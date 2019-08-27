Advertisement

These Baltimore-area schools performed best on Maryland’s 2019 PARCC standardized tests

Baltimore Sun |
Aug 27, 2019 | 1:31 PM

The Maryland State Department of Education has released the results of the 2019 Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC, standardized tests. These were the top performing schools on English and math assessments for grades 3-5 and 6-8.

View the complete 2019 Maryland PARCC results »
English grades 3-5
District NameSchool NameStudents testedPercent passed
Anne ArundelBenfield Elementary23591.06382979
Baltimore CountyCarroll Manor Elementary17489.08045977
Baltimore CountyJacksonville Elementary26485.60606061
HowardClarksville Elementary23185.28138528
Baltimore CountyRiderwood Elementary20980.86124402
Anne ArundelFolger Mckinsey Elementary31480.25477707
HowardWaverly Elementary44179.59183673
Baltimore CountySparks Elementary26679.32330827
Baltimore CountyWest Towson Elementary23178.78787879
Baltimore CountyFort Garrison Elementary12478.22580645
Baltimore CountyPinewood Elementary27077.77777778
Baltimore CountyRodgers Forge Elementary21577.6744186
Anne ArundelWest Annapolis Elementary10377.66990291
HowardBushy Park Elementary32977.20364742
HowardWest Friendship Elementary23177.05627706
Baltimore CountyTimonium Elementary22176.47058824
Anne ArundelJones Elementary16576.36363636
Anne ArundelCrofton Woods Elementary38976.09254499
Anne ArundelDavidsonville Elementary35176.06837607
Baltimore CountyFifth District Elementary15775.79617834
HowardPointers Run Elementary46175.70498915
Anne ArundelFour Seasons Elementary31175.56270096
Anne ArundelCrofton Elementary34973.92550143
Baltimore CountyChapel Hill Elementary36873.91304348
HowardIlchester Elementary31573.33333333
HowardTriadelphia Ridge Elementary33373.27327327
Baltimore CountyStoneleigh Elementary38873.19587629
HowardWorthington Elementary26072.69230769
Baltimore CountyLutherville Laboratory16872.61904762
Anne ArundelCrofton Meadows Elementary28272.34042553
Baltimore CountyPrettyboy Elementary22272.07207207
Anne ArundelSeverna Park Elementary23171.86147186
Baltimore CountyKingsville Elementary17071.76470588
HowardCentennial Lane Elementary40171.57107232
Baltimore CountySeventh District Elementary19371.50259067
CarrollFreedom District Elementary26371.48288973
HowardClemens Crossing Elementary21371.36150235
HowardManor Woods Elementary36771.11716621
Baltimore CountyHillcrest Elementary33470.95808383
HarfordRing Factory Elementary28570.1754386
Baltimore CountyHoneygo Elementary28269.85815603
CarrollHampstead Elementary14869.59459459
HowardNorthfield Elementary39869.34673367
HarfordYouths Benefit Elementary52169.09788868
HarfordJarrettsville Elementary22968.99563319
Anne ArundelSouth Shore Elementary16168.94409938
Anne ArundelPasadena Elementary18668.8172043
HowardDayton Oaks Elementary35168.66096866
CarrollSpring Garden Elementary22668.5840708
Anne ArundelCape St. Claire Elementary33068.18181818
CarrollLinton Springs Elementary33068.18181818
CarrollEldersburg Elementary21767.74193548
HarfordBel Air Elementary24167.63485477
HarfordChurchville Elementary19967.33668342
HowardLisbon Elementary23966.94560669
HowardFulton Elementary46466.81034483
Anne ArundelPiney Orchard Elementary32166.66666667
Baltimore CountyWestchester Elementary30066.33333333
Anne ArundelBodkin Elementary29966.22073579
Baltimore CountyCromwell Valley Elementary Technology16566.06060606
Anne ArundelMayo Elementary16465.85365854
HarfordForest Hill Elementary25765.75875486
Baltimore CountyHampton Elementary27465.69343066
Anne ArundelBelvedere Elementary26665.41353383
Baltimore CityThomas Johnson Elementary/Middle16065
HarfordForest Lakes Elementary21164.92890995
HowardBellows Spring Elementary34564.92753623
Anne ArundelWindsor Farm Elementary28764.45993031
HowardSt. Johns Lane Elementary36463.73626374
HowardWaterloo Elementary31463.69426752
Anne ArundelLinthicum Elementary23363.5193133
Baltimore CountySummit Park Elementary19463.40206186
HowardRockburn Elementary27562.90909091
Anne ArundelDeale Elementary12162.80991736
CarrollSandymount Elementary22062.72727273
Anne ArundelOak Hill Elementary31962.38244514
CarrollWinfield Elementary27162.36162362
Anne ArundelArnold Elementary22861.84210526
Anne ArundelNantucket Elementary42161.75771971
Baltimore CountyFranklin Elementary20961.72248804
Anne ArundelCentral Elementary30561.63934426
HarfordRed Pump Elementary School36661.47540984
Baltimore CountyMays Chapel Elementary36360.8815427
HarfordHickory Elementary35460.4519774
HarfordHomestead/Wakefield Elementary48860.45081967
Anne ArundelShipley's Choice Elementary18260.43956044
HowardThunder Hill Elementary27360.43956044
HowardAtholton Elementary20760.38647343
HarfordFountain Green Elementary26560.37735849
CarrollMount Airy Elementary45859.6069869
HarfordProspect Mill Elementary28659.09090909
Baltimore CityThe Mount Washington School22259.00900901
CarrollCarrolltowne Elementary24358.84773663
Anne ArundelBroadneck Elementary39958.14536341
HarfordNorth Bend Elementary16258.02469136
HowardVeterans Elementary44657.84753363
Anne ArundelFort Smallwood Elementary19557.43589744
Anne ArundelRolling Knolls Elementary20457.35294118
Anne ArundelRiviera Beach Elementary15657.05128205
Anne ArundelWaugh Chapel Elementary28656.64335664
HarfordMeadowvale Elementary25456.2992126
Anne ArundelEdgewater Elementary27556
HowardHammond Elementary32655.82822086
Anne ArundelMillersville Elementary15855.69620253
HarfordNorth Harford Elementary18255.49450549
Anne ArundelSunset Elementary21555.34883721
CarrollMechanicsville Elementary24055
HarfordNorrisville Elementary10055
Anne ArundelHillsmere Elementary18154.6961326
CarrollWilliam Winchester Elementary27254.41176471
HarfordDarlington Elementary5754.38596491
HarfordDublin Elementary11253.57142857
Baltimore CityRoland Park Elementary/Middle34153.37243402
Baltimore CountyPine Grove Elementary26352.85171103
CarrollWestminster Elementary26952.78810409
Baltimore CountyJoppa View Elementary38252.35602094
Baltimore CountyPot Spring Elementary21452.3364486
Anne ArundelLake Shore Elementary16152.17391304
HarfordEmmorton Elementary34952.14899713
CarrollPiney Ridge Elementary28751.91637631
CarrollManchester Elementary32951.67173252
HowardTalbott Springs Elementary22751.10132159
Anne ArundelOdenton Elementary23751.05485232
Anne ArundelShady Side Elementary21050.95238095
Anne ArundelLothian Elementary23050.86956522
HarfordWilliam S. James Elementary23850.42016807
CarrollRunnymede Elementary30450.32894737
HowardJeffers Hill Elementary20550.24390244
Baltimore CountyEdgemere Elementary23750.21097046
Baltimore CountyOliver Beach Elementary9050
CarrollEbb Valley Elementary27749.81949458
HowardGorman Crossing Elementary40249.25373134
Anne ArundelPershing Hill Elementary32448.7654321
Baltimore CityHampstead Hill Academy25548.62745098
Anne ArundelSevern Elementary23747.67932489
Baltimore CountyGunpowder Elementary25447.63779528
Baltimore CityFederal Hill Preparatory Academy10147.52475248
HarfordAbingdon Elementary37747.4801061
CarrollRobert Moton Elementary19247.39583333
CarrollFriendship Valley Elementary25547.05882353
HowardHollifield Station Elementary43946.69703872
Anne ArundelRidgeway Elementary33246.68674699
HowardForest Ridge Elementary35246.59090909
Anne ArundelPark Elementary22846.49122807
HowardLongfellow Elementary20945.93301435
Baltimore CountyCatonsville Elementary29445.91836735
HowardElkridge Elementary44045.90909091
Baltimore CountyPerry Hall Elementary33645.83333333
