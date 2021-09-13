Baltimore City to release students early at schools without air-conditioning

Students in 27 Baltimore City schools without air conditioning will be dismissed at noon today because temperatures are expected to rise to 88 degrees by 1 p.m.
The school system has 20 schools without air conditioning and the remainder have air-conditioning that is under repair and isn’t functioning well enough to keep classrooms cool.
Schools were closed on the first week of classes this year for a lack of air conditioning, drawing criticism from Gov. Larry Hogan who contends that the system should have completed work on all its schools. School officials say they are on track to finish the work under a five year plan Hogan signed off on.
The school system is working its way through a five-year plan to to add air conditioning to all city school buildings, which is scheduled to be completed by the 2022-23 school year. The school system had 75 schools without air conditioning in 2017.
Schools are closed when temperatures are expected to reach 85 degrees inside schools.