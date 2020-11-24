UMBC student, Johns Hopkins alumnus named as Rhodes scholars for 2021

A University of Maryland, Baltimore County student and a Johns Hopkins University graduate have been named to the 2021 class of Rhodes scholars.
The Rhodes Trust is awarding 32 students — including UMBC student Sam Patterson and Hopkins alumnus Vijayasundaram Ramasamy — scholarships for two or three years of postgraduate study at Oxford University.
Patterson, who is triple majoring in math, statistics and economics, is the second UMBC student to be awarded a Rhodes scholarship, according to a university news release.
Ramasamy, a public health studies major who graduated from Hopkins in 2018, intends to pursue a Master of Science degree in comparative social policy and a Master of Public Policy degree, hoping to study global public health, according to a university news release.
More than 2,300 students began the application this year for a Rhodes scholarship, which involves a two-step process. Applicants must first be endorsed by their college or university. Regional selection committees then invite the strongest applicants to appear before them virtually for interviews.
The scholars for 2021 were elected virtually this year for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.