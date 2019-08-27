These Baltimore-area schools performed best on Maryland’s 2019 PARCC standardized tests

The Maryland State Department of Education has released the results of the 2019 Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC, standardized tests. These were the top performing schools on English and math assessments for grades 3-5 and 6-8.
English grades 3-5
|District Name
|School Name
|Students tested
|Percent passed
|Anne Arundel
|Benfield Elementary
|235
|91.06382979
|Baltimore County
|Carroll Manor Elementary
|174
|89.08045977
|Baltimore County
|Jacksonville Elementary
|264
|85.60606061
|Howard
|Clarksville Elementary
|231
|85.28138528
|Baltimore County
|Riderwood Elementary
|209
|80.86124402
|Anne Arundel
|Folger Mckinsey Elementary
|314
|80.25477707
|Howard
|Waverly Elementary
|441
|79.59183673
|Baltimore County
|Sparks Elementary
|266
|79.32330827
|Baltimore County
|West Towson Elementary
|231
|78.78787879
|Baltimore County
|Fort Garrison Elementary
|124
|78.22580645
|Baltimore County
|Pinewood Elementary
|270
|77.77777778
|Baltimore County
|Rodgers Forge Elementary
|215
|77.6744186
|Anne Arundel
|West Annapolis Elementary
|103
|77.66990291
|Howard
|Bushy Park Elementary
|329
|77.20364742
|Howard
|West Friendship Elementary
|231
|77.05627706
|Baltimore County
|Timonium Elementary
|221
|76.47058824
|Anne Arundel
|Jones Elementary
|165
|76.36363636
|Anne Arundel
|Crofton Woods Elementary
|389
|76.09254499
|Anne Arundel
|Davidsonville Elementary
|351
|76.06837607
|Baltimore County
|Fifth District Elementary
|157
|75.79617834
|Howard
|Pointers Run Elementary
|461
|75.70498915
|Anne Arundel
|Four Seasons Elementary
|311
|75.56270096
|Anne Arundel
|Crofton Elementary
|349
|73.92550143
|Baltimore County
|Chapel Hill Elementary
|368
|73.91304348
|Howard
|Ilchester Elementary
|315
|73.33333333
|Howard
|Triadelphia Ridge Elementary
|333
|73.27327327
|Baltimore County
|Stoneleigh Elementary
|388
|73.19587629
|Howard
|Worthington Elementary
|260
|72.69230769
|Baltimore County
|Lutherville Laboratory
|168
|72.61904762
|Anne Arundel
|Crofton Meadows Elementary
|282
|72.34042553
|Baltimore County
|Prettyboy Elementary
|222
|72.07207207
|Anne Arundel
|Severna Park Elementary
|231
|71.86147186
|Baltimore County
|Kingsville Elementary
|170
|71.76470588
|Howard
|Centennial Lane Elementary
|401
|71.57107232
|Baltimore County
|Seventh District Elementary
|193
|71.50259067
|Carroll
|Freedom District Elementary
|263
|71.48288973
|Howard
|Clemens Crossing Elementary
|213
|71.36150235
|Howard
|Manor Woods Elementary
|367
|71.11716621
|Baltimore County
|Hillcrest Elementary
|334
|70.95808383
|Harford
|Ring Factory Elementary
|285
|70.1754386
|Baltimore County
|Honeygo Elementary
|282
|69.85815603
|Carroll
|Hampstead Elementary
|148
|69.59459459
|Howard
|Northfield Elementary
|398
|69.34673367
|Harford
|Youths Benefit Elementary
|521
|69.09788868
|Harford
|Jarrettsville Elementary
|229
|68.99563319
|Anne Arundel
|South Shore Elementary
|161
|68.94409938
|Anne Arundel
|Pasadena Elementary
|186
|68.8172043
|Howard
|Dayton Oaks Elementary
|351
|68.66096866
|Carroll
|Spring Garden Elementary
|226
|68.5840708
|Anne Arundel
|Cape St. Claire Elementary
|330
|68.18181818
|Carroll
|Linton Springs Elementary
|330
|68.18181818
|Carroll
|Eldersburg Elementary
|217
|67.74193548
|Harford
|Bel Air Elementary
|241
|67.63485477
|Harford
|Churchville Elementary
|199
|67.33668342
|Howard
|Lisbon Elementary
|239
|66.94560669
|Howard
|Fulton Elementary
|464
|66.81034483
|Anne Arundel
|Piney Orchard Elementary
|321
|66.66666667
|Baltimore County
|Westchester Elementary
|300
|66.33333333
|Anne Arundel
|Bodkin Elementary
|299
|66.22073579
|Baltimore County
|Cromwell Valley Elementary Technology
|165
|66.06060606
|Anne Arundel
|Mayo Elementary
|164
|65.85365854
|Harford
|Forest Hill Elementary
|257
|65.75875486
|Baltimore County
|Hampton Elementary
|274
|65.69343066
|Anne Arundel
|Belvedere Elementary
|266
|65.41353383
|Baltimore City
|Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle
|160
|65
|Harford
|Forest Lakes Elementary
|211
|64.92890995
|Howard
|Bellows Spring Elementary
|345
|64.92753623
|Anne Arundel
|Windsor Farm Elementary
|287
|64.45993031
|Howard
|St. Johns Lane Elementary
|364
|63.73626374
|Howard
|Waterloo Elementary
|314
|63.69426752
|Anne Arundel
|Linthicum Elementary
|233
|63.5193133
|Baltimore County
|Summit Park Elementary
|194
|63.40206186
|Howard
|Rockburn Elementary
|275
|62.90909091
|Anne Arundel
|Deale Elementary
|121
|62.80991736
|Carroll
|Sandymount Elementary
|220
|62.72727273
|Anne Arundel
|Oak Hill Elementary
|319
|62.38244514
|Carroll
|Winfield Elementary
|271
|62.36162362
|Anne Arundel
|Arnold Elementary
|228
|61.84210526
|Anne Arundel
|Nantucket Elementary
|421
|61.75771971
|Baltimore County
|Franklin Elementary
|209
|61.72248804
|Anne Arundel
|Central Elementary
|305
|61.63934426
|Harford
|Red Pump Elementary School
|366
|61.47540984
|Baltimore County
|Mays Chapel Elementary
|363
|60.8815427
|Harford
|Hickory Elementary
|354
|60.4519774
|Harford
|Homestead/Wakefield Elementary
|488
|60.45081967
|Anne Arundel
|Shipley's Choice Elementary
|182
|60.43956044
|Howard
|Thunder Hill Elementary
|273
|60.43956044
|Howard
|Atholton Elementary
|207
|60.38647343
|Harford
|Fountain Green Elementary
|265
|60.37735849
|Carroll
|Mount Airy Elementary
|458
|59.6069869
|Harford
|Prospect Mill Elementary
|286
|59.09090909
|Baltimore City
|The Mount Washington School
|222
|59.00900901
|Carroll
|Carrolltowne Elementary
|243
|58.84773663
|Anne Arundel
|Broadneck Elementary
|399
|58.14536341
|Harford
|North Bend Elementary
|162
|58.02469136
|Howard
|Veterans Elementary
|446
|57.84753363
|Anne Arundel
|Fort Smallwood Elementary
|195
|57.43589744
|Anne Arundel
|Rolling Knolls Elementary
|204
|57.35294118
|Anne Arundel
|Riviera Beach Elementary
|156
|57.05128205
|Anne Arundel
|Waugh Chapel Elementary
|286
|56.64335664
|Harford
|Meadowvale Elementary
|254
|56.2992126
|Anne Arundel
|Edgewater Elementary
|275
|56
|Howard
|Hammond Elementary
|326
|55.82822086
|Anne Arundel
|Millersville Elementary
|158
|55.69620253
|Harford
|North Harford Elementary
|182
|55.49450549
|Anne Arundel
|Sunset Elementary
|215
|55.34883721
|Carroll
|Mechanicsville Elementary
|240
|55
|Harford
|Norrisville Elementary
|100
|55
|Anne Arundel
|Hillsmere Elementary
|181
|54.6961326
|Carroll
|William Winchester Elementary
|272
|54.41176471
|Harford
|Darlington Elementary
|57
|54.38596491
|Harford
|Dublin Elementary
|112
|53.57142857
|Baltimore City
|Roland Park Elementary/Middle
|341
|53.37243402
|Baltimore County
|Pine Grove Elementary
|263
|52.85171103
|Carroll
|Westminster Elementary
|269
|52.78810409
|Baltimore County
|Joppa View Elementary
|382
|52.35602094
|Baltimore County
|Pot Spring Elementary
|214
|52.3364486
|Anne Arundel
|Lake Shore Elementary
|161
|52.17391304
|Harford
|Emmorton Elementary
|349
|52.14899713
|Carroll
|Piney Ridge Elementary
|287
|51.91637631
|Carroll
|Manchester Elementary
|329
|51.67173252
|Howard
|Talbott Springs Elementary
|227
|51.10132159
|Anne Arundel
|Odenton Elementary
|237
|51.05485232
|Anne Arundel
|Shady Side Elementary
|210
|50.95238095
|Anne Arundel
|Lothian Elementary
|230
|50.86956522
|Harford
|William S. James Elementary
|238
|50.42016807
|Carroll
|Runnymede Elementary
|304
|50.32894737
|Howard
|Jeffers Hill Elementary
|205
|50.24390244
|Baltimore County
|Edgemere Elementary
|237
|50.21097046
|Baltimore County
|Oliver Beach Elementary
|90
|50
|Carroll
|Ebb Valley Elementary
|277
|49.81949458
|Howard
|Gorman Crossing Elementary
|402
|49.25373134
|Anne Arundel
|Pershing Hill Elementary
|324
|48.7654321
|Baltimore City
|Hampstead Hill Academy
|255
|48.62745098
|Anne Arundel
|Severn Elementary
|237
|47.67932489
|Baltimore County
|Gunpowder Elementary
|254
|47.63779528
|Baltimore City
|Federal Hill Preparatory Academy
|101
|47.52475248
|Harford
|Abingdon Elementary
|377
|47.4801061
|Carroll
|Robert Moton Elementary
|192
|47.39583333
|Carroll
|Friendship Valley Elementary
|255
|47.05882353
|Howard
|Hollifield Station Elementary
|439
|46.69703872
|Anne Arundel
|Ridgeway Elementary
|332
|46.68674699
|Howard
|Forest Ridge Elementary
|352
|46.59090909
|Anne Arundel
|Park Elementary
|228
|46.49122807
|Howard
|Longfellow Elementary
|209
|45.93301435
|Baltimore County
|Catonsville Elementary
|294
|45.91836735
|Howard
|Elkridge Elementary
|440
|45.90909091
|Baltimore County
|Perry Hall Elementary
|336
|45.83333333
|Baltimore County
|Chadwick Elementary
|254
|45.66929134
|Anne Arundel
|Solley Elementary
|383
|45.4308094
|Carroll
|Cranberry Station Elementary
|264
|45.07575758
|Anne Arundel
|Hebron - Harman Elementary
