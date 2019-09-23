Baltimore schools without air-conditioning dismissing early for third time this year

About 50 Baltimore schools without air-conditioning are closing early Monday, marking the third time kids will have to be dismissed from class early this year amid unrelenting heat.
On Monday — the first day of fall — temperatures are expected to hit the lower 90s.
The district is in the midst of a state-mandated five-year plan to install air conditioning in all its schools. But until that plan is completed, hot classrooms remain a perennial problem in Baltimore, which has some of the state’s oldest school buildings and a maintenance backlog of roughly $3 billion.
Teachers and students say it’s hard to learn in these sweltering buildings. But at the same time, they bemoan the lost class time for students who attend school in these under-resourced buildings.
The following schools will dismiss three hours early, per the district’s website:
- Angela Y. Davis Leadership Academy
- Augusta Fells Savage Institute
- Baltimore City College
- Baltimore Design School
- Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
- Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School
- Belmont Elementary School
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West
- Booker T. Washington Middle School
- Calverton Elementary/Middle School
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School
- Edgecombe Circle Elementary School
- Edgewood Elementary School
- Edmondson-Westside High School
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Frederick Douglass High School
- Furley Elementary School
- George Washington Elementary School
- Graceland Park/O'Donnell Heights Elementary Middle School
- Guilford Elementary/Middle School
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School
- Hilton Elementary School
- The Historic Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary School
- Holabird Elementary/Middle School
- Johnston Square Elementary School
- Matthew A. Henson Elementary School
- Mount Royal Elementary/Middle School
- National Academy Foundation
- New Era Academy
- Northwood Elementary School
- Patterson High School
- Renaissance Academy
- Robert W. Coleman Elementary School
- Southwest Baltimore Charter School
- Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy
- Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School
- Western High School
- William S. Baer School
- Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School
- Yorkwood Elementary School
- Baltimore International Academy West
- Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
- Empowerment Academy
- Midtown Academy
- The Mount Washington School (lower building)
- Youth Opportunity