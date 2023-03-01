New House bill would abolish Maryland 529 board, move college savings agency into state treasurer’s office

A new bill in the House of Delegates aims to abolish the board of Maryland 529, the beleaguered state higher education savings agency, and move the organization under the auspices of the state treasurer, a change State Treasurer Dereck Davis supports.

Senate President Bill Ferguson has said an identical bill is forthcoming in the Senate.

Del. Cathi Forbes, a Democrat from Baltimore County, introduced the bill Sunday, according to the General Assembly website. It has been referred to the Rules and Executive Nominations Committee.

The bill would specify the treasurer’s office is the successor to the Maryland 529 board, and would transfer all responsibilities for administering its programs to that office, according to a synopsis of the bill on the legislature’s website. The full text wasn’t yet available.

Davis, who is an ex officio member of the Maryland 529 board, said during his reelection speech last week that the program was “under siege” and he would support folding it into his office’s operations.

Forbes, Davis and Maryland 529 did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to requests for comment.

Maryland 529 is named for the federal tax code section that allows parents to invest money for their children’s education and later withdraw it tax-free. The agency has faced criticism since last year, when parents who invested in the agency’s Maryland Prepaid College Trust said Maryland 529 suspended access to their accounts without warning, leaving them to scramble for alternative means to pay their children’s tuition bills.

Maryland 529 blamed the debacle on an interest calculation error discovered during the botched transition to a new program manager. Affected parents disputed that, saying the agency board reneged on a contract clause entitling them to a higher compounded monthly interest rate.

“I thank Delegate Forbes and the leadership in the General Assembly for doing the hard work to get to the root causes of the Maryland 529 debacle,” said Brian Savoie, a prepaid trust account holder who has organized parents for legislative action.

“The long-term future for these programs within the Treasury seems like the right place. We need to help families now. I urge Treasurer Davis and others to act deliberately, but expeditiously, to help parents who have now been waiting for nearly a year.”

The agency oversees two college savings plans: the prepaid college trust and the Maryland College Investment Plan, which operates similarly to a 401(k) and is managed by an outside firm. That plan has not reported any problems.

Lawmakers in both General Assembly chambers have promised to take action regarding the prepaid trust since the fall, when parents began agitating for legislative action. The calculation problem may affect all 28,000 prepaid trust account holders, according to Maryland 529 Executive Director Anthony Savia.