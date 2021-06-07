About 30 Baltimore schools without air conditioning dismiss early amid June heat wave

Baltimore City’s public school system dismissed students Monday morning from about 30 schools lacking air conditioning as temperatures were forecast to climb into the 90s for a third consecutive day.
The schools, which were listed on the school district website, sent students home around 10:30 a.m. to transition to virtual learning while staff also transitioned to teaching from home. Several of the schools had air conditioning systems that were not working properly, officials said in the announcement.
Meal sites located at the schools were also closed, with schools directed to make every effort to provide take away lunches for students before they left buildings.
Sweltering classrooms are a perennial problem in Baltimore, which has some of the state’s oldest school buildings. Some educators took to social media Monday morning to document the high temperatures in the classrooms at a time when students are expected to concentrate on final exams.
System administrators typically make school closure announcements the evening before an inclement weather event. However, officials experienced logistical challenges that slowed the notification process, said spokeswoman Gwendolyn Chambers in an email Monday morning.
Chambers did not immediately respond to questions about the nature of the logistical challenges.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide greater advance notice moving forward,” she said in the email.
The closure announcement states that families can expect a notification Monday evening if schools without air conditioning will remain virtual on Tuesday, when the forecast also predicts 90-degree temperatures.