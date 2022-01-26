Baltimore City school board votes to permanently close 3 schools in summer 2023, citing low enrollment, building conditions

The Baltimore City school board voted Tuesday night to close three public schools during summer 2023, citing low enrollment numbers and deteriorating buildings, despite calls from community members to keep them open.
Elementary schools that will close after the 2022-23 academic year are Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary on Eutaw Place in West Baltimore and Steuart Hill Academic Academy in Union Square in the Central Southwest area of the city. New Era Academy, a high school in South Baltimore, also will close. The only board member to oppose all three closures was Durryle Brooks.
The school board voted unanimously to develop a strategic plan that will look at long-term enrollment and school closures.
A fourth school that was being considered for closure, Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary School in East Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood, will stay open, city schools CEO Sonja Santelises said.
“This is the only school where the facility issue is not as severe, but the enrollment challenge is,” the CEO said. “There is a call to action. To our partners and community leaders, we need you to deliver. You committed to doing a campaign to increase enrollment, so I am offering you the opportunity to do so.”
The school system announced a proposal in November to close the schools and was scheduled to vote in early January. The board postponed the vote for two weeks until Tuesday night.
More than 80 community members joined the virtual school board meeting, with about a dozen people speaking out, begging board members to keep the schools open and delay the vote for two years.
Elizabeth Reichelt, a co-chair at BUILD, an interfaith community group in Baltimore, said she felt that there weren’t enough facts presented.
“Why are we talking about permanently losing schools now when students, family and staff are reeling from the trauma of the pandemic?” she asked. “Closing the schools now will just serve as a further setback.”
China Boak Terrell, CEO of American Communities Trust, which works to bring investment to low-income, urban neighborhoods while bringing wealth to families there, said it would be “more devastating” for families and children to have acres of vacancy and broken glass than to spend the money to repair the building.
“What we need is a paradigm shift and we need a new right size for Black neighborhoods where populations may have shrunk,” she said. “Because it really matters to us that neighborhood schools continue to be the foundation of growth.”
The schools targeted to close all have declined in enrollment over the past five years and need major repairs, and the city says it has run out of funding to fix them.
For example, Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary needs nearly $20 million, about half the value of the building, in repairs to fix cracked walls that allow water to enter, and pay for new windows and HVAC equipment, officials said.
While officials acknowledged that the building is safe for the current 229 students, they said it is less than a mile away from three other elementary schools that are in better condition and have the ability to serve more kids.
Commissioners said the decision was difficult given the school’s exemplary academic program.
“This is hard. It’s very hard,” said Linda M. Chinnia, chair of the Board of Commissioners. “But we either deal with it now or we’re going to still have to deal with it two or three years down the road.”
With Steuart Hill Academic Academy, officials said that a stream runs under the building, causing the school to periodically flood. The school also needs a new roof, chimney and windows.
Officials said it would cost about $16 million to upgrade New Era Academy in South Baltimore. The HVAC system runs on steam and is corroding, causing thousands of dollars to be spent in upkeep. The building also does not have air conditioning.
“Basically, duct tape is holding it together,” said Cynthia Smith, the city schools’ director of facility design and construction. “We’re worried about how long we can maintain the heating system in the building. We don’t have a long timeline for when we think that students can be in the building, and it’s uncomfortable and very hot.”
Brooks, who voted no to close all three schools, said multiple times that he felt the community needed more time to share its input.
“In the absence of having a clearly articulated timeline that is transparent so that the public has the appropriate amount of time to engage, it just does not feel to me that that is the way in which we operate with integrity and transparency, especially in our roles as school board commissioners,” Brooks said.
The school closing proposal is part of an attempt to make the schools operate more efficiently by eliminating ones with low enrollments as the city’s population and public school enrollment have shrunk over the decades.
In the past decade, the system has closed dozens of schools while investing about $1 billion in 28 new or completely renovated schools, including Patterson High School, Frederick Elementary School and Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School.