President of Maryland PTA charged with stealing from an elderly veteran

Four months after the National PTA attempted to intervene in the running of the Maryland PTA, the president of the state organization is facing charges that she stole from an elderly veteran to pay her utility and credit card bills. The charges are not related to her work as president of the PTA.
LaTonja Carrera. 46, of Upper Marlboro is alleged to have stolen money from a 73-year-old veteran who lived in a mental health residential facility that she ran in Washington, D.C., according to D.C. Superior Court charging documents and a U.S. Attorney’s Office release.
Carrera is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person for allegedly stealing $1,524 on Jan. 23, 2019, when she paid a Verizon cable bill and a credit card bill from the account of the veteran who lived in a facility that was licensed by the District of Columbia.
The charges, filed Dec. 1, come months after the National PTA put its Maryland affiliate on probation and attempted to restructure the state organization.
The Maryland PTA represents thousands of parents in public schools across the state. The national organization said the state PTA had high turnover due to “a hostile board environment, frequent special meetings, and an assumed directive of loyalty to the Maryland PTA president rather than to Maryland PTA,” Leslie Boggs, the national president, said in a letter in May to the state organization.
The letter said Maryland PTA leadership refused to provide access to resources and provided insufficient notice for meetings, preventing members from completing their duties.
But the Maryland PTA filed an injunction to stop the restructuring. Carrera, who was on the board of the PTA at the time, has recently taken over as president.
Charging documents say that the elderly veteran realized someone had stolen money from his checking account when he overdrew his account and other purchases were declined. The case was referred to the Elder Abuse Investigator in the D.C. Office of the Attorney General. A hearing in the case was held on Dec. 8.
Carrera did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did an attorney or board members for the Maryland PTA.
In a statement, the National PTA said it was aware of the charge against Carrera. “While we are unable to comment on the incident or charge, National PTA is in communication with Maryland PTA leadership on how this will be handled. Of critical importance to our association is ensuring that all PTA leaders have and maintain the trust of all PTA volunteers, schools and families. In our association, we are also committed to ensuring financial abuse is prevented and not tolerated.”
The statement said the national organization was “pleased about progress being made in Maryland and are sorry to learn of this setback.”