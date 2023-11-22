Poly, Western high school students to attend class at Northwestern while buildings undergo renovations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious public high schools was founded in 1883. (Baltimore Sun photo by Kim Hairston)

Students from Western High School, an all-girls public school, and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, a co-ed public school, will attend classes at the former Northwestern High School’s building while their respective schools are under renovation.

Western and Poly, located nearby in Northwest Baltimore’s Cross Keys neighborhood, are among some of the oldest buildings to be significantly renovated as part of the 21st Century Schools Building Plan. The former school building for Northwestern, which closed in 2017, will act as a “swing space” for a two-year period starting in 2026 for Western students and in 2028 for Poly students.

The plan is to use the Northwestern building in Northwest Baltimore’s Cross Country neighborhood as a swing space was announced this month at a project update meeting at Poly. The goal of the swing space process is to minimize the amount of disruption experienced by students, a district official wrote in a letter to parents and community members.

Western and Poly students will swing into the Northwestern building consecutively. Western students will start at Northwestern in the summer of 2026 through the summer of 2028. They will return to a renovated school for the 2028-29 academic year.

Poly students will attend Northwestern from the summer of 2028 to the summer of 2030 and return to their new building for the 2030-31 school year.

Cynthia Smith, the Baltimore City Public School System’s director of facilities design and construction, said in the letter that Northwestern was selected as a swing location because it’s big enough to accommodate the two schools’ populations. The building also has facilities for high schools, such as appropriately sized classrooms, common spaces, sports fields and indoor athletic facilities, including a pool.

Plus, each school will only be in the swing process for two years rather than one school swinging for four years, Smith wrote.

Western students will move to the building first because the school is smaller and doesn’t have work-based Career and Technical Education programs.

The district is in the second phase of the $1 billion building initiative, which the Maryland Stadium Authority manages. Twenty-eight schools in historically underserved neighborhoods were renovated during the first phase of construction.

A planning study for both Western and Poly has been completed and will now enter the design phase. Engagement teams for the 21st Century School building program held virtual community meetings and several school staff meetings to discuss the needs of both school programs.

Western High School, 4600 Falls Road (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Once an architecture firm is hired and begins designing the renovations, school communities will be able to review the project design, ask questions and provide feedback.

An updated project meeting will be held sometime in late spring of 2024, Smith wrote.