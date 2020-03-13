Maryland schools enter 'uncharted territory’ while planning for two-week shutdown for coronavirus

School systems immediately focused on plans to provide food to students and to deliver some academic work. On Friday, plans for the delivery of meals to students who normally get them for free at school seemed a work in progress. While the city will have 10 sites up and running for grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches as early as Monday, advocates in Baltimore County were at first concerned the response was inadequate, and Harford County officials said they had not finalized plans.