|371
|44.74393531
|Anne Arundel
|Quarterfield Elementary
|199
|44.72361809
|Baltimore County
|Woodbridge Elementary
|208
|44.71153846
|Anne Arundel
|Meade Heights Elementary
|148
|44.59459459
|Carroll
|Taneytown Elementary
|189
|44.44444444
|Baltimore County
|Middleborough Elementary
|167
|44.31137725
|Baltimore County
|Harford Hills Elementary
|200
|43.5
|Carroll
|Elmer A. Wolfe Elementary
|191
|43.45549738
|Baltimore County
|Seven Oaks Elementary
|219
|43.37899543
|Baltimore City
|Midtown Academy
|67
|43.28358209
|Baltimore City
|Tunbridge Public Charter School
|142
|42.95774648
|Howard
|Phelps Luck Elementary
|238
|42.85714286
|Baltimore County
|Deer Park Elementary
|192
|42.70833333
|Baltimore County
|Cedarmere Elementary
|246
|42.68292683
|Anne Arundel
|Jacobsville Elementary
|293
|42.66211604
|Harford
|Havre de Grace Elementary
|240
|42.5
|Anne Arundel
|Manor View Elementary
|151
|42.38410596
|Baltimore County
|Arbutus Elementary
|192
|42.1875
|Baltimore County
|Westowne Elementary
|280
|42.14285714
|Baltimore County
|Chesapeake Terrace Elementary
|155
|41.93548387
|Baltimore County
|Villa Cresta Elementary
|320
|41.875
|Baltimore County
|Warren Elementary
|177
|41.8079096
|Baltimore City
|Medfield Heights Elementary
|173
|41.61849711
|Baltimore County
|New Town Elementary
|440
|41.59090909
|Anne Arundel
|Brooklyn Park Elementary
|193
|41.4507772
|Baltimore County
|Church Lane Elementary Technology
|205
|40.97560976
|Howard
|Running Brook Elementary
|242
|40.90909091
|Baltimore County
|Relay Elementary
|292
|40.4109589
|Baltimore County
|Vincent Farm Elementary
|358
|40.22346369
|Baltimore City
|Hampden Elementary/Middle
|132
|40.15151515
|Howard
|Ducketts Lane Elementary
|286
|39.86013986
|Anne Arundel
|Monarch Academy
|228
|39.47368421
|Harford
|Bakerfield Elementary
|201
|39.30348259
|Baltimore County
|Padonia International Elementary
|227
|39.20704846
|Anne Arundel
|Jessup Elementary
|267
|38.95131086
|Anne Arundel
|Tracey's Elementary
|235
|38.72340426
|Howard
|Laurel Woods Elementary
|292
|38.69863014
|Anne Arundel
|George T. Cromwell Elementary
|210
|38.57142857
|Howard
|Hanover Hills Elementary
|347
|38.32853026
|Howard
|Deep Run Elementary
|339
|38.05309735
|Baltimore City
|Patterson Park Public Charter School
|227
|37.88546256
|Baltimore City
|Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership Sc
|198
|37.87878788
|Howard
|Stevens Forest Elementary
|185
|37.83783784
|Anne Arundel
|Overlook Elementary
|154
|37.66233766
|Anne Arundel
|Point Pleasant Elementary
|247
|37.65182186
|Anne Arundel
|Southgate Elementary
|412
|36.89320388
|Anne Arundel
|High Point Elementary
|321
|36.76012461
|Baltimore County
|Grange Elementary
|233
|36.4806867
|Baltimore City
|Lakeland Elementary/Middle
|274
|36.13138686
|Anne Arundel
|Germantown Elementary
|233
|36.05150215
|Howard
|Guilford Elementary
|215
|35.81395349
|Harford
|Riverside Elementary
|243
|35.80246914
|Anne Arundel
|Oakwood Elementary
|109
|35.77981651
|Anne Arundel
|Woodside Elementary
|151
|35.7615894
|Baltimore County
|Halethorpe Elementary
|179
|35.75418994
|Baltimore County
|Orems Elementary
|174
|35.63218391
|Baltimore County
|Powhatan Elementary
|121
|35.53719008
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
|117
|35.04273504
|Baltimore County
|Bedford Elementary
|201
|34.82587065
|Anne Arundel
|Glendale Elementary
|204
|34.80392157
|Baltimore County
|Chatsworth School
|187
|34.75935829
|Baltimore City
|Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle
|98
|34.69387755
|Anne Arundel
|Brock Bridge Elementary
|301
|34.55149502
|Harford
|Church Creek Elementary
|352
|34.375
|Baltimore County
|Winand Elementary
|228
|34.21052632
|Anne Arundel
|Monarch Global Academy PCS Laurel Campus
|294
|34.01360544
|Howard
|Bollman Bridge Elementary
|347
|33.71757925
|Anne Arundel
|North Glen Elementary
|131
|33.58778626
|Anne Arundel
|Seven Oaks Elementary
|277
|33.57400722
|Howard
|Bryant Woods Elementary
|185
|33.51351351
|Baltimore County
|Red House Run Elementary
|271
|33.2103321
|Baltimore County
|Fullerton Elementary
|305
|33.1147541
|Baltimore City
|Glenmount Elementary/Middle
|183
|32.24043716
|Baltimore County
|Wellwood International Elementary
|228
|32.01754386
|Harford
|Edgewood Elementary
|150
|32
|Baltimore County
|Lyons Mill Elementary
|395
|31.89873418
|Anne Arundel
|Rippling Woods Elementary
|311
|31.83279743
|Baltimore City
|Empowerment Academy
|85
|31.76470588
|Anne Arundel
|Glen Burnie Park Elementary
|252
|31.34920635
|Baltimore County
|Glenmar Elementary
|152
|30.92105263
|Anne Arundel
|Richard Henry Lee Elementary
|256
|30.859375
|Harford
|Joppatowne Elementary
|289
|30.79584775
|Baltimore City
|The Green School of Baltimore
|78
|30.76923077
|Baltimore County
|Randallstown Elementary
|199
|30.15075377
|Howard
|Swansfield Elementary
|289
|30.10380623
|Harford
|G. Lisby Elementary at Hillsdale
|178
|29.21348315
|Baltimore County
|Charlesmont Elementary
|213
|29.10798122
|Baltimore County
|Winfield Elementary
|240
|28.75
|Baltimore County
|Essex Elementary
|216
|28.7037037
|Baltimore City
|Yorkwood Elementary
|186
|28.49462366
|Baltimore County
|Norwood Elementary
|128
|28.125
|Anne Arundel
|Maryland City Elementary
|164
|28.04878049
|Baltimore County
|Hebbville Elementary
|223
|27.80269058
|Baltimore County
|Owings Mills Elementary
|358
|27.65363128
|Baltimore County
|Seneca Elementary
|217
|27.64976959
|Baltimore County
|Reisterstown Elementary
|312
|27.56410256
|Baltimore City
|Wolfe Street Academy
|98
|27.55102041
|Baltimore City
|Cross Country Elementary/Middle
|213
|27.23004695
|Baltimore County
|Chase Elementary
|169
|27.21893491
|Harford
|William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary
|342
|27.19298246
|Harford
|Roye-Williams Elementary
|255
|27.05882353
|Baltimore County
|Sandalwood Elementary
|296
|26.68918919
|Harford
|Deerfield Elementary
|389
|26.22107969
|Anne Arundel
|Freetown Elementary
|231
|25.97402597
|Baltimore County
|Bear Creek Elementary
|230
|25.65217391
|Anne Arundel
|Annapolis Elementary
|126
|25.3968254
|Baltimore County
|Glyndon Elementary
|281
|25.26690391
|Anne Arundel
|Eastport Elementary
|99
|25.25252525
|Baltimore City
|Govans Elementary
|202
|25.24752475
|Baltimore County
|Shady Spring Elementary
|297
|24.91582492
|Anne Arundel
|Marley Elementary
|398
|24.87437186
|Baltimore City
|Graceland Park/O'Donnel Heights Elementary/Middle
|141
|24.82269504
|Baltimore County
|Martin Boulevard Elementary
|122
|24.59016393
|Baltimore County
|Oakleigh Elementary
|285
|24.56140351
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore International Academy
|216
|24.53703704
|Baltimore County
|Dogwood Elementary
|363
|24.51790634
|Baltimore County
|Mars Estates Elementary
|192
|23.95833333
|Baltimore County
|Woodholme Elementary
|410
|23.90243902
|Baltimore City
|Northwood Appold Community Academy
|88
|23.86363636
|Baltimore City
|Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle
|105
|23.80952381
|Baltimore County
|Johnnycake Elementary
|332
|23.79518072
|Baltimore City
|Callaway Elementary
|110
|23.63636364
|Baltimore County
|Milbrook Elementary
|243
|23.45679012
|Baltimore City
|Violetville Elementary/Middle
|120
|23.33333333
|Baltimore City
|Northwood Elementary
|267
|23.22097378
|Anne Arundel
|Hilltop Elementary
|344
|22.96511628
|Baltimore City
|Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary
|136
|22.79411765
|Baltimore City
|Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle
|66
|22.72727273
|Baltimore County
|Victory Villa Elementary
|343
|22.44897959
|Baltimore City
|Margaret Brent Elementary/Middle
|100
|22
|Baltimore County
|Elmwood Elementary
|282
|21.9858156
|Howard
|Cradlerock Elementary
|237
|21.94092827
|Anne Arundel
|Monarch Academy Annapolis ES
|292
|21.91780822
|Baltimore County
|Timber Grove Elementary
|293
|21.84300341
|Baltimore County
|Lansdowne Elementary
|272
|21.69117647
|Baltimore City
|Dr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle
|83
|21.68674699
|Anne Arundel
|Belle Grove Elementary
|134
|21.64179104
|Baltimore County
|Carney Elementary
|298
|21.47651007
|Baltimore City
|Mary E. Rodman Elementary
|118
|21.18644068
|Baltimore City
|City Neighbors Hamilton
|76
|21.05263158
|Baltimore County
|Baltimore Highlands Elementary
|260
|20.76923077
|Baltimore County
|Logan Elementary
|271
|20.66420664
|Baltimore City
|Mount Royal Elementary/Middle
|162
|20.37037037
|Baltimore County
|Berkshire Elementary
|237
|20.25316456
|Baltimore County
|Riverview Elementary
|267
|20.2247191
|Baltimore City
|Commodore John Rogers Elementary/Middle
|266
|19.92481203
|Baltimore County
|Halstead Academy
|226
|19.91150442
|Baltimore City
|Leith Walk Elementary/Middle
|337
|19.88130564
|Baltimore City
|Hamilton Elementary/Middle
