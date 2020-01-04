Baltimore County public schools will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 4 for a special 7th Congressional district election to fill the remainder of the term of Elijah Cummings, who died in October.
The election-related school closing will mean the last day of classes will move from Friday, June 19 to Monday, June 22. The school system is seeking Maryland State Board of Education approval to remain open on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 17, to make up for closing for bad weather in December.
Dozens of Baltimore City public schools also will be closed on Feb. 4 for the special election, depending on whether they are being used for polling places. A list of the schools that will be closed is on the district’s website.