Baltimore CountyChadwick Elementary25445.66929134
Anne ArundelSolley Elementary38345.4308094
CarrollCranberry Station Elementary26445.07575758
Anne ArundelHebron - Harman Elementary37144.74393531
Anne ArundelQuarterfield Elementary19944.72361809
Baltimore CountyWoodbridge Elementary20844.71153846
Anne ArundelMeade Heights Elementary14844.59459459
CarrollTaneytown Elementary18944.44444444
Baltimore CountyMiddleborough Elementary16744.31137725
Baltimore CountyHarford Hills Elementary20043.5
CarrollElmer A. Wolfe Elementary19143.45549738
Baltimore CountySeven Oaks Elementary21943.37899543
Baltimore CityMidtown Academy6743.28358209
Baltimore CityTunbridge Public Charter School14242.95774648
HowardPhelps Luck Elementary23842.85714286
Baltimore CountyDeer Park Elementary19242.70833333
Baltimore CountyCedarmere Elementary24642.68292683
Anne ArundelJacobsville Elementary29342.66211604
HarfordHavre de Grace Elementary24042.5
Anne ArundelManor View Elementary15142.38410596
Baltimore CountyArbutus Elementary19242.1875
Baltimore CountyWestowne Elementary28042.14285714
Baltimore CountyChesapeake Terrace Elementary15541.93548387
Baltimore CountyVilla Cresta Elementary32041.875
Baltimore CountyWarren Elementary17741.8079096
Baltimore CityMedfield Heights Elementary17341.61849711
Baltimore CountyNew Town Elementary44041.59090909
Anne ArundelBrooklyn Park Elementary19341.4507772
Baltimore CountyChurch Lane Elementary Technology20540.97560976
HowardRunning Brook Elementary24240.90909091
Baltimore CountyRelay Elementary29240.4109589
Baltimore CountyVincent Farm Elementary35840.22346369
Baltimore CityHampden Elementary/Middle13240.15151515
HowardDucketts Lane Elementary28639.86013986
Anne ArundelMonarch Academy22839.47368421
HarfordBakerfield Elementary20139.30348259
Baltimore CountyPadonia International Elementary22739.20704846
Anne ArundelJessup Elementary26738.95131086
Anne ArundelTracey's Elementary23538.72340426
HowardLaurel Woods Elementary29238.69863014
Anne ArundelGeorge T. Cromwell Elementary21038.57142857
HowardHanover Hills Elementary34738.32853026
HowardDeep Run Elementary33938.05309735
Baltimore CityPatterson Park Public Charter School22737.88546256
Baltimore CityElmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership Sc19837.87878788
HowardStevens Forest Elementary18537.83783784
Anne ArundelOverlook Elementary15437.66233766
Anne ArundelPoint Pleasant Elementary24737.65182186
Anne ArundelSouthgate Elementary41236.89320388
Anne ArundelHigh Point Elementary32136.76012461
Baltimore CountyGrange Elementary23336.4806867
Baltimore CityLakeland Elementary/Middle27436.13138686
Anne ArundelGermantown Elementary23336.05150215
HowardGuilford Elementary21535.81395349
HarfordRiverside Elementary24335.80246914
Anne ArundelOakwood Elementary10935.77981651
Anne ArundelWoodside Elementary15135.7615894
Baltimore CountyHalethorpe Elementary17935.75418994
Baltimore CountyOrems Elementary17435.63218391
Baltimore CountyPowhatan Elementary12135.53719008
Baltimore CityBaltimore Montessori Public Charter School11735.04273504
Baltimore CountyBedford Elementary20134.82587065
Anne ArundelGlendale Elementary20434.80392157
Baltimore CountyChatsworth School18734.75935829
Baltimore CityFrancis Scott Key Elementary/Middle9834.69387755
Anne ArundelBrock Bridge Elementary30134.55149502
HarfordChurch Creek Elementary35234.375
Baltimore CountyWinand Elementary22834.21052632
Anne ArundelMonarch Global Academy PCS Laurel Campus29434.01360544
HowardBollman Bridge Elementary34733.71757925
Anne ArundelNorth Glen Elementary13133.58778626
Anne ArundelSeven Oaks Elementary27733.57400722
HowardBryant Woods Elementary18533.51351351
Baltimore CountyRed House Run Elementary27133.2103321
Baltimore CountyFullerton Elementary30533.1147541
Baltimore CityGlenmount Elementary/Middle18332.24043716
Baltimore CountyWellwood International Elementary22832.01754386
HarfordEdgewood Elementary15032
Baltimore CountyLyons Mill Elementary39531.89873418
Anne ArundelRippling Woods Elementary31131.83279743
Baltimore CityEmpowerment Academy8531.76470588
Anne ArundelGlen Burnie Park Elementary25231.34920635
Baltimore CountyGlenmar Elementary15230.92105263
Anne ArundelRichard Henry Lee Elementary25630.859375
HarfordJoppatowne Elementary28930.79584775
Baltimore CityThe Green School of Baltimore7830.76923077
Baltimore CountyRandallstown Elementary19930.15075377
HowardSwansfield Elementary28930.10380623
HarfordG. Lisby Elementary at Hillsdale17829.21348315
Baltimore CountyCharlesmont Elementary21329.10798122
Baltimore CountyWinfield Elementary24028.75
Baltimore CountyEssex Elementary21628.7037037
Baltimore CityYorkwood Elementary18628.49462366
Baltimore CountyNorwood Elementary12828.125
Anne ArundelMaryland City Elementary16428.04878049
Baltimore CountyHebbville Elementary22327.80269058
Baltimore CountyOwings Mills Elementary35827.65363128
Baltimore CountySeneca Elementary21727.64976959
Baltimore CountyReisterstown Elementary31227.56410256
Baltimore CityWolfe Street Academy9827.55102041
Baltimore CityCross Country Elementary/Middle21327.23004695
Baltimore CountyChase Elementary16927.21893491
HarfordWilliam Paca/Old Post Road Elementary34227.19298246
HarfordRoye-Williams Elementary25527.05882353
Baltimore CountySandalwood Elementary29626.68918919
HarfordDeerfield Elementary38926.22107969
Anne ArundelFreetown Elementary23125.97402597
Baltimore CountyBear Creek Elementary23025.65217391
Anne ArundelAnnapolis Elementary12625.3968254
Baltimore CountyGlyndon Elementary28125.26690391
Anne ArundelEastport Elementary9925.25252525
Baltimore CityGovans Elementary20225.24752475
Baltimore CountyShady Spring Elementary29724.91582492
Anne ArundelMarley Elementary39824.87437186
Baltimore CityGraceland Park/O'Donnel Heights Elementary/Middle14124.82269504
Baltimore CountyMartin Boulevard Elementary12224.59016393
Baltimore CountyOakleigh Elementary28524.56140351
Baltimore CityBaltimore International Academy21624.53703704
Baltimore CountyDogwood Elementary36324.51790634
Baltimore CountyMars Estates Elementary19223.95833333
Baltimore CountyWoodholme Elementary41023.90243902
Baltimore CityNorthwood Appold Community Academy8823.86363636
Baltimore CityDickey Hill Elementary/Middle10523.80952381
Baltimore CountyJohnnycake Elementary33223.79518072
Baltimore CityCallaway Elementary11023.63636364
Baltimore CountyMilbrook Elementary24323.45679012
Baltimore CityVioletville Elementary/Middle12023.33333333
Baltimore CityNorthwood Elementary26723.22097378
Anne ArundelHilltop Elementary34422.96511628
Baltimore CityCharles Carroll Barrister Elementary13622.79411765
Baltimore CityWindsor Hills Elementary/Middle6622.72727273
Baltimore CountyVictory Villa Elementary34322.44897959
Baltimore CityMargaret Brent Elementary/Middle10022
Baltimore CountyElmwood Elementary28221.9858156
HowardCradlerock Elementary23721.94092827
Anne ArundelMonarch Academy Annapolis ES29221.91780822
Baltimore CountyTimber Grove Elementary29321.84300341
Baltimore CountyLansdowne Elementary27221.69117647
Baltimore CityDr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle8321.68674699
Anne ArundelBelle Grove Elementary13421.64179104
Baltimore CountyCarney Elementary29821.47651007
Baltimore CityMary E. Rodman Elementary11821.18644068
Baltimore CityCity Neighbors Hamilton7621.05263158
Baltimore CountyBaltimore Highlands Elementary26020.76923077
Baltimore CountyLogan Elementary27120.66420664
Baltimore CityMount Royal Elementary/Middle16220.37037037
Baltimore CountyBerkshire Elementary23720.25316456
Baltimore CountyRiverview Elementary26720.2247191