|252
|19.84126984
|Baltimore County
|Sussex Elementary
|225
|19.55555556
|Baltimore City
|Hilton Elementary
|133
|19.54887218
|Baltimore City
|Liberty Elementary
|215
|19.53488372
|Baltimore City
|KIPP Harmony Academy
|490
|19.3877551
|Anne Arundel
|Van Bokkelen Elementary
|214
|19.1588785
|Baltimore City
|Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle
|225
|19.11111111
|Baltimore County
|Pleasant Plains Elementary
|294
|18.70748299
|Anne Arundel
|Walter S. Mills - Parole Elementary
|242
|18.59504132
|Baltimore City
|North Bend Elementary/Middle
|153
|18.30065359
|Baltimore County
|Featherbed Lane Elementary
|302
|18.21192053
|Baltimore City
|Arlington Elementary/Middle
|154
|18.18181818
|Baltimore City
|Sinclair Lane Elementary
|117
|17.94871795
|Baltimore City
|Rosemont Elementary/Middle
|90
|17.77777778
|Baltimore County
|Dundalk Elementary
|336
|17.55952381
|Baltimore County
|McCormick Elementary
|155
|17.41935484
|Baltimore City
|Morrell Park Elementary/Middle
|133
|17.29323308
|Baltimore County
|Middlesex Elementary
|192
|17.1875
|Harford
|Halls Cross Roads Elementary
|198
|17.17171717
|Baltimore City
|Mary Ann Winterling Elementary at Bentalou
|111
|17.11711712
|Baltimore County
|Hernwood Elementary
|199
|17.08542714
|Baltimore County
|Edmondson Heights Elementary
|254
|16.92913386
|Baltimore City
|Montebello Elementary/Middle
|144
|16.66666667
|Anne Arundel
|Tyler Heights Elementary
|193
|16.58031088
|Baltimore County
|Colgate Elementary
|226
|15.92920354
|Baltimore City
|Fallstaff Elementary/Middle
|163
|15.33742331
|Baltimore County
|Woodmoor Elementary
|275
|14.90909091
|Baltimore City
|Gardenville Elementary
|148
|14.86486486
|Baltimore City
|Maree Garnett Farring Elementary/Middle
|219
|14.61187215
|Baltimore City
|Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle
|96
|14.58333333
|Anne Arundel
|Georgetown East Elementary
|103
|14.5631068
|Baltimore County
|Deep Creek Elementary
|216
|14.35185185
|Baltimore County
|Battle Grove Elementary
|147
|14.28571429
|Baltimore City
|Furley Elementary
|157
|14.01273885
|Harford
|Magnolia Elementary
|266
|13.90977444
|Baltimore City
|City Springs Elementary/Middle
|244
|13.52459016
|Baltimore City
|City Neighbors Charter School
|74
|13.51351351
|Baltimore City
|Woodhome Elementary/Middle
|105
|13.33333333
|Baltimore County
|Scotts Branch Elementary
|304
|12.82894737
|Baltimore City
|Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle
|142
|12.67605634
|Baltimore City
|Holabird Elementary/Middle
|141
|12.05673759
|Baltimore City
|Franklin Square Elementary/Middle
|134
|11.94029851
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys
|174
|11.49425287
|Baltimore City
|Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle
|222
|11.26126126
|Baltimore City
|Highlandtown Elementary/Middle #215
|135
|11.11111111
|Baltimore City
|Steuart Hill Academic Academy
|82
|10.97560976
|Baltimore City
|Highlandtown Elementary/Middle #237
|277
|10.83032491
|Baltimore City
|Lockerman Bundy Elementary
|102
|10.78431373
|Baltimore City
|New Song Academy
|47
|10.63829787
|Baltimore County
|Sandy Plains Elementary
|292
|10.61643836
|Anne Arundel
|Phoenix Academy
|69
|10.14492754
|Baltimore City
|Creative City Public Charter School
|159
|10.06289308
|Baltimore City
|Monarch Academy Public Charter School
|319
|10.03134796
|Baltimore City
|Gwynns Falls Elementary
|143
|9.79020979
|Baltimore City
|Furman Templeton Preparatory Academy
|205
|9.756097561
|Baltimore City
|The Historic Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary
|104
|9.615384615
|Baltimore County
|Hawthorne Elementary
|225
|9.333333333
|Baltimore City
|Waverly Elementary/Middle
|140
|9.285714286
|Baltimore City
|Alexander Hamilton Elementary
|76
|9.210526316
|Baltimore City
|Westport Academy
|88
|9.090909091
|Baltimore City
|Pimlico Elementary/Middle
|116
|8.620689655
|Baltimore City
|Moravia Park Elementary
|303
|8.250825083
|Baltimore City
|William Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle
|61
|8.196721311
|Baltimore City
|Brehms Lane Public Charter School
|334
|8.083832335
|Baltimore County
|White Oak School
|38
|7.894736842
|Baltimore City
|Harford Heights Elementary
|152
|7.894736842
|Baltimore City
|John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle
|238
|7.56302521
|Baltimore City
|Robert W. Coleman Elementary
|146
|7.534246575
|Baltimore County
|Holabird Middle
|215
|7.441860465
|Baltimore City
|Southwest Baltimore Charter School
|137
|7.299270073
|Baltimore City
|Edgecombe Circle Elementary
|55
|7.272727273
|Baltimore City
|Barclay Elementary/Middle
|139
|7.194244604
|Baltimore City
|Abbottston Elementary
|153
|7.189542484
|Baltimore City
|Cecil Elementary
|154
|7.142857143
|Baltimore City
|Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle
|238
|7.142857143
|Baltimore City
|Roots and Branches School
|59
|6.779661017
|Baltimore City
|Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary
|15
|6.666666667
|Baltimore City
|Lillie May Carroll Jackson School
|46
|6.52173913
|Baltimore City
|Edgewood Elementary
|80
|6.25
|Baltimore City
|Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary
|83
|6.024096386
|Baltimore City
|Frederick Elementary
|171
|5.847953216
|Baltimore City
|James McHenry Elementary/Middle
|159
|5.660377358
|Baltimore City
|Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle
|92
|5.434782609
|Baltimore City
|Garrett Heights Elementary/Middle
|80
|5
|Baltimore City
|Guilford Elementary/Middle
|63
|4.761904762
|Baltimore City
|Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary/Middle
|88
|4.545454545
|Baltimore City
|George Washington Elementary
|89
|4.494382022
|Baltimore City
|Calverton Elementary/Middle
|45
|4.444444444
|Baltimore City
|Dorothy I. Height Elementary
|136
|4.411764706
|Baltimore City
|William Paca Elementary
|164
|4.268292683
|Baltimore City
|Belmont Elementary
|97
|4.12371134
|Baltimore City
|Matthew A. Henson Elementary
|152
|3.947368421
|Baltimore City
|Harlem Park Elementary/Middle
|78
|3.846153846
|Baltimore City
|Dr. Bernard Harris, Sr. Elementary
|144
|3.472222222
|Baltimore City
|Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle
|318
|3.144654088
|Baltimore City
|Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle
|129
|3.100775194
|Baltimore City
|Beechfield Elementary/Middle
|151
|2.649006623
|Baltimore City
|Wildwood Elementary/Middle
|272
|2.573529412
|Baltimore City
|James Mosher Elementary
|86
|2.325581395
|Baltimore City
|Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle
|176
|2.272727273
|Baltimore City
|Gilmor Elementary
|92
|2.173913043
|Baltimore City
|Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary
|96
|0
|Baltimore City
|Johnston Square Elementary
|121
|0
|Baltimore City
|Sarah M. Roach Elementary
|101
|0
|Baltimore City
|Collington Square Elementary/Middle
|83
|0
|Baltimore City
|Hazelwood Elementary/Middle
|131
|0
|Howard
|Clarksville Middle
|675
|86.07407407
|Howard
|Glenwood Middle
|485
|81.44329897
|Howard
|Mount View Middle
|839
|78.42669845
|Anne Arundel
|Severna Park Middle
|1453
|77.15072264
|Howard
|Lime Kiln Middle
|626
|76.51757188
|Howard
|Burleigh Manor Middle School
|806
|75.68238213
|Anne Arundel
|Chesapeake Science Point
|227
|74.88986784
|Carroll
|Oklahoma Road Middle
|728
|73.62637363
|Howard
|Folly Quarter Middle
|659
|72.68588771
|Anne Arundel
|Central Middle
|1250
|71.44
|Carroll
|Shiloh Middle
|634
|70.97791798
|Howard
|Hammond Middle School
|563
|70.69271758
|Baltimore City
|Roland Park Elementary/Middle
|719
|68.98470097
|Carroll
|Sykesville Middle
|774
|68.8630491
|Anne Arundel
|Magothy River Middle
|719
|68.70653686
|Baltimore County
|Ridgely Middle
|1151
|66.89834926
|Carroll
|Mount Airy Middle
|694
|66.28242075
|Howard
|Dunloggin Middle
|647
|65.22411128
|Anne Arundel
|Severn River Middle
|755
|65.03311258
|Howard
|Ellicott Mills Middle
|859
|64.37718277
|Baltimore City
|Hampstead Hill Academy
|255
|64.31372549
|Baltimore County
|Hereford Middle
|999
|62.96296296
|Harford
|Bel Air Middle
|1369
|61.94302411
|Anne Arundel
|Crofton Middle
|1267
|61.64167324
|Harford
|Patterson Mill Middle School
|728
|60.98901099
|Howard
|Elkridge Landing Middle
|733
|60.02728513
|Baltimore City
|Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle
|171
|59.06432749
|Carroll
|Westminster West Middle
|901
|59.04550499
|Howard
|Patapsco Middle
|710
|59.01408451
|Harford
|Fallston Middle School
|938
|58.95522388
|Harford
|Southampton Middle
|1223
|58.9533933
|Anne Arundel
|Arundel Middle
|1035
|58.74396135
|Carroll
|North Carroll Middle
|615
|58.69918699
|Baltimore County
|Dumbarton Middle
|1142
|58.31873905
|Carroll
|Westminster East Middle
|708
|57.90960452
|Howard
|Bonnie Branch Middle
|714
|56.8627451
|Carroll
