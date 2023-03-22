Nearly a third of Baltimore County Public Schools are over capacity, frustrating parents, educators

Hampton Elementary School parents have asked the Baltimore County Board of Education to relieve their overcrowded classrooms for months.

Teachers host class sizes well beyond state-recommended limits. The gymnasium cannot hold all students for assemblies. Lunch now spans three hours to fit each student into the cafeteria.

By Baltimore County school system’s count, the Timonium school reached 112% capacity in September. Hampton Elementary parents say the current percentage is even higher. Across the school system, nearly one-third of schools are at or over capacity, according to August data.

BCPS said it would send four trailers, portable classrooms that require students to leave the main schoolhouse, to Hampton next fall to alleviate overcrowding.

“This is not a solution but a Band-Aid,” said Hampton Elementary PTA President Julie Culotta at the Feb. 28 board of education meeting. “BCPS must plan better.”

Some BCPS parents dealing with overcrowding find the school system’s fixes to be reactive, lacking the forethought necessary to solve issues long-term. The school system adds portable buildings and conducts boundary studies to mitigate large classroom sizes and overwhelmed buildings, but fixes have historically left schools over capacity or failed to consider future overcrowding. As boundary studies for redistricting are conducted frequently in the school system, school zones continue to be redrawn, splitting up communities and causing some students to switch schools multiple times.

A 2020 report from the Baltimore County Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance Task Force found several issues with how BCPS deals with overcrowding. The school system had “insufficient” methods of projecting future enrollment and used 115% as the school overcapacity threshold, a benchmark higher than other Maryland school districts.

The report also revealed inadequacies from Baltimore County, which is required by law to collect development impact fees on all construction projects to help fund additional or expanded public facilities, such as schools, as more buildings come to fruition. Yet, the county grants multiple exceptions to allow developers to avoid paying such fees, the report explains.

Baltimore County spokesperson Erica Palmisano said that the county only began accepting fees in fiscal year 2022 for an income of $103,884 for nonresidential construction. For that same time frame, no impact fees have been collected for residential construction.

Setting boundaries

BCPS has conducted boundary studies using Ohio-based consultant Cropper GIS since 2005, according to CEO Matthew Cropper. His company guides the boundary study committee — a team of educators, parents and community members — through the process of recommending a redistricting map to the board of education, which then votes on the final plan.

Yet the committee must balance overcrowding concerns and pleas from community members who don’t want their children to change schools.

“We want to hear the community,” Cropper said. “We want to make as many people happy as possible, but the most important task is doing our job.”

BCPS currently has three ongoing boundary studies, focused on Northeast Area Elementary Schools, Deer Park Middle Magnet School and Central and Northeast Area Middle Schools. Community members have also made requests for boundary studies elsewhere, such as at Hampton Elementary.

Parents gather outside Hampton Elementary School in Timonium at the end of the school day to pick up their children. Julie Culotta, Hampton PTA president, and other parents want BCPS to conduct an emergency boundary study because of the severe overcrowding. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The school participated in a boundary study in 2020 to help relieve overcrowding at the nearby Pleasant Plains Elementary. The school board approved a redistricting plan that knowingly kept Pleasant Plains over capacity, albeit by fewer students, and turned Hampton Elementary, which was only at 86% capacity, into an over-capacity school at 101% full.

In 2011, Hampton Elementary had its own boundary study, causing the system to renovate the school to increase capacity. The school, which had 200 students above the school’s 300 capacity, received 24 new classrooms; the cafeteria, bathrooms and gymnasium were not included in the update, Culotta said at the late February board meeting.

“It’s extremely disappointing that poor planning has led us back to this place,” she said at the time.

Solutions or Band-Aids?

In a Facebook group for one of BCPS’ boundary studies, board member Julie Henn said the school system does have a long-term solution to overcrowding, the Multi-Year Improvement Plan for All Schools, published in 2021. The 15-year plan hopes to bring capacity down to 100% by 2026 through school additions and redistricting. She noted that deviations from the plan would not guarantee project funding.

