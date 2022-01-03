Maryland education leaders vow to keep schools open despite rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases

“There is probably no way to avoid some chaos in the next few weeks,” said Robin Lake, director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education in Seattle, which has been tracking the effects of the pandemic on schools. “We will see staffing shortages and a lot of kids out sick. Districts need to do everything within their power to stay open, but we cannot ask each of them to figure this out on their own and to manage what are sure to be very intense political pressures from teachers unions and from parents.”