|Northwest Middle
|662
|56.49546828
|Harford
|North Harford Middle
|904
|55.53097345
|Baltimore City
|Hampden Elementary/Middle
|119
|52.10084034
|Baltimore County
|Catonsville Middle
|829
|51.14595899
|Baltimore City
|Patterson Park Public Charter School
|171
|50.87719298
|Baltimore County
|Sudbrook Magnet Middle
|998
|50.501002
|Baltimore County
|Perry Hall Middle
|1834
|48.63685932
|Anne Arundel
|Old Mill Middle South
|867
|48.44290657
|Baltimore City
|Lakeland Elementary/Middle
|265
|48.30188679
|Anne Arundel
|Chesapeake Bay Middle
|995
|48.04020101
|Baltimore County
|Cockeysville Middle
|902
|48.00443459
|Anne Arundel
|Monarch Global Academy PCS Laurel Campus
|255
|47.84313725
|Howard
|Patuxent Valley Middle
|675
|47.25925926
|Howard
|Thomas Viaduct Middle
|626
|47.12460064
|Howard
|Murray Hill Middle
|710
|46.1971831
|Howard
|Wilde Lake Middle
|620
|45.64516129
|Baltimore City
|Tunbridge Public Charter School
|166
|45.18072289
|Anne Arundel
|Southern Middle
|756
|44.97354497
|Anne Arundel
|Lindale Middle
|1079
|44.30027804
|Baltimore City
|Midtown Academy
|66
|43.93939394
|Howard
|Mayfield Woods Middle
|713
|43.33800842
|Harford
|Havre de Grace Middle
|554
|43.32129964
|Baltimore County
|Sparrows Point Middle
|616
|42.85714286
|Baltimore City
|Hamilton Elementary/Middle
|328
|42.07317073
|Anne Arundel
|Wiley H. Bates Middle
|607
|41.84514003
|Baltimore City
|Cross Country Elementary/Middle
|223
|41.70403587
|Baltimore City
|The Mount Washington School
|200
|40.5
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore International Academy
|131
|38.93129771
|Anne Arundel
|Monarch Academy
|220
|38.63636364
|Baltimore County
|Parkville Middle & Center of Technology
|1165
|38.62660944
|Baltimore County
|Pine Grove Middle
|909
|37.40374037
|Anne Arundel
|Brooklyn Park Middle
|795
|37.10691824
|Howard
|Oakland Mills Middle
|498
|36.94779116
|Baltimore County
|Arbutus Middle
|924
|36.68831169
|Howard
|Lake Elkhorn Middle
|574
|36.58536585
|Baltimore City
|City Neighbors Charter School
|82
|36.58536585
|Baltimore City
|Mount Royal Elementary/Middle
|416
|36.53846154
|Baltimore City
|Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle
|210
|35.23809524
|Baltimore City
|Empowerment Academy
|80
|35
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
|98
|34.69387755
|Anne Arundel
|MacArthur Middle
|914
|34.02625821
|Baltimore City
|Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership Sc
|136
|33.82352941
|Anne Arundel
|Marley Middle
|844
|33.41232227
|Anne Arundel
|George Fox Middle
|847
|33.4120425
|Baltimore County
|Pikesville Middle
|951
|32.70241851
|Howard
|Harpers Choice Middle
|503
|31.61033797
|Anne Arundel
|Old Mill Middle North
|1048
|31.48854962
|Anne Arundel
|Corkran Middle School
|631
|31.22028526
|Baltimore City
|Maree Garnett Farring Elementary/Middle
|224
|30.35714286
|Baltimore City
|New Song Academy
|50
|30
|Harford
|Aberdeen Middle
|1133
|28.15533981
|Baltimore County
|Franklin Middle
|1223
|27.8004906
|Baltimore City
|City Neighbors Hamilton
|84
|27.38095238
|Baltimore City
|Highlandtown Elementary/Middle #215
|129
|27.13178295
|Anne Arundel
|Annapolis Middle
|993
|26.98892246
|Anne Arundel
|Meade Middle
|713
|26.64796634
|Harford
|Edgewood Middle
|1097
|26.25341841
|Baltimore County
|Loch Raven Technical Academy
|770
|26.23376623
|Baltimore County
|Woodlawn Middle
|570
|25.43859649
|Baltimore City
|Commodore John Rogers Elementary/Middle
|269
|25.27881041
|Baltimore County
|Southwest Academy
|782
|25.19181586
|Baltimore City
|North Bend Elementary/Middle
|111
|24.32432432
|Baltimore County
|Deer Park Middle Magnet School
|1274
|23.54788069
|Baltimore City
|KIPP Harmony Academy
|514
|23.3463035
|Baltimore City
|The Crossroads School
|159
|22.64150943
|Baltimore County
|Middle River Middle
|926
|22.57019438
|Baltimore City
|Margaret Brent Elementary/Middle
|107
|22.42990654
|Baltimore County
|Golden Ring Middle
|733
|21.28240109
|Baltimore City
|William Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle
|99
|21.21212121
|Baltimore City
|Southwest Baltimore Charter School
|129
|20.93023256
|Baltimore County
|Windsor Mill Middle
|590
|20.33898305
|Baltimore City
|Holabird Elementary/Middle
|144
|20.13888889
|Baltimore City
|Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle
|246
|19.91869919
|Harford
|Magnolia Middle
|767
|19.81747066
|Baltimore County
|Stemmers Run Middle
|740
|19.72972973
|Baltimore City
|Morrell Park Elementary/Middle
|168
|19.64285714
|Baltimore City
|Afya Public Charter School
|308
|18.83116883
|Baltimore City
|Montebello Elementary/Middle
|197
|18.78172589
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women
|299
|18.72909699
|Baltimore City
|Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle
|134
|18.65671642
|Baltimore County
|Northwest Academy of Health Sciences
|752
|18.61702128
|Baltimore City
|Rosemont Elementary/Middle
|121
|18.18181818
|Baltimore City
|Green Street Academy
|353
|18.13031161
|Baltimore City
|Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle
|94
|18.08510638
|Baltimore County
|General John Stricker Middle
|704
|17.47159091
|Baltimore City
|Arlington Elementary/Middle
|153
|16.99346405
|Baltimore County
|Deep Creek Middle
|795
|16.98113208
|Baltimore City
|Glenmount Elementary/Middle
|220
|16.36363636
|Baltimore City
|Lillie May Carroll Jackson School
|216
|15.74074074
|Baltimore City
|Highlandtown Elementary/Middle #237
|197
|15.73604061
|Baltimore City
|Franklin Square Elementary/Middle
|191
|15.70680628
|Baltimore City
|Violetville Elementary/Middle
|134
|15.67164179
|Baltimore City
|City Springs Elementary/Middle
|212
|15.56603774
|Baltimore City
|John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle
|225
|15.11111111
|Baltimore City
|Garrett Heights Elementary/Middle
|74
|14.86486486
|Baltimore City
|Woodhome Elementary/Middle
|108
|14.81481481
|Baltimore City
|Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle
|109
|14.67889908
|Baltimore City
|Waverly Elementary/Middle
|247
|14.57489879
|Baltimore City
|Leith Walk Elementary/Middle
|300
|13.33333333
|Baltimore County
|Holabird Middle
|707
|13.29561528
|Baltimore City
|Graceland Park/O'Donnel Heights Elementary/Middle
|136
|13.23529412
|Baltimore City
|Barclay Elementary/Middle
|161
|13.04347826
|Baltimore City
|Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle
|123
|12.19512195
|Baltimore County
|Lansdowne Middle
|718
|11.55988858
|Baltimore County
|Dundalk Middle
|675
|11.25925926
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys
|254
|11.02362205
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Design School
|210
|10.95238095
|Baltimore City
|Dr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle
|151
|10.59602649
|Howard
|Homewood School
|10
|10
|Baltimore City
|Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle
|101
|9.900990099
|Baltimore City
|Fallstaff Elementary/Middle
|133
|9.77443609
|Baltimore City
|Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle
|180
|8.888888889
|Baltimore City
|Monarch Academy Public Charter School
|294
|8.503401361
|Baltimore City
|James McHenry Elementary/Middle
|147
|7.482993197
|Baltimore City
|Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle
|244
|7.37704918
|Baltimore City
|Beechfield Elementary/Middle
|161
|6.832298137
|Baltimore City
|ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School
|184
|6.52173913
|Baltimore City
|Stadium School
|324
|6.481481481
|Baltimore City
|Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary/Middle
|93
|6.451612903
|Baltimore City
|Hazelwood Elementary/Middle
|171
|6.432748538
|Anne Arundel
|Phoenix Academy
|78
|6.41025641
|Baltimore City
|N.A.C.A. Freedom and Democracy Academy II
|96
|5.208333333
|Baltimore City
|Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle
|167
|4.790419162
|Baltimore City
|Vanguard Collegiate Middle
|324
|4.62962963
|Baltimore City
|Collington Square Elementary/Middle
|130
|4.615384615
|Baltimore City
|Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West
|90
|4.444444444
|Baltimore City
|Wildwood Elementary/Middle
|219
|4.109589041
|Baltimore City
|National Academy Foundation
|184
|3.804347826
|Baltimore City
|Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle
|98
|3.06122449
|Baltimore City
|Harlem Park Elementary/Middle
|112
|2.678571429
|Baltimore City
|Pimlico Elementary/Middle
|151
|2.649006623
|Baltimore City
|Westport Academy
|80
|2.5
|Baltimore County
|Crossroads Center
|84
|2.380952381
|Baltimore City
|Academy for College and Career Exploration
|97
|2.06185567
|Anne Arundel
|Mary Moss at Adams Academy
|35
|0
|Baltimore County
|Home Assignments-Secondary
|36
|0
|Baltimore County
|Meadowood Education Center
|55
|0
|Carroll
|Crossroads Middle School
|11
