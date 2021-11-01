More than 10% of Baltimore City Schools workers who refused to get vaccinated by deadline now face termination

More than 10% of Baltimore City Public Schools employees remained unvaccinated as the Nov. 1 deadline set for them to comply passed, with the first school system in the region beginning to institute a vaccination mandate.
The city school employees will be terminated by early December if they don’t get the COVID-19 shots or request and receive an exemption, according to Andre Riley, a spokesman for the system.
As of Oct. 28th, the latest date numbers available, 87% of employees are vaccinated, although the percentages rise for school based, professional staff. Some 97% of principals and 90% of teachers are vaccinated. The system has about 10,000 total employees, including 5,200 teachers. After announcing the mandatory vaccination requirement six weeks ago, about 1,200 additional employees got the shots, Riley said.
“Today, if you have not applied for an exemption or notified the Office of Human Capital of your intention, they will make several attempts and ask if you intend to comply,” Riley said. By the end of the week, school officials expect to have more exact figures on how many employees have sought an exemption for medical or religious reasons.
Riley said the school system will begin implementing increasingly serious disciplinary actions ending in a termination if the employee fails to get the shot or an exemption. School officials aren’t anticipating many teachers will resign or be forced to leave because they refused to comply.
Other school systems in the region have set deadlines for their employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties. Baltimore City already has the requirement in place because it has been testing all students and faculty in the building each week since early in the school year.
The largest school systems, located in the central area of the state, have imposed more requirements for vaccination than rural areas. Nineteen of 24 school systems in the state don’t have a vaccination requirement for the staff or educators.
Baltimore City and Howard and Prince George’s counties have the highest vaccination rates in the state, all above 87%, according to data from the Maryland State Department of Education.