Baltimore CityCommodore John Rogers Elementary/Middle26619.92481203
Baltimore CountyHalstead Academy22619.91150442
Baltimore CityLeith Walk Elementary/Middle33719.88130564
Baltimore CityHamilton Elementary/Middle25219.84126984
Baltimore CountySussex Elementary22519.55555556
Baltimore CityHilton Elementary13319.54887218
Baltimore CityLiberty Elementary21519.53488372
Baltimore CityKIPP Harmony Academy49019.3877551
Anne ArundelVan Bokkelen Elementary21419.1588785
Baltimore CityArmistead Gardens Elementary/Middle22519.11111111
Baltimore CountyPleasant Plains Elementary29418.70748299
Anne ArundelWalter S. Mills - Parole Elementary24218.59504132
Baltimore CityNorth Bend Elementary/Middle15318.30065359
Baltimore CountyFeatherbed Lane Elementary30218.21192053
Baltimore CityArlington Elementary/Middle15418.18181818
Baltimore CitySinclair Lane Elementary11717.94871795
Baltimore CityRosemont Elementary/Middle9017.77777778
Baltimore CountyDundalk Elementary33617.55952381
Baltimore CountyMcCormick Elementary15517.41935484
Baltimore CityMorrell Park Elementary/Middle13317.29323308
Baltimore CountyMiddlesex Elementary19217.1875
HarfordHalls Cross Roads Elementary19817.17171717
Baltimore CityMary Ann Winterling Elementary at Bentalou11117.11711712
Baltimore CountyHernwood Elementary19917.08542714
Baltimore CountyEdmondson Heights Elementary25416.92913386
Baltimore CityMontebello Elementary/Middle14416.66666667
Anne ArundelTyler Heights Elementary19316.58031088
Baltimore CountyColgate Elementary22615.92920354
Baltimore CityFallstaff Elementary/Middle16315.33742331
Baltimore CountyWoodmoor Elementary27514.90909091
Baltimore CityGardenville Elementary14814.86486486
Baltimore CityMaree Garnett Farring Elementary/Middle21914.61187215
Baltimore CityTench Tilghman Elementary/Middle9614.58333333
Anne ArundelGeorgetown East Elementary10314.5631068
Baltimore CountyDeep Creek Elementary21614.35185185
Baltimore CountyBattle Grove Elementary14714.28571429
Baltimore CityFurley Elementary15714.01273885
HarfordMagnolia Elementary26613.90977444
Baltimore CityCity Springs Elementary/Middle24413.52459016
Baltimore CityCity Neighbors Charter School7413.51351351
Baltimore CityWoodhome Elementary/Middle10513.33333333
Baltimore CountyScotts Branch Elementary30412.82894737
Baltimore CityThomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle14212.67605634
Baltimore CityHolabird Elementary/Middle14112.05673759
Baltimore CityFranklin Square Elementary/Middle13411.94029851
Baltimore CityBaltimore Collegiate School for Boys17411.49425287
Baltimore CityCalvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle22211.26126126
Baltimore CityHighlandtown Elementary/Middle #21513511.11111111
Baltimore CitySteuart Hill Academic Academy8210.97560976
Baltimore CityHighlandtown Elementary/Middle #23727710.83032491
Baltimore CityLockerman Bundy Elementary10210.78431373
Baltimore CityNew Song Academy4710.63829787
Baltimore CountySandy Plains Elementary29210.61643836
Anne ArundelPhoenix Academy6910.14492754
Baltimore CityCreative City Public Charter School15910.06289308
Baltimore CityMonarch Academy Public Charter School31910.03134796
Baltimore CityGwynns Falls Elementary1439.79020979
Baltimore CityFurman Templeton Preparatory Academy2059.756097561
Baltimore CityThe Historic Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary1049.615384615
Baltimore CountyHawthorne Elementary2259.333333333
Baltimore CityWaverly Elementary/Middle1409.285714286
Baltimore CityAlexander Hamilton Elementary769.210526316
Baltimore CityWestport Academy889.090909091
Baltimore CityPimlico Elementary/Middle1168.620689655
Baltimore CityMoravia Park Elementary3038.250825083
Baltimore CityWilliam Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle618.196721311
Baltimore CityBrehms Lane Public Charter School3348.083832335
Baltimore CountyWhite Oak School387.894736842
Baltimore CityHarford Heights Elementary1527.894736842
Baltimore CityJohn Ruhrah Elementary/Middle2387.56302521
Baltimore CityRobert W. Coleman Elementary1467.534246575
Baltimore CountyHolabird Middle2157.441860465
Baltimore CitySouthwest Baltimore Charter School1377.299270073
Baltimore CityEdgecombe Circle Elementary557.272727273
Baltimore CityBarclay Elementary/Middle1397.194244604
Baltimore CityAbbottston Elementary1537.189542484
Baltimore CityCecil Elementary1547.142857143
Baltimore CityFort Worthington Elementary/Middle2387.142857143
Baltimore CityRoots and Branches School596.779661017
Baltimore CitySharp-Leadenhall Elementary156.666666667
Baltimore CityLillie May Carroll Jackson School466.52173913
Baltimore CityEdgewood Elementary806.25
Baltimore CityDallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary836.024096386
Baltimore CityFrederick Elementary1715.847953216
Baltimore CityJames McHenry Elementary/Middle1595.660377358
Baltimore CityWalter P. Carter Elementary/Middle925.434782609
Baltimore CityGarrett Heights Elementary/Middle805
Baltimore CityGuilford Elementary/Middle634.761904762
Baltimore CityDr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary/Middle884.545454545
Baltimore CityGeorge Washington Elementary894.494382022
Baltimore CityCalverton Elementary/Middle454.444444444
Baltimore CityDorothy I. Height Elementary1364.411764706
Baltimore CityWilliam Paca Elementary1644.268292683
Baltimore CityBelmont Elementary974.12371134
Baltimore CityMatthew A. Henson Elementary1523.947368421
Baltimore CityHarlem Park Elementary/Middle783.846153846
Baltimore CityDr. Bernard Harris, Sr. Elementary1443.472222222
Baltimore CityCherry Hill Elementary/Middle3183.144654088
Baltimore CityBay-Brook Elementary/Middle1293.100775194
Baltimore CityBeechfield Elementary/Middle1512.649006623
Baltimore CityWildwood Elementary/Middle2722.573529412
Baltimore CityJames Mosher Elementary862.325581395
Baltimore CityCurtis Bay Elementary/Middle1762.272727273
Baltimore CityGilmor Elementary922.173913043
Baltimore CityEutaw-Marshburn Elementary960
Baltimore CityJohnston Square Elementary1210
Baltimore CitySarah M. Roach Elementary1010
Baltimore CityCollington Square Elementary/Middle830
Baltimore CityHazelwood Elementary/Middle1310

English grades 6-8
District NameSchool NameStudents testedPercent passed
HowardClarksville Middle67586.07407407
HowardGlenwood Middle48581.44329897
HowardMount View Middle83978.42669845
Anne ArundelSeverna Park Middle145377.15072264
HowardLime Kiln Middle62676.51757188
HowardBurleigh Manor Middle School80675.68238213
Anne ArundelChesapeake Science Point22774.88986784
CarrollOklahoma Road Middle72873.62637363
HowardFolly Quarter Middle65972.68588771
Anne ArundelCentral Middle125071.44
CarrollShiloh Middle63470.97791798
HowardHammond Middle School56370.69271758
Baltimore CityRoland Park Elementary/Middle71968.98470097
CarrollSykesville Middle77468.8630491
Anne ArundelMagothy River Middle71968.70653686
Baltimore CountyRidgely Middle115166.89834926
CarrollMount Airy Middle69466.28242075
HowardDunloggin Middle64765.22411128
Anne ArundelSevern River Middle75565.03311258
HowardEllicott Mills Middle85964.37718277
Baltimore CityHampstead Hill Academy25564.31372549
Baltimore CountyHereford Middle99962.96296296
HarfordBel Air Middle136961.94302411
Anne ArundelCrofton Middle126761.64167324
HarfordPatterson Mill Middle School72860.98901099
HowardElkridge Landing Middle73360.02728513
Baltimore CityThomas Johnson Elementary/Middle17159.06432749
CarrollWestminster West Middle90159.04550499
HowardPatapsco Middle71059.01408451
HarfordFallston Middle School93858.95522388
HarfordSouthampton Middle122358.9533933
