State superintendent requirements could force Maryland schools to make last-minute schedule changes

Maryland’s top school official has proposed new minimum lesson requirements that would likely upend the detailed schedules most Maryland districts have created — just as the school year is starting.
State schools superintendent Karen Salmon’s new proposal would require all school systems to offer live instruction five days a week for a certain number of hours. The minimum hours required are on a sliding scale that ranges from three hours for a pre-kindergarten student who is in a full day program to five hours for a high school student.
Salmon made the proposal shortly after an August 14 deadline for school systems to complete their plans to reopen schools.
The state school board is holding a special meeting Tuesday morning to decide on the requirements.
In many cases, the new requirements would force districts to rewrite schedules they have been working on for months. Many districts would need to add instructional time. And some districts, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties, were planning on four days of instruction, with the fifth day held open for one-on-one sessions with teachers or small group work.
Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, called the proposal a “sizeable new requirement that had never been shared with districts in their planning.”
In scathing letters sent to the state school board Monday, the largest teachers union in the state and all 24 superintendents have urged the board not adopt the changes.
The union gathered 17,000 signatures on a petition in a few days to try to convince the state board to vote no on the proposal.
Bost said “the requirement has grown in scale and in most cases will require districts to go back to the drawing board to redesign schedules and communicate these new changes to educators, parents, and students — all of whom have worked hard to integrate the existing schedules into the daily juggling act that is working and learning from home during a pandemic.“
Maryland’s association of school superintendents also opposes the changes.
“These recommendations are rigid, lack basis in any specific academic research, and are extremely severe in what to date, has been a partnership during this crisis,” Talbot County schools superintendent Kelly Griffith, wrote on the association’s behalf. “To have these recommendations presented on September 1st — when schools are days away from opening, or have already opened, is extremely frustrating and frankly, disrespectful of the time and herculean efforts that went into the creation of these plans.”
This story will be updated.