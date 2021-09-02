COVID safety during lunchtime has become point of concern for some parents as Baltimore-area schools resume

As students return to classrooms, lunchtime has become a particular point of concern for some Baltimore-area parents. Experts say it could be the most perilous part of the school day, particularly for unvaccinated youth who, at the very least, will need to remove their masks to eat. And for young children who haven’t been in school for more than a year and may struggle to contain their excitement, enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing can be especially difficult.