Anne ArundelArundel Middle103558.74396135
CarrollNorth Carroll Middle61558.69918699
Baltimore CountyDumbarton Middle114258.31873905
CarrollWestminster East Middle70857.90960452
HowardBonnie Branch Middle71456.8627451
CarrollNorthwest Middle66256.49546828
HarfordNorth Harford Middle90455.53097345
Baltimore CityHampden Elementary/Middle11952.10084034
Baltimore CountyCatonsville Middle82951.14595899
Baltimore CityPatterson Park Public Charter School17150.87719298
Baltimore CountySudbrook Magnet Middle99850.501002
Baltimore CountyPerry Hall Middle183448.63685932
Anne ArundelOld Mill Middle South86748.44290657
Baltimore CityLakeland Elementary/Middle26548.30188679
Anne ArundelChesapeake Bay Middle99548.04020101
Baltimore CountyCockeysville Middle90248.00443459
Anne ArundelMonarch Global Academy PCS Laurel Campus25547.84313725
HowardPatuxent Valley Middle67547.25925926
HowardThomas Viaduct Middle62647.12460064
HowardMurray Hill Middle71046.1971831
HowardWilde Lake Middle62045.64516129
Baltimore CityTunbridge Public Charter School16645.18072289
Anne ArundelSouthern Middle75644.97354497
Anne ArundelLindale Middle107944.30027804
Baltimore CityMidtown Academy6643.93939394
HowardMayfield Woods Middle71343.33800842
HarfordHavre de Grace Middle55443.32129964
Baltimore CountySparrows Point Middle61642.85714286
Baltimore CityHamilton Elementary/Middle32842.07317073
Anne ArundelWiley H. Bates Middle60741.84514003
Baltimore CityCross Country Elementary/Middle22341.70403587
Baltimore CityThe Mount Washington School20040.5
Baltimore CityBaltimore International Academy13138.93129771
Anne ArundelMonarch Academy22038.63636364
Baltimore CountyParkville Middle & Center of Technology116538.62660944
Baltimore CountyPine Grove Middle90937.40374037
Anne ArundelBrooklyn Park Middle79537.10691824
HowardOakland Mills Middle49836.94779116
Baltimore CountyArbutus Middle92436.68831169
HowardLake Elkhorn Middle57436.58536585
Baltimore CityCity Neighbors Charter School8236.58536585
Baltimore CityMount Royal Elementary/Middle41636.53846154
Baltimore CityFrancis Scott Key Elementary/Middle21035.23809524
Baltimore CityEmpowerment Academy8035
Baltimore CityBaltimore Montessori Public Charter School9834.69387755
Anne ArundelMacArthur Middle91434.02625821
Baltimore CityElmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership Sc13633.82352941
Anne ArundelMarley Middle84433.41232227
Anne ArundelGeorge Fox Middle84733.4120425
Baltimore CountyPikesville Middle95132.70241851
HowardHarpers Choice Middle50331.61033797
Anne ArundelOld Mill Middle North104831.48854962
Anne ArundelCorkran Middle School63131.22028526
Baltimore CityMaree Garnett Farring Elementary/Middle22430.35714286
Baltimore CityNew Song Academy5030
HarfordAberdeen Middle113328.15533981
Baltimore CountyFranklin Middle122327.8004906
Baltimore CityCity Neighbors Hamilton8427.38095238
Baltimore CityHighlandtown Elementary/Middle #21512927.13178295
Anne ArundelAnnapolis Middle99326.98892246
Anne ArundelMeade Middle71326.64796634
HarfordEdgewood Middle109726.25341841
Baltimore CountyLoch Raven Technical Academy77026.23376623
Baltimore CountyWoodlawn Middle57025.43859649
Baltimore CityCommodore John Rogers Elementary/Middle26925.27881041
Baltimore CountySouthwest Academy78225.19181586
Baltimore CityNorth Bend Elementary/Middle11124.32432432
Baltimore CountyDeer Park Middle Magnet School127423.54788069
Baltimore CityKIPP Harmony Academy51423.3463035
Baltimore CityThe Crossroads School15922.64150943
Baltimore CountyMiddle River Middle92622.57019438
Baltimore CityMargaret Brent Elementary/Middle10722.42990654
Baltimore CountyGolden Ring Middle73321.28240109
Baltimore CityWilliam Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle9921.21212121
Baltimore CitySouthwest Baltimore Charter School12920.93023256
Baltimore CountyWindsor Mill Middle59020.33898305
Baltimore CityHolabird Elementary/Middle14420.13888889
Baltimore CityArmistead Gardens Elementary/Middle24619.91869919
HarfordMagnolia Middle76719.81747066
Baltimore CountyStemmers Run Middle74019.72972973
Baltimore CityMorrell Park Elementary/Middle16819.64285714
Baltimore CityAfya Public Charter School30818.83116883
Baltimore CityMontebello Elementary/Middle19718.78172589
Baltimore CityBaltimore Leadership School for Young Women29918.72909699
Baltimore CityDickey Hill Elementary/Middle13418.65671642
Baltimore CountyNorthwest Academy of Health Sciences75218.61702128
Baltimore CityRosemont Elementary/Middle12118.18181818
Baltimore CityGreen Street Academy35318.13031161
Baltimore CityTench Tilghman Elementary/Middle9418.08510638
Baltimore CountyGeneral John Stricker Middle70417.47159091
Baltimore CityArlington Elementary/Middle15316.99346405
Baltimore CountyDeep Creek Middle79516.98113208
Baltimore CityGlenmount Elementary/Middle22016.36363636
Baltimore CityLillie May Carroll Jackson School21615.74074074
Baltimore CityHighlandtown Elementary/Middle #23719715.73604061
Baltimore CityFranklin Square Elementary/Middle19115.70680628
Baltimore CityVioletville Elementary/Middle13415.67164179
Baltimore CityCity Springs Elementary/Middle21215.56603774
Baltimore CityJohn Ruhrah Elementary/Middle22515.11111111
Baltimore CityGarrett Heights Elementary/Middle7414.86486486
Baltimore CityWoodhome Elementary/Middle10814.81481481
Baltimore CityWalter P. Carter Elementary/Middle10914.67889908
Baltimore CityWaverly Elementary/Middle24714.57489879
Baltimore CityLeith Walk Elementary/Middle30013.33333333
Baltimore CountyHolabird Middle70713.29561528
Baltimore CityGraceland Park/O'Donnel Heights Elementary/Middle13613.23529412
Baltimore CityBarclay Elementary/Middle16113.04347826
Baltimore CityCurtis Bay Elementary/Middle12312.19512195
Baltimore CountyLansdowne Middle71811.55988858
Baltimore CountyDundalk Middle67511.25925926
Baltimore CityBaltimore Collegiate School for Boys25411.02362205
Baltimore CityBaltimore Design School21010.95238095
Baltimore CityDr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle15110.59602649
HowardHomewood School1010
Baltimore CityWindsor Hills Elementary/Middle1019.900990099
Baltimore CityFallstaff Elementary/Middle1339.77443609
Baltimore CityCalvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle1808.888888889
Baltimore CityMonarch Academy Public Charter School2948.503401361
Baltimore CityJames McHenry Elementary/Middle1477.482993197
Baltimore CityFort Worthington Elementary/Middle2447.37704918
Baltimore CityBeechfield Elementary/Middle1616.832298137
Baltimore CityConneXions: A Community Based Arts School1846.52173913
Baltimore CityStadium School3246.481481481
Baltimore CityDr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary/Middle936.451612903
Baltimore CityHazelwood Elementary/Middle1716.432748538
Anne ArundelPhoenix Academy786.41025641
Baltimore CityN.A.C.A. Freedom and Democracy Academy II965.208333333
Baltimore CityThomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle1674.790419162
Baltimore CityVanguard Collegiate Middle3244.62962963
Baltimore CityCollington Square Elementary/Middle1304.615384615
Baltimore CityBluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West904.444444444
Baltimore CityWildwood Elementary/Middle2194.109589041
Baltimore CityNational Academy Foundation1843.804347826
Baltimore CityBay-Brook Elementary/Middle983.06122449
Baltimore CityHarlem Park Elementary/Middle1122.678571429
Baltimore CityPimlico Elementary/Middle1512.649006623
Baltimore CityWestport Academy802.5
Baltimore CountyCrossroads Center842.380952381
Baltimore CityAcademy for College and Career Exploration972.06185567