|0
|Harford
|Center for Educational Opportunity
|28
|0
|Baltimore City
|Calverton Elementary/Middle
|319
|0
|Baltimore City
|Booker T. Washington Middle
|209
|0
|Baltimore City
|Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle
|303
|0
|Baltimore City
|Guilford Elementary/Middle
|93
|0
|Baltimore City
|Banneker Blake Academy of Arts and Sciences
|164
|0
Math grades 3-5
|District Name
|School Name
|Students tested
|Percent passed
|Howard
|Clarksville Elementary
|231
|88.74458874
|Baltimore County
|Carroll Manor Elementary
|174
|84.48275862
|Baltimore County
|Jacksonville Elementary
|264
|83.33333333
|Baltimore County
|Riderwood Elementary
|209
|82.77511962
|Anne Arundel
|Folger Mckinsey Elementary
|314
|80.25477707
|Howard
|Worthington Elementary
|262
|79.77099237
|Howard
|Pointers Run Elementary
|462
|78.78787879
|Howard
|Triadelphia Ridge Elementary
|333
|78.67867868
|Baltimore County
|Fifth District Elementary
|157
|78.34394904
|Baltimore County
|Pinewood Elementary
|271
|78.22878229
|Howard
|Ilchester Elementary
|316
|77.84810127
|Baltimore County
|Fort Garrison Elementary
|124
|77.41935484
|Anne Arundel
|Benfield Elementary
|235
|76.59574468
|Howard
|Centennial Lane Elementary
|401
|76.55860349
|Carroll
|Hampstead Elementary
|148
|76.35135135
|Baltimore County
|Sparks Elementary
|269
|76.20817844
|Howard
|Waverly Elementary
|440
|75.90909091
|Baltimore County
|West Towson Elementary
|233
|74.24892704
|Anne Arundel
|West Annapolis Elementary
|103
|73.78640777
|Howard
|Bushy Park Elementary
|329
|73.25227964
|Baltimore County
|Rodgers Forge Elementary
|220
|73.18181818
|Baltimore County
|Stoneleigh Elementary
|390
|71.79487179
|Carroll
|Spring Garden Elementary
|225
|71.55555556
|Carroll
|Eldersburg Elementary
|219
|71.23287671
|Carroll
|Freedom District Elementary
|263
|70.72243346
|Carroll
|Linton Springs Elementary
|330
|70.60606061
|Howard
|Rockburn Elementary
|275
|70.54545455
|Carroll
|Winfield Elementary
|272
|69.48529412
|Howard
|Manor Woods Elementary
|367
|69.48228883
|Baltimore County
|Seventh District Elementary
|193
|69.43005181
|Baltimore County
|Timonium Elementary
|221
|69.23076923
|Howard
|Dayton Oaks Elementary
|352
|68.75
|Baltimore County
|Chapel Hill Elementary
|369
|68.56368564
|Baltimore County
|Hillcrest Elementary
|336
|68.45238095
|Anne Arundel
|Arnold Elementary
|228
|68.42105263
|Harford
|Youths Benefit Elementary
|521
|68.33013436
|Baltimore County
|Kingsville Elementary
|170
|68.23529412
|Baltimore County
|Summit Park Elementary
|195
|67.69230769
|Anne Arundel
|Jones Elementary
|164
|67.07317073
|Baltimore County
|Honeygo Elementary
|284
|66.90140845
|Harford
|Jarrettsville Elementary
|229
|66.81222707
|Carroll
|Mount Airy Elementary
|461
|66.59436009
|Howard
|Fulton Elementary
|464
|66.1637931
|Baltimore County
|Prettyboy Elementary
|221
|66.06334842
|Harford
|Bel Air Elementary
|241
|65.97510373
|Anne Arundel
|Severna Park Elementary
|231
|65.8008658
|Anne Arundel
|Crofton Woods Elementary
|390
|65.64102564
|Howard
|Clemens Crossing Elementary
|213
|65.25821596
|Baltimore County
|Hampton Elementary
|275
|65.09090909
|Howard
|West Friendship Elementary
|231
|64.93506494
|Harford
|Fountain Green Elementary
|265
|64.90566038
|Carroll
|Piney Ridge Elementary
|287
|64.80836237
|Baltimore County
|Lutherville Laboratory
|169
|64.49704142
|Baltimore City
|Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle
|160
|64.375
|Baltimore County
|Westchester Elementary
|302
|64.2384106
|Harford
|Ring Factory Elementary
|285
|63.50877193
|Anne Arundel
|Belvedere Elementary
|266
|63.15789474
|Howard
|Northfield Elementary
|397
|62.72040302
|Harford
|Homestead/Wakefield Elementary
|492
|62.60162602
|Anne Arundel
|Cape St. Claire Elementary
|329
|62.3100304
|Harford
|Forest Hill Elementary
|257
|62.25680934
|Anne Arundel
|South Shore Elementary
|161
|62.11180124
|Anne Arundel
|Central Elementary
|305
|61.96721311
|Howard
|St. Johns Lane Elementary
|364
|61.81318681
|Anne Arundel
|Four Seasons Elementary
|311
|61.414791
|Carroll
|Carrolltowne Elementary
|243
|61.31687243
|Howard
|Veterans Elementary
|448
|61.16071429
|Harford
|Forest Lakes Elementary
|211
|61.13744076
|Anne Arundel
|Davidsonville Elementary
|352
|61.07954545
|Harford
|Prospect Mill Elementary
|284
|60.56338028
|Anne Arundel
|Crofton Elementary
|349
|60.45845272
|Carroll
|Mechanicsville Elementary
|240
|60.41666667
|Baltimore County
|Franklin Elementary
|209
|60.28708134
|Harford
|Emmorton Elementary
|349
|59.59885387
|Carroll
|Sandymount Elementary
|220
|59.54545455
|Anne Arundel
|Shipley's Choice Elementary
|182
|59.34065934
|Anne Arundel
|Crofton Meadows Elementary
|282
|59.21985816
|Anne Arundel
|Mayo Elementary
|164
|59.14634146
|Harford
|Red Pump Elementary School
|367
|59.1280654
|Harford
|Hickory Elementary
|354
|58.47457627
|Howard
|Bellows Spring Elementary
|346
|58.38150289
|Carroll
|Westminster Elementary
|270
|58.14814815
|Howard
|Atholton Elementary
|207
|57.97101449
|Howard
|Waterloo Elementary
|313
|57.82747604
|Carroll
|Ebb Valley Elementary
|277
|57.76173285
|Howard
|Lisbon Elementary
|239
|57.74058577
|Baltimore City
|Roland Park Elementary/Middle
|343
|57.43440233
|Harford
|North Bend Elementary
|162
|57.40740741
|Carroll
|Runnymede Elementary
|305
|57.37704918
|Carroll
|Cranberry Station Elementary
|263
|57.03422053
|Carroll
|Friendship Valley Elementary
|257
|56.80933852
|Anne Arundel
|Windsor Farm Elementary
|289
|56.40138408
|Anne Arundel
|Broadneck Elementary
|399
|56.39097744
|Carroll
|Manchester Elementary
|330
|56.36363636
|Howard
|Thunder Hill Elementary
|276
|56.15942029
|Baltimore County
|Mays Chapel Elementary
|367
|56.13079019
|Anne Arundel
|Pasadena Elementary
|186
|55.91397849
|Baltimore County
|Cromwell Valley Elementary Technology
|165
|55.75757576
|Carroll
|William Winchester Elementary
|274
|55.47445255
|Harford
|Dublin Elementary
|112
|55.35714286
|Harford
|North Harford Elementary
|182
|54.94505495
|Howard
|Hammond Elementary
|326
|54.60122699
|Anne Arundel
|Bodkin Elementary
|299
|54.51505017
|Harford
|Churchville Elementary
|199
|53.76884422
|Anne Arundel
|Deale Elementary
|121
|53.71900826
|Anne Arundel
|Rolling Knolls Elementary
|203
|53.69458128
|Howard
|Gorman Crossing Elementary
|402
|52.73631841
|Harford
|Darlington Elementary
|57
|52.63157895
|Howard
|Hollifield Station Elementary
|446
|52.46636771
|Baltimore County
|Seven Oaks Elementary
|219
|52.05479452
|Anne Arundel
|Waugh Chapel Elementary
|285
|51.92982456
|Anne Arundel
|Riviera Beach Elementary
|155
|51.61290323
|Anne Arundel
|Piney Orchard Elementary
|321
|50.7788162
|Anne Arundel
|Oak Hill Elementary
|319
|50.15673981
|Anne Arundel
|Nantucket Elementary
|421
|49.88123515
|Harford
|Meadowvale Elementary
|255
|49.41176471
|Carroll
|Robert Moton Elementary
|193
|49.22279793
|Anne Arundel
|Hillsmere Elementary
|181
|49.17127072
|Harford
|Norrisville Elementary
|100
|49
|Anne Arundel
|Millersville Elementary
|158
|48.73417722
|Howard
|Talbott Springs Elementary
|229
|48.47161572
|Harford
|William S. James Elementary
|238
|47.89915966
|Anne Arundel
|Linthicum Elementary
|233
|47.63948498
|Baltimore County
|Pot Spring Elementary
|216
|47.22222222
|Baltimore County
|Pine Grove Elementary
|267
|47.19101124
|Anne Arundel
|Edgewater Elementary
|277
|46.93140794
|Anne Arundel
|Lake Shore Elementary
|161
|46.58385093
|Howard
|Forest Ridge Elementary
|353
|46.45892351
|Baltimore County
|Joppa View Elementary
|388
|46.39175258
|Baltimore County
|Gunpowder Elementary
|255
|46.2745098
|Carroll
|Elmer A. Wolfe Elementary
|191
|46.07329843
|Anne Arundel
|Sunset Elementary
|215
|45.58139535
|Baltimore City
|The Mount Washington School
|223
|45.29147982
|Baltimore County
|Orems Elementary
|177
|45.19774011
|Harford
|Abingdon Elementary
|377
|45.0928382
|Carroll
|Taneytown Elementary
|190
|44.73684211
|Anne Arundel
|Fort Smallwood Elementary
|195
|44.61538462
|Baltimore City
|Federal Hill Preparatory Academy
|101
|44.55445545
|Baltimore County
|Oliver Beach Elementary
|91
|43.95604396
|Baltimore County
|Villa Cresta Elementary
|320
|43.75
|Baltimore County
|Perry Hall Elementary
|339
|43.65781711
|Howard
|Elkridge Elementary
|438
|43.60730594
|Baltimore City
|Hampden Elementary/Middle
|131
|43.51145038
|Anne Arundel
|Oakwood Elementary
|109
|43.11926606
|Baltimore City
|Lakeland Elementary/Middle
|275
|42.54545455
|Harford
|Havre de Grace Elementary
|240
|42.5
|Baltimore City
|Hampstead Hill Academy
|255
|42.35294118
|Harford
|Bakerfield Elementary
|201
|42.28855721
|Anne Arundel
|Ridgeway Elementary
|332
|41.86746988
|Howard
|Longfellow Elementary
|208
|41.82692308
|Howard
|Jeffers Hill Elementary
|206
|41.74757282
|Anne Arundel
|Pershing Hill Elementary
|323
|41.17647059
|Baltimore County
|Catonsville Elementary
