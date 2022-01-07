Baltimore area schools reopen amid parental anguish over vaccinations and testing

Still, no teachers union called for a return to online learning, and it seemed clear that, unlike in Chicago where the mayor shut down schools due to labor unrest, Baltimore-area schools would remain open as long as the latest coronavirus wave did not take down too many staff. Only Prince George’s County has switched all its schools temporarily to online learning, while 89 schools in Montgomery County are on the verge of going to online instruction if testing positivity rates among their student bodies rise slightly, according to The Washington Post.