Anne ArundelMary Moss at Adams Academy350
Baltimore CountyHome Assignments-Secondary360
Baltimore CountyMeadowood Education Center550
CarrollCrossroads Middle School110
HarfordCenter for Educational Opportunity280
Baltimore CityCalverton Elementary/Middle3190
Baltimore CityBooker T. Washington Middle2090
Baltimore CityCherry Hill Elementary/Middle3030
Baltimore CityGuilford Elementary/Middle930
Baltimore CityBanneker Blake Academy of Arts and Sciences1640

Math grades 3-5
District NameSchool NameStudents testedPercent passed
HowardClarksville Elementary23188.74458874
Baltimore CountyCarroll Manor Elementary17484.48275862
Baltimore CountyJacksonville Elementary26483.33333333
Baltimore CountyRiderwood Elementary20982.77511962
Anne ArundelFolger Mckinsey Elementary31480.25477707
HowardWorthington Elementary26279.77099237
HowardPointers Run Elementary46278.78787879
HowardTriadelphia Ridge Elementary33378.67867868
Baltimore CountyFifth District Elementary15778.34394904
Baltimore CountyPinewood Elementary27178.22878229
HowardIlchester Elementary31677.84810127
Baltimore CountyFort Garrison Elementary12477.41935484
Anne ArundelBenfield Elementary23576.59574468
HowardCentennial Lane Elementary40176.55860349
CarrollHampstead Elementary14876.35135135
Baltimore CountySparks Elementary26976.20817844
HowardWaverly Elementary44075.90909091
Baltimore CountyWest Towson Elementary23374.24892704
Anne ArundelWest Annapolis Elementary10373.78640777
HowardBushy Park Elementary32973.25227964
Baltimore CountyRodgers Forge Elementary22073.18181818
Baltimore CountyStoneleigh Elementary39071.79487179
CarrollSpring Garden Elementary22571.55555556
CarrollEldersburg Elementary21971.23287671
CarrollFreedom District Elementary26370.72243346
CarrollLinton Springs Elementary33070.60606061
HowardRockburn Elementary27570.54545455
CarrollWinfield Elementary27269.48529412
HowardManor Woods Elementary36769.48228883
Baltimore CountySeventh District Elementary19369.43005181
Baltimore CountyTimonium Elementary22169.23076923
HowardDayton Oaks Elementary35268.75
Baltimore CountyChapel Hill Elementary36968.56368564
Baltimore CountyHillcrest Elementary33668.45238095
Anne ArundelArnold Elementary22868.42105263
HarfordYouths Benefit Elementary52168.33013436
Baltimore CountyKingsville Elementary17068.23529412
Baltimore CountySummit Park Elementary19567.69230769
Anne ArundelJones Elementary16467.07317073
Baltimore CountyHoneygo Elementary28466.90140845
HarfordJarrettsville Elementary22966.81222707
CarrollMount Airy Elementary46166.59436009
HowardFulton Elementary46466.1637931
Baltimore CountyPrettyboy Elementary22166.06334842
HarfordBel Air Elementary24165.97510373
Anne ArundelSeverna Park Elementary23165.8008658
Anne ArundelCrofton Woods Elementary39065.64102564
HowardClemens Crossing Elementary21365.25821596
Baltimore CountyHampton Elementary27565.09090909
HowardWest Friendship Elementary23164.93506494
HarfordFountain Green Elementary26564.90566038
CarrollPiney Ridge Elementary28764.80836237
Baltimore CountyLutherville Laboratory16964.49704142
Baltimore CityThomas Johnson Elementary/Middle16064.375
Baltimore CountyWestchester Elementary30264.2384106
HarfordRing Factory Elementary28563.50877193
Anne ArundelBelvedere Elementary26663.15789474
HowardNorthfield Elementary39762.72040302
HarfordHomestead/Wakefield Elementary49262.60162602
Anne ArundelCape St. Claire Elementary32962.3100304
HarfordForest Hill Elementary25762.25680934
Anne ArundelSouth Shore Elementary16162.11180124
Anne ArundelCentral Elementary30561.96721311
HowardSt. Johns Lane Elementary36461.81318681
Anne ArundelFour Seasons Elementary31161.414791
CarrollCarrolltowne Elementary24361.31687243
HowardVeterans Elementary44861.16071429
HarfordForest Lakes Elementary21161.13744076
Anne ArundelDavidsonville Elementary35261.07954545
HarfordProspect Mill Elementary28460.56338028
Anne ArundelCrofton Elementary34960.45845272
CarrollMechanicsville Elementary24060.41666667
Baltimore CountyFranklin Elementary20960.28708134
HarfordEmmorton Elementary34959.59885387
CarrollSandymount Elementary22059.54545455
Anne ArundelShipley's Choice Elementary18259.34065934
Anne ArundelCrofton Meadows Elementary28259.21985816
Anne ArundelMayo Elementary16459.14634146
HarfordRed Pump Elementary School36759.1280654
HarfordHickory Elementary35458.47457627
HowardBellows Spring Elementary34658.38150289
CarrollWestminster Elementary27058.14814815
HowardAtholton Elementary20757.97101449
HowardWaterloo Elementary31357.82747604
CarrollEbb Valley Elementary27757.76173285
HowardLisbon Elementary23957.74058577
Baltimore CityRoland Park Elementary/Middle34357.43440233
HarfordNorth Bend Elementary16257.40740741
CarrollRunnymede Elementary30557.37704918
CarrollCranberry Station Elementary26357.03422053
CarrollFriendship Valley Elementary25756.80933852
Anne ArundelWindsor Farm Elementary28956.40138408
Anne ArundelBroadneck Elementary39956.39097744
CarrollManchester Elementary33056.36363636
HowardThunder Hill Elementary27656.15942029
Baltimore CountyMays Chapel Elementary36756.13079019
Anne ArundelPasadena Elementary18655.91397849
Baltimore CountyCromwell Valley Elementary Technology16555.75757576
CarrollWilliam Winchester Elementary27455.47445255
HarfordDublin Elementary11255.35714286
HarfordNorth Harford Elementary18254.94505495
HowardHammond Elementary32654.60122699
Anne ArundelBodkin Elementary29954.51505017
HarfordChurchville Elementary19953.76884422
Anne ArundelDeale Elementary12153.71900826
Anne ArundelRolling Knolls Elementary20353.69458128
HowardGorman Crossing Elementary40252.73631841
HarfordDarlington Elementary5752.63157895
HowardHollifield Station Elementary44652.46636771
Baltimore CountySeven Oaks Elementary21952.05479452
Anne ArundelWaugh Chapel Elementary28551.92982456
Anne ArundelRiviera Beach Elementary15551.61290323
Anne ArundelPiney Orchard Elementary32150.7788162
Anne ArundelOak Hill Elementary31950.15673981
Anne ArundelNantucket Elementary42149.88123515
HarfordMeadowvale Elementary25549.41176471
CarrollRobert Moton Elementary19349.22279793
Anne ArundelHillsmere Elementary18149.17127072
HarfordNorrisville Elementary10049
Anne ArundelMillersville Elementary15848.73417722
HowardTalbott Springs Elementary22948.47161572
HarfordWilliam S. James Elementary23847.89915966
Anne ArundelLinthicum Elementary23347.63948498
Baltimore CountyPot Spring Elementary21647.22222222
Baltimore CountyPine Grove Elementary26747.19101124
Anne ArundelEdgewater Elementary27746.93140794
Anne ArundelLake Shore Elementary16146.58385093
HowardForest Ridge Elementary35346.45892351
Baltimore CountyJoppa View Elementary38846.39175258
Baltimore CountyGunpowder Elementary25546.2745098
CarrollElmer A. Wolfe Elementary19146.07329843
Anne ArundelSunset Elementary21545.58139535
Baltimore CityThe Mount Washington School22345.29147982
Baltimore CountyOrems Elementary17745.19774011
HarfordAbingdon Elementary37745.0928382
CarrollTaneytown Elementary19044.73684211
Anne ArundelFort Smallwood Elementary19544.61538462
Baltimore CityFederal Hill Preparatory Academy10144.55445545
Baltimore CountyOliver Beach Elementary9143.95604396
Baltimore CountyVilla Cresta Elementary32043.75
Baltimore CountyPerry Hall Elementary33943.65781711
HowardElkridge Elementary43843.60730594
Baltimore CityHampden Elementary/Middle13143.51145038
Anne ArundelOakwood Elementary10943.11926606
Baltimore CityLakeland Elementary/Middle27542.54545455
HarfordHavre de Grace Elementary24042.5
Baltimore CityHampstead Hill Academy25542.35294118
HarfordBakerfield Elementary20142.28855721
Anne ArundelRidgeway Elementary33241.86746988
