Baltimore school district officials are working to identify the students involved in assaulting a child inside a boy’s bathroom.
A video circulating Instagram and other social media sites Wednesday shows a boy being punched by a group of other students in a bathroom at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West, an all-male middle/high school in West Baltimore.
“Students involved in the incident are being identified,” a district spokeswoman wrote in an emailed statement. “Appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with City Schools’ Code of Conduct and the law.”
School counselors, social workers and psychologists were sent to meet with students and staff.
“We are committed to the safety and security of our students and staff and work hard every day to create positive and supportive environments for teaching and learning.”