Baltimore City schools to distribute free at-home COVID tests to students, staff ahead of spring break

Baltimore City Public School System will offer one free COVID-19 test kit to all students and staff in April ahead of spring break.

The kits, which contain two tests that can be taken at home, will be handed out at schools by April 8 before the break on April 11-18. A limited number of test kits will also be available for district office staff, the announcement states.

Officials say the distribution of tests is a proactive measure they hope will prevent outbreaks of COVID cases in schools. Students and staff are encouraged to take a test before returning to campus April 19, ideally no later than noon on April 18, according to the announcement.

The school system will also resume regular COVID-19 testing in schools for some students and school staff on April 19. Those who test positive must quarantine for five days.