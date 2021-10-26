Maryland education leaders to reconsider mask mandates and quarantine rules

In the coming weeks, state education officials will consider whether to loosen both their guidance on mask mandates and on quarantines for student and staff exposed to the virus.
The state school board agreed Tuesday to review the mask mandate in early December. The board passed on August 25 as schools were about to fully reopen for the first time in 18 months and some districts had resisted putting the mandate in place. The mandate was approved by a legislative committee and took effect on Sept. 14.
State School Board President Clarence Crawford asked the board to take up a review at its early December meeting, after three months of data on cases and outbreaks have been collected. In addition, State School Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said he was working with Jinlene Chan, the Maryland health department’s deputy secretary, to consider changing their guidance on when students should quarantine after exposure to a person who has tested positive for the virus.
Recent data show that the number of new cases and outbreaks at schools have declined in the past week across the state, although hotspots in certain counties remain a concern.
Crawford never said the board would overturn the mask mandate, but rather said he wanted it reviewed. “I would suggest we use some of our time in December to assess where we are and to get input from stakeholders,” he said. “Then take a reasonable course of action that is consistent with why we started this process.”
Crawford said the decision would be based on science. “I would suggest that we build toward a decision. We build toward a reasoned approach about how we should go forward in the state.”
Local school system leaders have made their own decisions about which students to quarantine when a positive case of COVID is uncovered in a school, but most have followed state guidance from the Maryland health and education departments. The result is that 49,000 students and 1,800 staff have been quarantined since the beginning of school this fall, many of whom never came down with the virus. There have been 10,800 students with confirmed cases of the virus.
Some parents have expressed concerns about the quarantines and the delays in testing that have resulted in children losing classroom time when no online learning option exists in most systems. Harford and Carroll county public schools recently loosened the protocols.
Last month, Harford leaders reduced required days out for symptomatic students from 14 to 10. Those deemed close contacts of a person with the virus will not have to quarantine unless they are unmasked.
And in late Sept, Carroll County students and staff who are a close contact to a positive case but asymptomatic no longer need to quarantine.
Choudhury told the board he is working with Chan at the the health department on changes to school guidance. “We are supportive of a modified quarantine. We have just not put anything out, but I hope we can soon.” He said school systems have expressed interest in the modifications. “The county health officers are having a healthy discussion.”
Data released Tuesday by the Maryland State Department of Education showed that the number of active COVID outbreaks in Maryland schools has been declining for the past two weeks from 136 outbreaks to 115. On Sept. 22, the state had 93 outbreaks. The number of cases of spread in childcare facilities and nonpublic schools that educate students with special needs also declined to their lowest level since the third week in September.
The largest number of quarantines have been in Anne Arundel County, with 5.676 students quarantined and in Baltimore County with 4,248 students quarantined. Howard County had 3,074 students quarantined, Harford had 2,468 and Carroll County, 3,912. The school systems have far different enrollments and so the numbers cannot be compared.