|299
|41.13712375
|Howard
|Deep Run Elementary
|341
|41.05571848
|Baltimore County
|Warren Elementary
|178
|40.4494382
|Baltimore County
|Arbutus Elementary
|194
|40.20618557
|Baltimore City
|Tunbridge Public Charter School
|142
|40.14084507
|Baltimore County
|Edgemere Elementary
|237
|40.08438819
|Baltimore County
|Woodbridge Elementary
|215
|40
|Baltimore County
|Chesapeake Terrace Elementary
|155
|39.35483871
|Harford
|Edgewood Elementary
|150
|39.33333333
|Anne Arundel
|Meade Heights Elementary
|148
|39.18918919
|Baltimore City
|Glenmount Elementary/Middle
|182
|39.01098901
|Anne Arundel
|Monarch Academy
|228
|38.59649123
|Baltimore City
|The Green School of Baltimore
|78
|38.46153846
|Baltimore City
|Medfield Heights Elementary
|177
|38.4180791
|Baltimore County
|Middleborough Elementary
|167
|38.32335329
|Baltimore County
|Chadwick Elementary
|262
|37.78625954
|Howard
|Hanover Hills Elementary
|347
|37.75216138
|Howard
|Ducketts Lane Elementary
|290
|37.5862069
|Howard
|Phelps Luck Elementary
|240
|37.5
|Anne Arundel
|Solley Elementary
|382
|37.43455497
|Baltimore City
|Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle
|98
|36.73469388
|Baltimore County
|Fullerton Elementary
|311
|36.65594855
|Baltimore County
|Norwood Elementary
|130
|36.15384615
|Howard
|Laurel Woods Elementary
|295
|35.93220339
|Baltimore County
|Vincent Farm Elementary
|358
|35.75418994
|Anne Arundel
|Tracey's Elementary
|235
|35.74468085
|Anne Arundel
|Lothian Elementary
|230
|35.65217391
|Anne Arundel
|Southgate Elementary
|412
|35.4368932
|Baltimore County
|Relay Elementary
|293
|35.15358362
|Howard
|Running Brook Elementary
|242
|35.12396694
|Anne Arundel
|Severn Elementary
|237
|35.02109705
|Harford
|Church Creek Elementary
|352
|34.375
|Baltimore County
|New Town Elementary
|443
|34.31151242
|Anne Arundel
|Jacobsville Elementary
|293
|34.12969283
|Baltimore County
|Harford Hills Elementary
|201
|33.83084577
|Anne Arundel
|George T. Cromwell Elementary
|218
|33.48623853
|Anne Arundel
|Odenton Elementary
|237
|33.33333333
|Anne Arundel
|Hebron - Harman Elementary
|375
|33.06666667
|Anne Arundel
|Shady Side Elementary
|208
|32.69230769
|Baltimore County
|Grange Elementary
|233
|32.61802575
|Baltimore City
|Violetville Elementary/Middle
|120
|32.5
|Howard
|Stevens Forest Elementary
|186
|32.25806452
|Baltimore County
|Padonia International Elementary
|239
|32.21757322
|Howard
|Bryant Woods Elementary
|185
|31.89189189
|Baltimore County
|Bedford Elementary
|207
|31.88405797
|Anne Arundel
|Jessup Elementary
|267
|31.83520599
|Harford
|Joppatowne Elementary
|289
|31.83391003
|Anne Arundel
|Quarterfield Elementary
|200
|31.5
|Howard
|Guilford Elementary
|215
|31.1627907
|Baltimore County
|Chatsworth School
|187
|31.01604278
|Anne Arundel
|Seven Oaks Elementary
|278
|30.9352518
|Baltimore City
|Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership Sc
|198
|30.80808081
|Harford
|Roye-Williams Elementary
|255
|30.58823529
|Harford
|G. Lisby Elementary at Hillsdale
|178
|30.33707865
|Anne Arundel
|Glendale Elementary
|205
|30.24390244
|Baltimore County
|Deer Park Elementary
|193
|30.05181347
|Baltimore City
|Mount Royal Elementary/Middle
|160
|30
|Anne Arundel
|Park Elementary
|230
|29.13043478
|Baltimore City
|City Neighbors Hamilton
|76
|28.94736842
|Anne Arundel
|Monarch Global Academy PCS Laurel Campus
|294
|28.91156463
|Baltimore County
|Lyons Mill Elementary
|396
|28.78787879
|Baltimore County
|Wellwood International Elementary
|234
|28.63247863
|Baltimore City
|Wolfe Street Academy
|99
|28.28282828
|Anne Arundel
|Manor View Elementary
|150
|28
|Baltimore County
|Reisterstown Elementary
|319
|27.5862069
|Baltimore City
|Yorkwood Elementary
|185
|27.56756757
|Baltimore County
|Woodholme Elementary
|418
|27.51196172
|Baltimore City
|Morrell Park Elementary/Middle
|135
|27.40740741
|Baltimore County
|Cedarmere Elementary
|252
|27.38095238
|Baltimore City
|Patterson Park Public Charter School
|227
|27.31277533
|Baltimore City
|Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary
|143
|27.27272727
|Anne Arundel
|Rippling Woods Elementary
|312
|27.24358974
|Baltimore City
|Empowerment Academy
|85
|27.05882353
|Baltimore City
|Northwood Elementary
|268
|26.86567164
|Anne Arundel
|Brooklyn Park Elementary
|194
|26.80412371
|Harford
|Deerfield Elementary
|389
|26.73521851
|Anne Arundel
|Point Pleasant Elementary
|247
|26.72064777
|Baltimore County
|Seneca Elementary
|218
|26.60550459
|Baltimore City
|Liberty Elementary
|215
|26.51162791
|Baltimore City
|Dr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle
|83
|26.5060241
|Baltimore County
|Carney Elementary
|302
|26.49006623
|Baltimore County
|Winand Elementary
|232
|26.29310345
|Baltimore County
|Charlesmont Elementary
|214
|26.1682243
|Baltimore County
|Bear Creek Elementary
|230
|26.08695652
|Baltimore County
|Timber Grove Elementary
|296
|26.01351351
|Baltimore County
|Red House Run Elementary
|273
|26.00732601
|Baltimore City
|Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle
|227
|25.99118943
|Baltimore City
|Midtown Academy
|67
|25.37313433
|Howard
|Bollman Bridge Elementary
|347
|25.36023055
|Harford
|Riverside Elementary
|243
|25.10288066
|Anne Arundel
|Eastport Elementary
|100
|25
|Howard
|Swansfield Elementary
|289
|24.91349481
|Baltimore County
|Westowne Elementary
|281
|24.91103203
|Baltimore City
|KIPP Harmony Academy
|490
|24.89795918
|Anne Arundel
|Marley Elementary
|397
|24.68513854
|Baltimore County
|Essex Elementary
|217
|24.42396313
|Baltimore County
|Chase Elementary
|169
|24.26035503
|Anne Arundel
|Freetown Elementary
|232
|24.13793103
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore International Academy
|217
|23.96313364
|Anne Arundel
|Overlook Elementary
|155
|23.87096774
|Baltimore City
|Graceland Park/O'Donnel Heights Elementary/Middle
|147
|23.80952381
|Baltimore County
|Owings Mills Elementary
|370
|23.78378378
|Anne Arundel
|North Glen Elementary
|131
|23.66412214
|Baltimore City
|Margaret Brent Elementary/Middle
|107
|23.36448598
|Anne Arundel
|Brock Bridge Elementary
|300
|23.33333333
|Anne Arundel
|Richard Henry Lee Elementary
|254
|23.22834646
|Anne Arundel
|Woodside Elementary
|155
|23.22580645
|Anne Arundel
|Germantown Elementary
|238
|23.1092437
|Baltimore County
|Halethorpe Elementary
|179
|22.90502793
|Baltimore County
|Church Lane Elementary Technology
|206
|22.81553398
|Baltimore County
|Randallstown Elementary
|202
|22.77227723
|Baltimore County
|Powhatan Elementary
|123
|22.76422764
|Baltimore County
|Berkshire Elementary
|240
|22.5
|Baltimore City
|Mary E. Rodman Elementary
|120
|22.5
|Anne Arundel
|High Point Elementary
|321
|22.42990654
|Baltimore County
|Hebbville Elementary
|238
|22.26890756
|Baltimore County
|Milbrook Elementary
|247
|22.26720648
|Baltimore City
|North Bend Elementary/Middle
|154
|22.07792208
|Baltimore City
|Hamilton Elementary/Middle
|252
|21.82539683
|Baltimore City
|Callaway Elementary
|110
|21.81818182
|Baltimore County
|Lansdowne Elementary
|278
|21.58273381
|Harford
|William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary
|343
|21.57434402
|Anne Arundel
|Maryland City Elementary
|167
|21.55688623
|Baltimore County
|Elmwood Elementary
|284
|21.47887324
|Baltimore City
|Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle
|66
|21.21212121
|Baltimore County
|Baltimore Highlands Elementary
|274
|21.16788321
|Baltimore County
|Mars Estates Elementary
|195
|21.02564103
|Anne Arundel
|Annapolis Elementary
|126
|20.63492063
|Baltimore County
|Sandalwood Elementary
|302
|20.52980132
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
|117
|20.51282051
|Baltimore County
|Glyndon Elementary
|283
|20.49469965
|Baltimore County
|Oakleigh Elementary
|290
|20.34482759
|Baltimore City
|City Neighbors Charter School
|74
|20.27027027
|Baltimore County
|Victory Villa Elementary
|346
|20.23121387
|Baltimore County
|Sussex Elementary
|228
|20.1754386
|Baltimore City
|Cecil Elementary
|154
|20.12987013
|Baltimore City
|Rosemont Elementary/Middle
|90
|20
|Baltimore City
|Northwood Appold Community Academy
|87
|19.54022989
|Baltimore County
|Glenmar Elementary
|154
|19.48051948
|Baltimore County
|Winfield Elementary
|255
|19.21568627
|Baltimore City
|Woodhome Elementary/Middle
|105
|19.04761905
|Baltimore City
|Commodore John Rogers Elementary/Middle
|274
|18.61313869
|Howard
|Cradlerock Elementary
|237
|18.56540084
|Baltimore County
|Logan Elementary
|272
|18.38235294
|Anne Arundel
|Monarch Academy Annapolis ES
|290
|17.5862069
|Baltimore County
|Middlesex Elementary
|195
|17.43589744
|Baltimore County
|Shady Spring Elementary
|305
|17.37704918
|Baltimore County
|Dogwood Elementary
|370
|17.2972973
|Baltimore City
|Mary Ann Winterling Elementary at Bentalou
|111
