Hartings noted that using that formula, only 35 elementary schools statewide received one- and two-star ratings. “The results say that most schools are on the high end. If that is what is occurring, then that is good news,” he said. But he wants the state to do more analysis of some of those disparities in schools with high ratings and low scores. “I think that is a discussion that the [state school] board needs to have,” he said.