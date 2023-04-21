When does school end in the Baltimore region?

Some schools in the Baltimore region are ending the academic year earlier than originally scheduled after a mild winter led to fewer inclement weather closures than expected.

Public school systems in Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Carrolland Harford counties have announced an earlier end to the school year.

Here’s a look at when school ends in the Baltimore region:

Baltimore County Public Schools’ last day for students is June 13, a week earlier than the originally scheduled June 21. The school system did not use its five inclement weather days built into the academic calendar.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools changed its last day from June 16 to June 13. Anne Arundel schools did not have inclement weather-related closures; the system did have a two-hour delay in December.

At the last regularly scheduled board meeting for Carroll County Public Schools, Superintendent Cynthia McCabe requested a waiver that would end the school year on June 9. The school district already had moved its original last day of school from June 15 to June 12. State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury must approve such waiver.

Harford County Public Schools moved its last day from June 21 to June 15 after using one inclement weather day.

Howard County Public Schools is ending the school year one day later than planned. The school district will end the academic year on June 14. The last day was originally set for June 13 but was moved back due to one inclement weather day.

The last day of school for Baltimore City students is listed as June 13.

Baltimore Sun reporters Ethan Ehrenhaft, Katia Parks, Megan Loock and Thomas Goodwin Smith contributed to this article.