Study calls for $2.5 billion total in renovations, expansions for all Baltimore County school buildings

A study of construction needs at Baltimore County’s elementary, middle and high schools is calling for $2.5 billion in renovations or expansions for all buildings in the next 15 years.
County board of education members heard a presentation Tuesday night on the study, which was produced for the county and school system by consulting firm CannonDesign. Consultants have recommended a wide range of school projects to improve existing buildings and reduce overcrowding.
The price tag includes “legacy” projects that are already underway in the school system and does not require additional revenue increases, officials said.
Consultants had previously released an earlier phase of the study that examined construction needs in high school buildings estimated to cost $1.2 billion. The presentation Tuesday included new projects for elementary and middle school buildings as well as about $71 million for special or alternative education facilities.
The county and school system hired CannonDesign to develop construction priorities for a multi-year improvement plan for all schools by assessing capacity concerns, educational equity and the condition of facilities. The study’s recommendations are non-binding, but will likely influence county officials’ plans moving forward.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a former teacher, said in a statement Wednesday that every child and educator deserves a modern, safe and supportive learning environment.
“These recommendations from CannonDesign provide a comprehensive, equitable, and fully funded roadmap to accomplish just that,” Olszewski said.
The executive said the recommendations will help the county fulfill obligations to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation. The plan includes a contingency for expanding pre-kindergarten in Baltimore County, which is required under the sweeping educational reform.
Several schools that were identified for replacement include Red House Run, Summit Park, Bedford, and Deer Park elementary schools along with Sparrows Point Middle School.
The study does not call for a total rebuild of aging high schools such as Dulaney and Towson. Limited funding to replace or renovate aging buildings has pitted some of the schools against one another as their advocates debated which institution’s needs should be addressed first.
School board member Kathleen Causey expressed concerns Tuesday that the two buildings were not targeted for replacement.
Should officials move forward with all “premium” projects including the replacement of Dulaney and Towson, consultants cautioned another 86 renovations would be deferred beyond 15 years.
CannonDesign is expected to issue a final report and an estimated timeline for carrying out the projects in September.