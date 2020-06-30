Superintendents say schools in central Maryland unlikely to return to normal in fall

In one of the options, Santelises said Baltimore is looking at either having students go to school two days a week, or have them go to school buildings for one week and stay at home the next. This would allow half the student body to be in school at a time. The district also is looking at using one day a week to bring in students who have particular needs, such as students from immigrant families who are learning English, special education students, or those who have not been engaged with school since the pandemic began.