HowardLongfellow Elementary20841.82692308
HowardJeffers Hill Elementary20641.74757282
Anne ArundelPershing Hill Elementary32341.17647059
Baltimore CountyCatonsville Elementary29941.13712375
HowardDeep Run Elementary34141.05571848
Baltimore CountyWarren Elementary17840.4494382
Baltimore CountyArbutus Elementary19440.20618557
Baltimore CityTunbridge Public Charter School14240.14084507
Baltimore CountyEdgemere Elementary23740.08438819
Baltimore CountyWoodbridge Elementary21540
Baltimore CountyChesapeake Terrace Elementary15539.35483871
HarfordEdgewood Elementary15039.33333333
Anne ArundelMeade Heights Elementary14839.18918919
Baltimore CityGlenmount Elementary/Middle18239.01098901
Anne ArundelMonarch Academy22838.59649123
Baltimore CityThe Green School of Baltimore7838.46153846
Baltimore CityMedfield Heights Elementary17738.4180791
Baltimore CountyMiddleborough Elementary16738.32335329
Baltimore CountyChadwick Elementary26237.78625954
HowardHanover Hills Elementary34737.75216138
HowardDucketts Lane Elementary29037.5862069
HowardPhelps Luck Elementary24037.5
Anne ArundelSolley Elementary38237.43455497
Baltimore CityFrancis Scott Key Elementary/Middle9836.73469388
Baltimore CountyFullerton Elementary31136.65594855
Baltimore CountyNorwood Elementary13036.15384615
HowardLaurel Woods Elementary29535.93220339
Baltimore CountyVincent Farm Elementary35835.75418994
Anne ArundelTracey's Elementary23535.74468085
Anne ArundelLothian Elementary23035.65217391
Anne ArundelSouthgate Elementary41235.4368932
Baltimore CountyRelay Elementary29335.15358362
HowardRunning Brook Elementary24235.12396694
Anne ArundelSevern Elementary23735.02109705
HarfordChurch Creek Elementary35234.375
Baltimore CountyNew Town Elementary44334.31151242
Anne ArundelJacobsville Elementary29334.12969283
Baltimore CountyHarford Hills Elementary20133.83084577
Anne ArundelGeorge T. Cromwell Elementary21833.48623853
Anne ArundelOdenton Elementary23733.33333333
Anne ArundelHebron - Harman Elementary37533.06666667
Anne ArundelShady Side Elementary20832.69230769
Baltimore CountyGrange Elementary23332.61802575
Baltimore CityVioletville Elementary/Middle12032.5
HowardStevens Forest Elementary18632.25806452
Baltimore CountyPadonia International Elementary23932.21757322
HowardBryant Woods Elementary18531.89189189
Baltimore CountyBedford Elementary20731.88405797
Anne ArundelJessup Elementary26731.83520599
HarfordJoppatowne Elementary28931.83391003
Anne ArundelQuarterfield Elementary20031.5
HowardGuilford Elementary21531.1627907
Baltimore CountyChatsworth School18731.01604278
Anne ArundelSeven Oaks Elementary27830.9352518
Baltimore CityElmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership Sc19830.80808081
HarfordRoye-Williams Elementary25530.58823529
HarfordG. Lisby Elementary at Hillsdale17830.33707865
Anne ArundelGlendale Elementary20530.24390244
Baltimore CountyDeer Park Elementary19330.05181347
Baltimore CityMount Royal Elementary/Middle16030
Anne ArundelPark Elementary23029.13043478
Baltimore CityCity Neighbors Hamilton7628.94736842
Anne ArundelMonarch Global Academy PCS Laurel Campus29428.91156463
Baltimore CountyLyons Mill Elementary39628.78787879
Baltimore CountyWellwood International Elementary23428.63247863
Baltimore CityWolfe Street Academy9928.28282828
Anne ArundelManor View Elementary15028
Baltimore CountyReisterstown Elementary31927.5862069
Baltimore CityYorkwood Elementary18527.56756757
Baltimore CountyWoodholme Elementary41827.51196172
Baltimore CityMorrell Park Elementary/Middle13527.40740741
Baltimore CountyCedarmere Elementary25227.38095238
Baltimore CityPatterson Park Public Charter School22727.31277533
Baltimore CityCharles Carroll Barrister Elementary14327.27272727
Anne ArundelRippling Woods Elementary31227.24358974
Baltimore CityEmpowerment Academy8527.05882353
Baltimore CityNorthwood Elementary26826.86567164
Anne ArundelBrooklyn Park Elementary19426.80412371
HarfordDeerfield Elementary38926.73521851
Anne ArundelPoint Pleasant Elementary24726.72064777
Baltimore CountySeneca Elementary21826.60550459
Baltimore CityLiberty Elementary21526.51162791
Baltimore CityDr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle8326.5060241
Baltimore CountyCarney Elementary30226.49006623
Baltimore CountyWinand Elementary23226.29310345
Baltimore CountyCharlesmont Elementary21426.1682243
Baltimore CountyBear Creek Elementary23026.08695652
Baltimore CountyTimber Grove Elementary29626.01351351
Baltimore CountyRed House Run Elementary27326.00732601
Baltimore CityArmistead Gardens Elementary/Middle22725.99118943
Baltimore CityMidtown Academy6725.37313433
HowardBollman Bridge Elementary34725.36023055
HarfordRiverside Elementary24325.10288066
Anne ArundelEastport Elementary10025
HowardSwansfield Elementary28924.91349481
Baltimore CountyWestowne Elementary28124.91103203
Baltimore CityKIPP Harmony Academy49024.89795918
Anne ArundelMarley Elementary39724.68513854
Baltimore CountyEssex Elementary21724.42396313
Baltimore CountyChase Elementary16924.26035503
Anne ArundelFreetown Elementary23224.13793103
Baltimore CityBaltimore International Academy21723.96313364
Anne ArundelOverlook Elementary15523.87096774
Baltimore CityGraceland Park/O'Donnel Heights Elementary/Middle14723.80952381
Baltimore CountyOwings Mills Elementary37023.78378378
Anne ArundelNorth Glen Elementary13123.66412214
Baltimore CityMargaret Brent Elementary/Middle10723.36448598
Anne ArundelBrock Bridge Elementary30023.33333333
Anne ArundelRichard Henry Lee Elementary25423.22834646
Anne ArundelWoodside Elementary15523.22580645
Anne ArundelGermantown Elementary23823.1092437
Baltimore CountyHalethorpe Elementary17922.90502793
Baltimore CountyChurch Lane Elementary Technology20622.81553398
Baltimore CountyRandallstown Elementary20222.77227723
Baltimore CountyPowhatan Elementary12322.76422764
Baltimore CountyBerkshire Elementary24022.5
Baltimore CityMary E. Rodman Elementary12022.5
Anne ArundelHigh Point Elementary32122.42990654
Baltimore CountyHebbville Elementary23822.26890756
Baltimore CountyMilbrook Elementary24722.26720648
Baltimore CityNorth Bend Elementary/Middle15422.07792208
Baltimore CityHamilton Elementary/Middle25221.82539683
Baltimore CityCallaway Elementary11021.81818182
Baltimore CountyLansdowne Elementary27821.58273381
HarfordWilliam Paca/Old Post Road Elementary34321.57434402
Anne ArundelMaryland City Elementary16721.55688623
Baltimore CountyElmwood Elementary28421.47887324
Baltimore CityWindsor Hills Elementary/Middle6621.21212121
Baltimore CountyBaltimore Highlands Elementary27421.16788321
Baltimore CountyMars Estates Elementary19521.02564103
Anne ArundelAnnapolis Elementary12620.63492063
Baltimore CountySandalwood Elementary30220.52980132
Baltimore CityBaltimore Montessori Public Charter School11720.51282051
Baltimore CountyGlyndon Elementary28320.49469965
Baltimore CountyOakleigh Elementary29020.34482759
Baltimore CityCity Neighbors Charter School7420.27027027
Baltimore CountyVictory Villa Elementary34620.23121387
Baltimore CountySussex Elementary22820.1754386
Baltimore CityCecil Elementary15420.12987013
Baltimore CityRosemont Elementary/Middle9020
Baltimore CityNorthwood Appold Community Academy8719.54022989
Baltimore CountyGlenmar Elementary15419.48051948
Baltimore CountyWinfield Elementary25519.21568627
Baltimore CityWoodhome Elementary/Middle10519.04761905
Baltimore CityCommodore John Rogers Elementary/Middle27418.61313869
HowardCradlerock Elementary23718.56540084
Baltimore CountyLogan Elementary27218.38235294
Anne ArundelMonarch Academy Annapolis ES29017.5862069
