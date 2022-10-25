New Baltimore City program aims to reduce violence at three high schools

Baltimore city leaders and school officials on Tuesday announced a new program that will attempt to train students on how to solve conflicts peacefully after several violent incidents at city school campuses.

The new violence intervention program will launch in January at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical, Carver Vocational Technical and Digital Harbor high schools, as part of a “community violence intervention ecosystem expansion,” said Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. It’s the latest of several initiatives school administrators are trying to address school violence and bullying this year.

Advertisement

The new program will launch in January at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical (pictured), Carver Vocational Technical and Digital Harbor high schools. (Maya Lora)

Jackson said the program will rely on “credible messengers” in schools, at each grade level, who will be able to relate to students and be trained in mediation and de-escalation. They will focus on building interpersonal skills, conflict management and helping students regulate their behaviors. During the summer and other breaks, staff will continue working with students.

The program is still in the design phase, Jackson said, but will include regular life skills training and academic assistance. For instance, Jackson said, “If we know someone just got into a heated argument in the school hallway, that’s not the end of it.” The program will then result in follow-up conversations about that interaction, she said.

Advertisement

Jackson said city officials chose to start with Mervo, Carver and Digital Harbor based on the number of students who were charged with violent crimes or were suspended due to violence. Last academic year, she said there were 19 arrests and 372 suspensions related to violence at those three schools. Of the suspensions related to violence, Mervo had the highest with 181, Digital Harbor 112, and Caver 79.

The announcement comes as school system leaders say they’re deploying several new strategies to curb – and prevent – violence and bullying in schools. Officials say 12 school-aged children died in violent incidents during the last academic year. School system leadership spent the summer assessing how best to help students who have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic to understand their emotions and to adjust to being back in classrooms.

Since the start of the 2022-23 school year, the school system that serves an estimated 78,000 students has grappled with several high-profile incidents of violence or bullying. Just before Labor Day weekend, student Jeremiah Brogden, 17, was shot and killed at Mervo by another teenager from a different school, according to police.

And administrators at the Academy for College and Career Exploration launched an investigation in September after two Muslim students reported separate incidents during which they were targeted by peers who forcibly removed their headscarves. After investigating the incidents, city schools said it took disciplinary action consistent with school board policy and the student code of conduct without providing further details. And it ended the employment of a temporary staff member implicated in one of the incidents.

The school later held student and faculty community meetings to discuss the serious consequences that would result from interfering with an individual’s cultural or religious attire.

Preventing such incidents requires proactive work, said Ketia Stokes, director of student wholeness for the city school system. In recent years, schools have shifted from anti-bullying campaigns to awareness and prevention.

As school buildings reopened to students in early 2021, system leaders surveyed school-based staff, students, families, principals, affiliated organizations and central office staff on goals for pandemic recovery.

“It was clear across the board, students wanted to be felt, seen and heard,” Stokes said of the survey results.

Advertisement

So the school system implemented daily 20-minute meetings focused on well being, community and social-emotional learning for K-5 schools. Similarly, students in grades six through 12 now have 30-minute advisory periods twice per week geared toward wholeness and planning for the future.

At Baltimore Montessori School, a public charter for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, those meetings include students discussing as a group the conflicts between one another. Other times they process the impact of incidents that happen outside the classroom.

During the month of October, which schools mark as National Bullying Prevention Month, some Montessori students used their morning meetings to share ways to be kind. Older students talked about how differences are subjective and shared experiences of alienation.

“Kids have to be able to survive,” Stokes said. “While it’s work for our young people, it’s up to us to take some of that off of them.”

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Meanwhile, the pilot program at the high school level will target students who have participated in violent behavior, and other factors, Jackson said.

“We don’t want to be profiling, but be really connected to faculty at the school to determine whether there are brewing incidents that have spilled over... folks who would benefit with interventions,” she said.

Advertisement

Each school would also rely on eight student ambassadors, some of whom might have been involved in previous violence, but also students who “have credibility” and “have high level of influence” on campus. Participating students will receive stipends.

Jackson said Baltimore had a similar program, Safe Streets Woodbourne-McCabe North Baltimore Site, which partnered with Frederick Douglass High School to work with students who received Safe Streets violence interruption and mediation training.

She hopes to expand the program beyond the three pilot schools once additional funding is secured. She said the city received a $700,000 grant from the National League of Cities to help cover costs from the program over two years.

The program will take some time to get rolling, including hiring staff, but the city wants to expand to other schools, and then conduct an external assessment of the program.

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement will provide oversight of the pilot program along with a community organization, which has not been selected yet.