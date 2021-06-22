Baltimore County police conclude investigation into social media activities prompted by plea from school board

Baltimore County police have wrapped up an investigation into social media activities that was requested by the school board in April, determining there was a low threat risk to board members.
Board chairwoman Makeda Scott asked law enforcement to look into social media activities that she said constituted “bullying, intimidation, racism and a safety risk” to herself and several board members. She did not provide details on what had caused her concern.
The department’s threat management team investigated the online activity and interviewed two unidentified women who may have sent messages. Detectives found the women to be “low threats” and the investigations were closed, police confirmed Monday.
Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.
“Baltimore County Police Department is and will support the safety and security needs of the BCPS, as we always do,” said spokeswoman Danielle Moore in an email Monday.
Moore did not say whether additional officers will be posted at future school board meetings, which are attended by elected leaders and staff but not yet open to the public. Police provided additional security to at least one April school board meeting in response to safety concerns.
The closed investigation caps off a tumultuous school year for the county school board members who’ve grappled for months with major decisions concerning the reopening of school buildings and a costly ransomware attack. And board members have frequently sparred with each over district priorities, prompting community members to criticize the board’s behavior.
Latest Education
During many public comment portions of board meetings, community members have implored members to set aside differences for the good of the 111,000 children within the school system.