Baltimore CountyMiddlesex Elementary19517.43589744
Baltimore CountyShady Spring Elementary30517.37704918
Baltimore CountyDogwood Elementary37017.2972973
Baltimore CityMary Ann Winterling Elementary at Bentalou11117.11711712
Baltimore CityHarford Heights Elementary15217.10526316
Baltimore CountyJohnnycake Elementary34717.00288184
Baltimore CountyMartin Boulevard Elementary12416.93548387
Baltimore CityDickey Hill Elementary/Middle10316.50485437
Baltimore CountyScotts Branch Elementary31216.34615385
Baltimore CityCross Country Elementary/Middle21516.27906977
Baltimore CountyColgate Elementary23516.17021277
HarfordHalls Cross Roads Elementary19816.16161616
Baltimore CountyHalstead Academy22916.15720524
Anne ArundelGlen Burnie Park Elementary25415.7480315
Baltimore CountyHolabird Middle22315.69506726
Baltimore CityHilton Elementary13415.67164179
Anne ArundelWalter S. Mills - Parole Elementary24915.6626506
Baltimore CountyRiverview Elementary26714.98127341
Baltimore CityGovans Elementary20214.85148515
Baltimore CityMaree Garnett Farring Elementary/Middle22414.73214286
Baltimore CountyPleasant Plains Elementary29914.71571906
Baltimore CityGwynns Falls Elementary14314.68531469
Baltimore CountyMcCormick Elementary15714.64968153
Baltimore CityBaltimore Collegiate School for Boys17314.45086705
Baltimore CityFallstaff Elementary/Middle16414.02439024
Baltimore CityCalvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle22213.96396396
Anne ArundelHilltop Elementary34513.33333333
Baltimore CityMontebello Elementary/Middle14513.10344828
Baltimore CountyFeatherbed Lane Elementary30812.66233766
Baltimore CityFurley Elementary16912.4260355
HarfordMagnolia Elementary26612.03007519
Baltimore CitySinclair Lane Elementary11711.96581197
Anne ArundelBelle Grove Elementary13511.85185185
Baltimore CityMoravia Park Elementary30411.84210526
Baltimore CountyWoodmoor Elementary28111.74377224
Baltimore CitySouthwest Baltimore Charter School13711.67883212
Baltimore CityGardenville Elementary14711.56462585
Baltimore CountyDundalk Elementary34111.43695015
Baltimore CountyEdmondson Heights Elementary25511.37254902
Baltimore CityAbbottston Elementary15411.03896104
Baltimore CitySteuart Hill Academic Academy8210.97560976
Anne ArundelTyler Heights Elementary19510.76923077
Anne ArundelPhoenix Academy7010
Baltimore CountySandy Plains Elementary2939.897610922
Baltimore CountyDeep Creek Elementary2239.865470852
Baltimore CityWilliam Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle619.836065574
Baltimore CityLockerman Bundy Elementary1029.803921569
Baltimore CityCity Springs Elementary/Middle2449.426229508
Baltimore CityEdgecombe Circle Elementary559.090909091
Baltimore CityGeorge Washington Elementary898.988764045
Baltimore CityFranklin Square Elementary/Middle1348.955223881
Anne ArundelGeorgetown East Elementary1038.737864078
Baltimore CountyHernwood Elementary1978.629441624
Baltimore CityThomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle1428.450704225
Baltimore CityDallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary868.139534884
Baltimore CountyWhite Oak School378.108108108
Baltimore CityWaverly Elementary/Middle1417.80141844
Baltimore CityLeith Walk Elementary/Middle3367.738095238
Baltimore CityHazelwood Elementary/Middle1307.692307692
Baltimore CityEdgewood Elementary807.5
Anne ArundelVan Bokkelen Elementary2166.944444444
Baltimore CityCreative City Public Charter School1596.918238994
Baltimore CityArlington Elementary/Middle1606.875
Baltimore CityHolabird Elementary/Middle1466.849315068
Baltimore CityHighlandtown Elementary/Middle #2372956.779661017
Baltimore CountyBattle Grove Elementary1486.756756757
Baltimore CityWilliam Paca Elementary1656.666666667
Baltimore CitySharp-Leadenhall Elementary156.666666667
Baltimore CountyHawthorne Elementary2266.637168142
Baltimore CityDorothy I. Height Elementary1366.617647059
Baltimore CityWalter P. Carter Elementary/Middle926.52173913
Baltimore CityGarrett Heights Elementary/Middle806.25
Baltimore CityGuilford Elementary/Middle646.25
Baltimore CityHighlandtown Elementary/Middle #2151476.12244898
Baltimore CityJohn Ruhrah Elementary/Middle2486.048387097
Baltimore CityMonarch Academy Public Charter School3205.9375
Baltimore CitySarah M. Roach Elementary1025.882352941
Baltimore CityDr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary/Middle885.681818182
Baltimore CityPimlico Elementary/Middle1145.263157895
Baltimore CityEutaw-Marshburn Elementary965.208333333
Baltimore CityRoots and Branches School595.084745763
Baltimore CityThe Historic Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary1044.807692308
Baltimore CityNew Song Academy474.255319149
Baltimore CityTench Tilghman Elementary/Middle984.081632653
Baltimore CityAlexander Hamilton Elementary763.947368421
Baltimore CityCollington Square Elementary/Middle853.529411765
Baltimore CityFrederick Elementary1713.50877193
Baltimore CityJames McHenry Elementary/Middle1593.144654088
Baltimore CityBrehms Lane Public Charter School3342.994011976
Baltimore CityFurman Templeton Preparatory Academy2052.926829268
Baltimore CityDr. Bernard Harris, Sr. Elementary1432.797202797
Baltimore CityCherry Hill Elementary/Middle3192.507836991
Baltimore CityJames Mosher Elementary862.325581395
Baltimore CityBarclay Elementary/Middle1422.112676056
Baltimore CityRobert W. Coleman Elementary1462.054794521
Baltimore CityMatthew A. Henson Elementary1511.986754967
Baltimore CityBeechfield Elementary/Middle1561.923076923
Baltimore CityJohnston Square Elementary1221.639344262
Baltimore CityHarlem Park Elementary/Middle780
Baltimore CityCalverton Elementary/Middle450
Baltimore CityFort Worthington Elementary/Middle2450
Baltimore CityWildwood Elementary/Middle2710
Baltimore CityGilmor Elementary920
Baltimore CityBay-Brook Elementary/Middle1310
Baltimore CityCurtis Bay Elementary/Middle1740
Baltimore CityBelmont Elementary1020
Baltimore CityWestport Academy870
Baltimore CityLillie May Carroll Jackson School460

Math grades 6-8
District NameSchool NameStudents testedPercent passed
HowardClarksville Middle36569.04109589
Anne ArundelSeverna Park Middle112768.67790594
HowardFolly Quarter Middle41662.5
HowardMount View Middle49360.44624746
HowardLime Kiln Middle41457.48792271
CarrollOklahoma Road Middle63656.60377358
HowardBurleigh Manor Middle School45656.35964912
HowardGlenwood Middle34954.7277937
Anne ArundelCentral Middle97954.4433095
CarrollSykesville Middle69253.17919075
Baltimore CityRoland Park Elementary/Middle54152.31053604
CarrollMount Airy Middle63151.18858954
Anne ArundelMagothy River Middle58151.11876076
Anne ArundelSevern River Middle62650.15974441
CarrollShiloh Middle60349.41956882
Anne ArundelChesapeake Science Point15147.68211921
Anne ArundelCrofton Middle107046.54205607
HowardDunloggin Middle43545.74712644
CarrollWestminster West Middle83745.16129032
Baltimore CountyRidgely Middle66444.72891566
HowardEllicott Mills Middle55244.20289855
Baltimore CityHampstead Hill Academy22243.69369369
HarfordFallston Middle School64243.14641745
Baltimore CityThomas Johnson Elementary/Middle14242.95774648
Baltimore CountyHereford Middle57842.73356401
HarfordPatterson Mill Middle School54142.14417745
HowardPatapsco Middle46942.00426439
HarfordSouthampton Middle82241.36253041
HowardBonnie Branch Middle52340.91778203
HarfordBel Air Middle99940.84084084
Anne ArundelArundel Middle84739.19716647
CarrollNorthwest Middle63638.99371069
HowardHammond Middle School38237.43455497
HarfordNorth Harford Middle67836.43067847
CarrollNorth Carroll Middle56436.17021277