|17.11711712
|Baltimore City
|Harford Heights Elementary
|152
|17.10526316
|Baltimore County
|Johnnycake Elementary
|347
|17.00288184
|Baltimore County
|Martin Boulevard Elementary
|124
|16.93548387
|Baltimore City
|Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle
|103
|16.50485437
|Baltimore County
|Scotts Branch Elementary
|312
|16.34615385
|Baltimore City
|Cross Country Elementary/Middle
|215
|16.27906977
|Baltimore County
|Colgate Elementary
|235
|16.17021277
|Harford
|Halls Cross Roads Elementary
|198
|16.16161616
|Baltimore County
|Halstead Academy
|229
|16.15720524
|Anne Arundel
|Glen Burnie Park Elementary
|254
|15.7480315
|Baltimore County
|Holabird Middle
|223
|15.69506726
|Baltimore City
|Hilton Elementary
|134
|15.67164179
|Anne Arundel
|Walter S. Mills - Parole Elementary
|249
|15.6626506
|Baltimore County
|Riverview Elementary
|267
|14.98127341
|Baltimore City
|Govans Elementary
|202
|14.85148515
|Baltimore City
|Maree Garnett Farring Elementary/Middle
|224
|14.73214286
|Baltimore County
|Pleasant Plains Elementary
|299
|14.71571906
|Baltimore City
|Gwynns Falls Elementary
|143
|14.68531469
|Baltimore County
|McCormick Elementary
|157
|14.64968153
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys
|173
|14.45086705
|Baltimore City
|Fallstaff Elementary/Middle
|164
|14.02439024
|Baltimore City
|Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle
|222
|13.96396396
|Anne Arundel
|Hilltop Elementary
|345
|13.33333333
|Baltimore City
|Montebello Elementary/Middle
|145
|13.10344828
|Baltimore County
|Featherbed Lane Elementary
|308
|12.66233766
|Baltimore City
|Furley Elementary
|169
|12.4260355
|Harford
|Magnolia Elementary
|266
|12.03007519
|Baltimore City
|Sinclair Lane Elementary
|117
|11.96581197
|Anne Arundel
|Belle Grove Elementary
|135
|11.85185185
|Baltimore City
|Moravia Park Elementary
|304
|11.84210526
|Baltimore County
|Woodmoor Elementary
|281
|11.74377224
|Baltimore City
|Southwest Baltimore Charter School
|137
|11.67883212
|Baltimore City
|Gardenville Elementary
|147
|11.56462585
|Baltimore County
|Dundalk Elementary
|341
|11.43695015
|Baltimore County
|Edmondson Heights Elementary
|255
|11.37254902
|Baltimore City
|Abbottston Elementary
|154
|11.03896104
|Baltimore City
|Steuart Hill Academic Academy
|82
|10.97560976
|Anne Arundel
|Tyler Heights Elementary
|195
|10.76923077
|Anne Arundel
|Phoenix Academy
|70
|10
|Baltimore County
|Sandy Plains Elementary
|293
|9.897610922
|Baltimore County
|Deep Creek Elementary
|223
|9.865470852
|Baltimore City
|William Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle
|61
|9.836065574
|Baltimore City
|Lockerman Bundy Elementary
|102
|9.803921569
|Baltimore City
|City Springs Elementary/Middle
|244
|9.426229508
|Baltimore City
|Edgecombe Circle Elementary
|55
|9.090909091
|Baltimore City
|George Washington Elementary
|89
|8.988764045
|Baltimore City
|Franklin Square Elementary/Middle
|134
|8.955223881
|Anne Arundel
|Georgetown East Elementary
|103
|8.737864078
|Baltimore County
|Hernwood Elementary
|197
|8.629441624
|Baltimore City
|Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle
|142
|8.450704225
|Baltimore City
|Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary
|86
|8.139534884
|Baltimore County
|White Oak School
|37
|8.108108108
|Baltimore City
|Waverly Elementary/Middle
|141
|7.80141844
|Baltimore City
|Leith Walk Elementary/Middle
|336
|7.738095238
|Baltimore City
|Hazelwood Elementary/Middle
|130
|7.692307692
|Baltimore City
|Edgewood Elementary
|80
|7.5
|Anne Arundel
|Van Bokkelen Elementary
|216
|6.944444444
|Baltimore City
|Creative City Public Charter School
|159
|6.918238994
|Baltimore City
|Arlington Elementary/Middle
|160
|6.875
|Baltimore City
|Holabird Elementary/Middle
|146
|6.849315068
|Baltimore City
|Highlandtown Elementary/Middle #237
|295
|6.779661017
|Baltimore County
|Battle Grove Elementary
|148
|6.756756757
|Baltimore City
|William Paca Elementary
|165
|6.666666667
|Baltimore City
|Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary
|15
|6.666666667
|Baltimore County
|Hawthorne Elementary
|226
|6.637168142
|Baltimore City
|Dorothy I. Height Elementary
|136
|6.617647059
|Baltimore City
|Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle
|92
|6.52173913
|Baltimore City
|Garrett Heights Elementary/Middle
|80
|6.25
|Baltimore City
|Guilford Elementary/Middle
|64
|6.25
|Baltimore City
|Highlandtown Elementary/Middle #215
|147
|6.12244898
|Baltimore City
|John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle
|248
|6.048387097
|Baltimore City
|Monarch Academy Public Charter School
|320
|5.9375
|Baltimore City
|Sarah M. Roach Elementary
|102
|5.882352941
|Baltimore City
|Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary/Middle
|88
|5.681818182
|Baltimore City
|Pimlico Elementary/Middle
|114
|5.263157895
|Baltimore City
|Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary
|96
|5.208333333
|Baltimore City
|Roots and Branches School
|59
|5.084745763
|Baltimore City
|The Historic Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary
|104
|4.807692308
|Baltimore City
|New Song Academy
|47
|4.255319149
|Baltimore City
|Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle
|98
|4.081632653
|Baltimore City
|Alexander Hamilton Elementary
|76
|3.947368421
|Baltimore City
|Collington Square Elementary/Middle
|85
|3.529411765
|Baltimore City
|Frederick Elementary
|171
|3.50877193
|Baltimore City
|James McHenry Elementary/Middle
|159
|3.144654088
|Baltimore City
|Brehms Lane Public Charter School
|334
|2.994011976
|Baltimore City
|Furman Templeton Preparatory Academy
|205
|2.926829268
|Baltimore City
|Dr. Bernard Harris, Sr. Elementary
|143
|2.797202797
|Baltimore City
|Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle
|319
|2.507836991
|Baltimore City
|James Mosher Elementary
|86
|2.325581395
|Baltimore City
|Barclay Elementary/Middle
|142
|2.112676056
|Baltimore City
|Robert W. Coleman Elementary
|146
|2.054794521
|Baltimore City
|Matthew A. Henson Elementary
|151
|1.986754967
|Baltimore City
|Beechfield Elementary/Middle
|156
|1.923076923
|Baltimore City
|Johnston Square Elementary
|122
|1.639344262
|Baltimore City
|Harlem Park Elementary/Middle
|78
|0
|Baltimore City
|Calverton Elementary/Middle
|45
|0
|Baltimore City
|Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle
|245
|0
|Baltimore City
|Wildwood Elementary/Middle
|271
|0
|Baltimore City
|Gilmor Elementary
|92
|0
|Baltimore City
|Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle
|131
|0
|Baltimore City
|Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle
|174
|0
|Baltimore City
|Belmont Elementary
|102
|0
|Baltimore City
|Westport Academy
|87
|0
|Baltimore City
|Lillie May Carroll Jackson School
|46
|0
Math grades 6-8
|District Name
|School Name
|Students tested
|Percent passed
|Howard
|Clarksville Middle
|365
|69.04109589
|Anne Arundel
|Severna Park Middle
|1127
|68.67790594
|Howard
|Folly Quarter Middle
|416
|62.5
|Howard
|Mount View Middle
|493
|60.44624746
|Howard
|Lime Kiln Middle
|414
|57.48792271
|Carroll
|Oklahoma Road Middle
|636
|56.60377358
|Howard
|Burleigh Manor Middle School
|456
|56.35964912
|Howard
|Glenwood Middle
|349
|54.7277937
|Anne Arundel
|Central Middle
|979
|54.4433095
|Carroll
|Sykesville Middle
|692
|53.17919075
|Baltimore City
|Roland Park Elementary/Middle
|541
|52.31053604
|Carroll
|Mount Airy Middle
|631
|51.18858954
|Anne Arundel
|Magothy River Middle
|581
|51.11876076
|Anne Arundel
|Severn River Middle
|626
|50.15974441
|Carroll
|Shiloh Middle
|603
|49.41956882
|Anne Arundel
|Chesapeake Science Point
|151
|47.68211921
|Anne Arundel
|Crofton Middle
|1070
|46.54205607
|Howard
|Dunloggin Middle
|435
|45.74712644
|Carroll
|Westminster West Middle
|837
|45.16129032
|Baltimore County
|Ridgely Middle
|664
|44.72891566
|Howard
|Ellicott Mills Middle
|552
|44.20289855
|Baltimore City
|Hampstead Hill Academy
|222
|43.69369369
|Harford
|Fallston Middle School
|642
|43.14641745
|Baltimore City
|Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle
|142
|42.95774648
|Baltimore County
|Hereford Middle
|578
|42.73356401
|Harford
|Patterson Mill Middle School
|541
|42.14417745
|Howard
|Patapsco Middle
|469
|42.00426439
|Harford
|Southampton Middle
|822
|41.36253041
|Howard
|Bonnie Branch Middle
|523
|40.91778203
|Harford
|Bel Air Middle
|999
|40.84084084
|Anne Arundel
|Arundel Middle
|847
|39.19716647
|Carroll
|Northwest Middle
|636
|38.99371069
|Howard
|Hammond Middle School
|382
|37.43455497
|Harford
|North Harford Middle
|678
|36.43067847
|Carroll
|North Carroll Middle
|564
|36.17021277
|Anne Arundel
|Old Mill Middle South
|740
|35.94594595
|Anne Arundel
|Chesapeake Bay Middle
|863
|34.76245655
|Carroll
|Westminster East Middle
|648
|34.56790123
