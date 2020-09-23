Coronavirus pandemic highlights opportunity gaps in public schools in Maryland, puts renewed focus on Kirwan

Geri Swann, director of community outreach at Hampstead Hill Academy in Baltimore, poses for a photograph Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Baltimore. The pandemic has Geri Swann working her cell phone constantly, as she gets up to 100 emails a day seeking help for students and their families. Finding them Chromebooks, buying eyeglasses for kids squinting at screens. Helping people get unemployment checks. Delivering groceries so a woman can feed her school-aged grandchildren while their parents recover from COVID-19. This is what a community schools coordinator does _ and as a new academic year begins in the throes of coronavirus infections, Swann has only been busier in support of the struggling families at her diverse Baltimore charter school.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)