Anne ArundelOld Mill Middle South74035.94594595
Anne ArundelChesapeake Bay Middle86334.76245655
CarrollWestminster East Middle64834.56790123
Baltimore CityTunbridge Public Charter School14230.28169014
Anne ArundelSouthern Middle63830.2507837
Baltimore CountyCockeysville Middle59329.34232715
HowardElkridge Landing Middle53929.3135436
Baltimore CountyDumbarton Middle80229.17705736
Baltimore CityMount Royal Elementary/Middle33128.39879154
Anne ArundelWiley H. Bates Middle53527.85046729
Anne ArundelMonarch Global Academy PCS Laurel Campus23027.82608696
Anne ArundelMonarch Academy18627.41935484
Baltimore CountyPerry Hall Middle121525.51440329
Baltimore CityHamilton Elementary/Middle28025.35714286
HowardMayfield Woods Middle58324.69982847
HowardMurray Hill Middle53724.02234637
Anne ArundelLindale Middle95323.50472193
Baltimore CityCross Country Elementary/Middle20023
HowardPatuxent Valley Middle54422.79411765
Anne ArundelOld Mill Middle North94321.6330859
Baltimore CountyCatonsville Middle49221.13821138
Anne ArundelMacArthur Middle84320.99644128
HarfordHavre de Grace Middle40320.5955335
Baltimore CityPatterson Park Public Charter School15120.52980132
Baltimore CityBaltimore International Academy10920.18348624
Baltimore CountySparrows Point Middle47820.08368201
Baltimore CityMidtown Academy6618.18181818
Baltimore CityHampden Elementary/Middle9617.70833333
Baltimore CountyPine Grove Middle67817.55162242
HowardThomas Viaduct Middle51517.47572816
Baltimore CityNorth Bend Elementary/Middle10917.43119266
Baltimore CityCity Neighbors Hamilton7517.33333333
Baltimore CityArmistead Gardens Elementary/Middle24517.14285714
Baltimore CityVioletville Elementary/Middle13316.54135338
Anne ArundelAnnapolis Middle90116.53718091
HowardWilde Lake Middle47216.31355932
HowardOakland Mills Middle36415.65934066
Anne ArundelGeorge Fox Middle76115.63731932
Baltimore CityGreen Street Academy35315.58073654
Baltimore CountyArbutus Middle70915.37376587
Baltimore CityKIPP Harmony Academy51115.26418787
Baltimore CityHighlandtown Elementary/Middle #21514015
Anne ArundelCorkran Middle School58414.89726027
Baltimore CityLakeland Elementary/Middle23814.70588235
Anne ArundelMarley Middle78914.4486692
Baltimore CityJohn Ruhrah Elementary/Middle23614.40677966
HowardLake Elkhorn Middle46613.94849785
Baltimore CityBaltimore Montessori Public Charter School9613.54166667
Baltimore CountyParkville Middle & Center of Technology77213.47150259
Anne ArundelBrooklyn Park Middle71613.40782123
Baltimore CityCommodore John Rogers Elementary/Middle27613.4057971
Baltimore CityThe Mount Washington School17112.86549708
HowardHarpers Choice Middle38912.85347044
Baltimore CityMaree Garnett Farring Elementary/Middle23111.68831169
Baltimore CityThe Crossroads School13511.11111111
HarfordEdgewood Middle86510.98265896
Baltimore CountySudbrook Magnet Middle71810.86350975
HarfordAberdeen Middle97410.67761807
Baltimore CityCity Neighbors Charter School6610.60606061
Baltimore CitySouthwest Baltimore Charter School12910.07751938
Baltimore CityFrancis Scott Key Elementary/Middle1859.72972973
Baltimore CountyFranklin Middle8369.688995215
Baltimore CityMargaret Brent Elementary/Middle1109.090909091
HarfordMagnolia Middle6629.063444109
Baltimore CountyPikesville Middle7278.665749656
Baltimore CountyGolden Ring Middle6568.536585366
Baltimore CountyMiddle River Middle7897.858048162
Baltimore CityCurtis Bay Elementary/Middle1207.5
Baltimore CityDickey Hill Elementary/Middle1347.462686567
Anne ArundelMeade Middle6757.407407407
Baltimore CityMontebello Elementary/Middle1957.179487179
Baltimore CountyDeer Park Middle Magnet School10717.00280112
Baltimore CountySouthwest Academy6446.98757764
Baltimore CityBarclay Elementary/Middle1636.748466258
Baltimore CountyGeneral John Stricker Middle6096.732348112
Anne ArundelPhoenix Academy766.578947368
Baltimore CityRosemont Elementary/Middle1226.557377049
Baltimore CountyStemmers Run Middle6166.493506494
Baltimore CityGlenmount Elementary/Middle2046.37254902
Baltimore CityBaltimore Collegiate School for Boys2556.274509804
Baltimore CityEmpowerment Academy806.25
Baltimore CityBaltimore Design School2096.220095694
Baltimore CityTench Tilghman Elementary/Middle996.060606061
Baltimore CityAfya Public Charter School3065.882352941
Baltimore CityBeechfield Elementary/Middle1625.555555556
Baltimore CountyLoch Raven Technical Academy5855.128205128
Baltimore CityGraceland Park/O'Donnel Heights Elementary/Middle1375.109489051
Baltimore CountyNorthwest Academy of Health Sciences6024.983388704
Baltimore CityHolabird Elementary/Middle1444.861111111
Baltimore CityElmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership Sc1364.411764706
Baltimore CityJames McHenry Elementary/Middle1454.137931034
Baltimore CityWilliam Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle984.081632653
Baltimore CityWaverly Elementary/Middle2214.07239819
Baltimore CityMorrell Park Elementary/Middle1724.069767442
Baltimore CityNew Song Academy504
Baltimore CityWoodhome Elementary/Middle833.614457831
Baltimore CityThomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle1403.571428571
Baltimore CityArlington Elementary/Middle1573.184713376
Baltimore CountyHolabird Middle5413.14232902
Baltimore CityCollington Square Elementary/Middle1333.007518797
Baltimore CityWindsor Hills Elementary/Middle1012.97029703
Baltimore CityWildwood Elementary/Middle2182.752293578
Baltimore CityGarrett Heights Elementary/Middle742.702702703
Baltimore CityFranklin Square Elementary/Middle1922.604166667
Baltimore CountyWindsor Mill Middle5022.589641434
Baltimore CityWestport Academy802.5
Baltimore CityBanneker Blake Academy of Arts and Sciences1652.424242424
Baltimore CityHighlandtown Elementary/Middle #2372182.293577982
Baltimore CountyWoodlawn Middle4852.06185567
Baltimore CityVanguard Collegiate Middle3041.973684211
Anne ArundelMary Moss at Adams Academy300
Baltimore CountyHome Assignments-Secondary260
Baltimore CountyMeadowood Education Center470
Baltimore CountyCrossroads Center840
Baltimore CountyDundalk Middle6370
Baltimore CountyLansdowne Middle6770
Baltimore CountyDeep Creek Middle6790
CarrollCrossroads Middle School100
HarfordCenter for Educational Opportunity270
HowardHomewood School120
Baltimore CityCity Springs Elementary/Middle2160
Baltimore CityStadium School3090
Baltimore CityHarlem Park Elementary/Middle1120
Baltimore CityDr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle1500
Baltimore CityCalverton Elementary/Middle3170
Baltimore CityFort Worthington Elementary/Middle2430
Baltimore CityBay-Brook Elementary/Middle1020
Baltimore CityBooker T. Washington Middle2080
Baltimore CityWalter P. Carter Elementary/Middle1080
Baltimore CityCherry Hill Elementary/Middle3060
Baltimore CityHazelwood Elementary/Middle1490
Baltimore CityGuilford Elementary/Middle920
Baltimore CityPimlico Elementary/Middle1520
Baltimore CityFallstaff Elementary/Middle1320
Baltimore CityLeith Walk Elementary/Middle3000
Baltimore CityDr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary/Middle920
Baltimore CityCalvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle1790
Baltimore CityConneXions: A Community Based Arts School1860
Baltimore CityBaltimore Leadership School for Young Women2810
Baltimore CityN.A.C.A. Freedom and Democracy Academy II970
Baltimore CityBluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West880
Baltimore CityLillie May Carroll Jackson School2160
Baltimore CityMonarch Academy Public Charter School3070
Baltimore CityNational Academy Foundation1820
Baltimore CityAcademy for College and Career Exploration670