|Baltimore City
|Tunbridge Public Charter School
|142
|30.28169014
|Anne Arundel
|Southern Middle
|638
|30.2507837
|Baltimore County
|Cockeysville Middle
|593
|29.34232715
|Howard
|Elkridge Landing Middle
|539
|29.3135436
|Baltimore County
|Dumbarton Middle
|802
|29.17705736
|Baltimore City
|Mount Royal Elementary/Middle
|331
|28.39879154
|Anne Arundel
|Wiley H. Bates Middle
|535
|27.85046729
|Anne Arundel
|Monarch Global Academy PCS Laurel Campus
|230
|27.82608696
|Anne Arundel
|Monarch Academy
|186
|27.41935484
|Baltimore County
|Perry Hall Middle
|1215
|25.51440329
|Baltimore City
|Hamilton Elementary/Middle
|280
|25.35714286
|Howard
|Mayfield Woods Middle
|583
|24.69982847
|Howard
|Murray Hill Middle
|537
|24.02234637
|Anne Arundel
|Lindale Middle
|953
|23.50472193
|Baltimore City
|Cross Country Elementary/Middle
|200
|23
|Howard
|Patuxent Valley Middle
|544
|22.79411765
|Anne Arundel
|Old Mill Middle North
|943
|21.6330859
|Baltimore County
|Catonsville Middle
|492
|21.13821138
|Anne Arundel
|MacArthur Middle
|843
|20.99644128
|Harford
|Havre de Grace Middle
|403
|20.5955335
|Baltimore City
|Patterson Park Public Charter School
|151
|20.52980132
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore International Academy
|109
|20.18348624
|Baltimore County
|Sparrows Point Middle
|478
|20.08368201
|Baltimore City
|Midtown Academy
|66
|18.18181818
|Baltimore City
|Hampden Elementary/Middle
|96
|17.70833333
|Baltimore County
|Pine Grove Middle
|678
|17.55162242
|Howard
|Thomas Viaduct Middle
|515
|17.47572816
|Baltimore City
|North Bend Elementary/Middle
|109
|17.43119266
|Baltimore City
|City Neighbors Hamilton
|75
|17.33333333
|Baltimore City
|Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle
|245
|17.14285714
|Baltimore City
|Violetville Elementary/Middle
|133
|16.54135338
|Anne Arundel
|Annapolis Middle
|901
|16.53718091
|Howard
|Wilde Lake Middle
|472
|16.31355932
|Howard
|Oakland Mills Middle
|364
|15.65934066
|Anne Arundel
|George Fox Middle
|761
|15.63731932
|Baltimore City
|Green Street Academy
|353
|15.58073654
|Baltimore County
|Arbutus Middle
|709
|15.37376587
|Baltimore City
|KIPP Harmony Academy
|511
|15.26418787
|Baltimore City
|Highlandtown Elementary/Middle #215
|140
|15
|Anne Arundel
|Corkran Middle School
|584
|14.89726027
|Baltimore City
|Lakeland Elementary/Middle
|238
|14.70588235
|Anne Arundel
|Marley Middle
|789
|14.4486692
|Baltimore City
|John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle
|236
|14.40677966
|Howard
|Lake Elkhorn Middle
|466
|13.94849785
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
|96
|13.54166667
|Baltimore County
|Parkville Middle & Center of Technology
|772
|13.47150259
|Anne Arundel
|Brooklyn Park Middle
|716
|13.40782123
|Baltimore City
|Commodore John Rogers Elementary/Middle
|276
|13.4057971
|Baltimore City
|The Mount Washington School
|171
|12.86549708
|Howard
|Harpers Choice Middle
|389
|12.85347044
|Baltimore City
|Maree Garnett Farring Elementary/Middle
|231
|11.68831169
|Baltimore City
|The Crossroads School
|135
|11.11111111
|Harford
|Edgewood Middle
|865
|10.98265896
|Baltimore County
|Sudbrook Magnet Middle
|718
|10.86350975
|Harford
|Aberdeen Middle
|974
|10.67761807
|Baltimore City
|City Neighbors Charter School
|66
|10.60606061
|Baltimore City
|Southwest Baltimore Charter School
|129
|10.07751938
|Baltimore City
|Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle
|185
|9.72972973
|Baltimore County
|Franklin Middle
|836
|9.688995215
|Baltimore City
|Margaret Brent Elementary/Middle
|110
|9.090909091
|Harford
|Magnolia Middle
|662
|9.063444109
|Baltimore County
|Pikesville Middle
|727
|8.665749656
|Baltimore County
|Golden Ring Middle
|656
|8.536585366
|Baltimore County
|Middle River Middle
|789
|7.858048162
|Baltimore City
|Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle
|120
|7.5
|Baltimore City
|Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle
|134
|7.462686567
|Anne Arundel
|Meade Middle
|675
|7.407407407
|Baltimore City
|Montebello Elementary/Middle
|195
|7.179487179
|Baltimore County
|Deer Park Middle Magnet School
|1071
|7.00280112
|Baltimore County
|Southwest Academy
|644
|6.98757764
|Baltimore City
|Barclay Elementary/Middle
|163
|6.748466258
|Baltimore County
|General John Stricker Middle
|609
|6.732348112
|Anne Arundel
|Phoenix Academy
|76
|6.578947368
|Baltimore City
|Rosemont Elementary/Middle
|122
|6.557377049
|Baltimore County
|Stemmers Run Middle
|616
|6.493506494
|Baltimore City
|Glenmount Elementary/Middle
|204
|6.37254902
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys
|255
|6.274509804
|Baltimore City
|Empowerment Academy
|80
|6.25
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Design School
|209
|6.220095694
|Baltimore City
|Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle
|99
|6.060606061
|Baltimore City
|Afya Public Charter School
|306
|5.882352941
|Baltimore City
|Beechfield Elementary/Middle
|162
|5.555555556
|Baltimore County
|Loch Raven Technical Academy
|585
|5.128205128
|Baltimore City
|Graceland Park/O'Donnel Heights Elementary/Middle
|137
|5.109489051
|Baltimore County
|Northwest Academy of Health Sciences
|602
|4.983388704
|Baltimore City
|Holabird Elementary/Middle
|144
|4.861111111
|Baltimore City
|Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership Sc
|136
|4.411764706
|Baltimore City
|James McHenry Elementary/Middle
|145
|4.137931034
|Baltimore City
|William Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle
|98
|4.081632653
|Baltimore City
|Waverly Elementary/Middle
|221
|4.07239819
|Baltimore City
|Morrell Park Elementary/Middle
|172
|4.069767442
|Baltimore City
|New Song Academy
|50
|4
|Baltimore City
|Woodhome Elementary/Middle
|83
|3.614457831
|Baltimore City
|Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle
|140
|3.571428571
|Baltimore City
|Arlington Elementary/Middle
|157
|3.184713376
|Baltimore County
|Holabird Middle
|541
|3.14232902
|Baltimore City
|Collington Square Elementary/Middle
|133
|3.007518797
|Baltimore City
|Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle
|101
|2.97029703
|Baltimore City
|Wildwood Elementary/Middle
|218
|2.752293578
|Baltimore City
|Garrett Heights Elementary/Middle
|74
|2.702702703
|Baltimore City
|Franklin Square Elementary/Middle
|192
|2.604166667
|Baltimore County
|Windsor Mill Middle
|502
|2.589641434
|Baltimore City
|Westport Academy
|80
|2.5
|Baltimore City
|Banneker Blake Academy of Arts and Sciences
|165
|2.424242424
|Baltimore City
|Highlandtown Elementary/Middle #237
|218
|2.293577982
|Baltimore County
|Woodlawn Middle
|485
|2.06185567
|Baltimore City
|Vanguard Collegiate Middle
|304
|1.973684211
|Anne Arundel
|Mary Moss at Adams Academy
|30
|0
|Baltimore County
|Home Assignments-Secondary
|26
|0
|Baltimore County
|Meadowood Education Center
|47
|0
|Baltimore County
|Crossroads Center
|84
|0
|Baltimore County
|Dundalk Middle
|637
|0
|Baltimore County
|Lansdowne Middle
|677
|0
|Baltimore County
|Deep Creek Middle
|679
|0
|Carroll
|Crossroads Middle School
|10
|0
|Harford
|Center for Educational Opportunity
|27
|0
|Howard
|Homewood School
|12
|0
|Baltimore City
|City Springs Elementary/Middle
|216
|0
|Baltimore City
|Stadium School
|309
|0
|Baltimore City
|Harlem Park Elementary/Middle
|112
|0
|Baltimore City
|Dr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle
|150
|0
|Baltimore City
|Calverton Elementary/Middle
|317
|0
|Baltimore City
|Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle
|243
|0
|Baltimore City
|Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle
|102
|0
|Baltimore City
|Booker T. Washington Middle
|208
|0
|Baltimore City
|Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle
|108
|0
|Baltimore City
|Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle
|306
|0
|Baltimore City
|Hazelwood Elementary/Middle
|149
|0
|Baltimore City
|Guilford Elementary/Middle
|92
|0
|Baltimore City
|Pimlico Elementary/Middle
|152
|0
|Baltimore City
|Fallstaff Elementary/Middle
|132
|0
|Baltimore City
|Leith Walk Elementary/Middle
|300
|0
|Baltimore City
|Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary/Middle
|92
|0
|Baltimore City
|Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle
|179
|0
|Baltimore City
|ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School
|186
|0
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women
|281
|0
|Baltimore City
|N.A.C.A. Freedom and Democracy Academy II
|97
|0
|Baltimore City
|Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West
|88
|0
|Baltimore City
|Lillie May Carroll Jackson School
|216
|0
|Baltimore City
|Monarch Academy Public Charter School
|307
|0
|Baltimore City
|National Academy Foundation
|182
|0
|Baltimore City
|Academy for College and Career Exploration
|67
|0