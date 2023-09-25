Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Serving the second-largest population of students with disabilities in the state, Baltimore County Public Schools cut special education teacher vacancies by nearly half this year.

Last year, the district had 80 special education teacher vacancies, compared to 43 this year, according to BCPS. Allison Myers, executive director of the system’s Office of Special Education, said hiring incentives have helped bring down the vacancies.

“There’s a lot of things that are put in place to be able to support special educators with knowing that they’re valued,” Myers said. “That is also something that we’re really focused on, the value of their work, and I think that’s really helped with regards to retention and recruitment.”

Among the incentives for special educators are early dismissal from certain professional development days, a $2,000 hiring bonus and another $2,000 bonus for new teachers at the end of the 2024 academic year, according to the Teachers Association of Baltimore County. Teachers who are dually certified and move into special education roles at the end of the 2024 academic year can see a $4,000 bonus.

Myers said she didn’t have data detailing whether staff members have been retained once their hiring incentive commitments have been upheld.

Still, she said, making time for new educators to connect with supports, as well as partnerships with local colleges, have also helped with staffing. System educators can sign up for degree programs with partners such as Towson and Bowie State universities and have their tuition reimbursed if they want to go back to school to be special educators.

According to a state report from February, Baltimore County’s students with disabilities totaled to 15,037 for the 2021-22 academic year, second only to Montgomery County.

School systems have had difficulty hiring teachers nationwide, and special education teachers are no exception. A 2022 report from the Maryland State Department of Education called special education a “critical shortage area.”

To be a special educator in Maryland, candidates must earn the special education licensure in addition to their basic teaching credentials. Candidates undergo training that explores subjects like diagnoses and adapting curriculums.

Maryland has three main pipeline programs to bring in more special educators. The Board Certified Behavior Analysts has annual cohorts of two to nine participants for a three-year-maximum program. In exchange for 50% tuition support and a graduate certificate from the Johns Hopkins University, participants commit to three years of service in Maryland.

The other two pipelines are finite but brought in 47 educators in the past few years. The Teachers of the Visually Impaired program took in a cohort of 15 for two years. The Special Education Teachers pipeline, like the Board Certified Behavior Analysts, started in fall 2022 and will have two cohorts of 16 for two-year periods each. These special educators will join Frederick County Public Schools staff.

Four of 11 existing college programs specific to special education have seen increased enrollment from 2018 to 2021, per the Maryland Higher Education Commission. Six of those saw year-over-year enrollment increases from 2020 to 2021.

Baltimore County’s special education staffing plan details more programming to attract teachers, including awarding high school graduates with scholarships to attend Maryland teacher preparation programs.

Additionally, Myers said more opportunities for professional development as it pertains to special education have been offered to educators. For example, school psychologists get trainings about making data-informed decisions for students, and educators learn more about how they can better assess Black and brown students with disabilities.

But some special education professionals believe there’s more to be done.

Sharon Saroff runs a special education advocacy organization that serves clients in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick and Prince George’s counties. Her work helps students and their families navigate community resources, educational evaluations and more.

Saroff said several of her clients in Baltimore County have yet to be placed in their appropriate classrooms as dictated by their Individualized Education Plans, which spell out special needs for students. She said not all schools are equipped with the staffing and resources to service students’ needs.

Most Baltimore County special education stakeholders want the school system to provide each school with a dedicated IEP chair, per a 2021-22 BCPS online survey in which 91.9% of respondents supported this initiative.

A former special educator herself, Saroff said there isn’t enough pay that could make her return to the role in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. She cited the lack of coordination in special education decisions for students.

The Baltimore City Public School System did not respond to interview requests.

Yet Saroff said she has seen other special educators lured back to the classroom that she was originally sad to see leave.

“These are teachers that are generally interested in doing their job,” Saroff said.

Teachers stay when they have good, supportive administrators who make them feel safe enough to express their concerns, Saroff said. She’s been frustrated to hear administrators say that a student “isn’t disabled enough” to receive the accommodations that Saroff said they need. This contributed to her leaving the profession.

Saroff said Baltimore County’s new superintendent, Myriam Rogers, has made clear that she’s trying to make teachers more comfortable so they can voice what’s on their mind. But, Saroff said, systemic change will take time.

“It’s really a matter of respect and pay,” she said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lilly Price contributed to this article.