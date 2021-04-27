Baltimore City College students transform Latin American cultural club into powerful advocacy group

In 2017, the group advocated for ESOL — English for speakers of other languages — students who faced difficulties gaining entrance to elite city high schools. SOMOS students argued that the formula the district used to determine eligibility was creating a disparity. In seventh grade, students, whose first language is not English, were exempted from a standardized test in English. But their exemption was in reality a punishment, because they were given zeros, which pulled down their overall, or composite scores.