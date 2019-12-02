The state originally designed the system so it would be difficult to get a five-star rating. But after 60 percent of the state’s schools earned four or five stars last year, the state school board considered whether to change the weight of some criteria. Ninety-five percent of Carroll County schools and 91 percent of Howard County schools earned four or five stars. Only 35 schools received one star, 23 of which were in Baltimore City. Many of the other one-star schools were alternative schools in counties across the state.