The board of education also briefly turned its attention to consider using a redeveloped quarry, known as the LaFarge property, for school use as recommended by the County Council. During a board of education meeting Jan. 24, Henn amended the county capital budget request, substituting a high school identified for replacement with a vague project description to open up usage possibilities. Pradeep “Pete” Dixit, executive director of BCPS facilities management and strategic planning, said such action would delay the process of developing a new school in the area.

Nonetheless, the board voted to approve Henn’s amendment. Weeks later, BCPS’ report of the LaFarge site showed that the property is only big enough for an elementary school, making it insufficient for a high school.

Growing frustrations

Deer Park Middle Magnet School’s boundary study is in its last stages.

At a March 1 public hearing for the proposed redistricting map, Deer Park Middle teacher Sherie Williams said the one-floor school has seven trailers, and she worried that the boundary study hadn’t considered the future of the school’s enrollment given the number of development projects in the area.

“Where are those kids gonna go in the next five to 10 years?” Williams asked.

The school’s overcrowding has led to loss of staff and staff injuries as employees dealt with crowded hallways and student stampedes, she said. Last year’s school principal, who has since left the position, got hurt while breaking up a fight, Williams said.

BCPS is also conducting a double-region-wide boundary study, the Central and Northeast Area Middle School Boundary Study, though some parents are dissatisfied with the large scope of the project and are fearful of their kids being separated from their friends.

The study looks at building a new middle school for the northeast area and expanding capacity at Pine Grove Middle School in the central area. Proposed redistricting maps, according to boundary study committee members, spell trouble for transportation patterns and don’t prevent overcrowding for more than a few years.

“It’s hard to pick one map that’s really good,” a committee member said during the boundary study’s Feb. 22 meeting.

Parents said the process feels disorganized and chaotic. Rossville Elementary School parent Jessica Krasnick, who said she participated in a past BCPS boundary study, said the school district should have included elementary school parents on the committee. The committee includes middle school parents whose children will mostly not be affected by the study by the time lines are redrawn, Krasnick said.

At boundary study committee meetings, members got about one hour of designated time to review new map options alongside previous ones. The committee chose four maps to present to the public at two boundary study town halls; there, the community had even less time to review the maps.

Cropper GIS shared that the study looks to maintain student diversity and efficiently use school capacity above all else. Long-term enrollment capacity and maintaining neighborhoods are secondary priorities. Geographic considerations rank at the bottom of the priority list, meaning some parents would have to bring their children to schools farther away.

“We basically would have to drive past Perry Hall Middle School an extra 10 minutes to get to Pine Grove Middle School,” said Buddy Redmer, a Gunpowder Elementary School parent, about two of the four map options presented.

Hampton PTA President Julie Culotta and her 4-year old daughter Grace, third from left, meet her three older children, from left, Camden, 6; Cooper, 9; and Addie, 11, at Hampton Elementary School in Timonium. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Parents used their short time at the town halls to tell committee members which maps they preferred. Carroll Manor Elementary School parents printed flyers of their preferred map option, which they say would preserve the Jacksonville community.

Other parents wonder if their input will even be considered. Lindsay Rothstein, a Mays Chapel Elementary School parent, said the boundary study process seems good in terms of how it’s being explained to the public, but she is distrustful of the final decision. Her distrust grew after she spoke with Cropper, whom she recalls saying that the map option that affects the most number of students is the one that best meets the boundary study priorities.

“It was clear this man did not care at all about real families and this was just another boundary study for him moving lines around a paper,” Rothstein wrote in an email the day after the second town hall.

Committee member Keith Jeffries said he reads the boundary study’s online survey feedback during his spare time, including breaks from his teaching position at Parkville Middle School, one of the middle schools included in the boundary study. He said balancing community wants and overcrowding needs is the “toughest part” of the process.

Jeffries said one of his physical education classes hosts 38 students and smaller class sizes would be better.

“Unfortunately, there are going to be plenty of people unhappy about it,” Jeffries said. “Minimizing those class sizes, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Parents of students at Hampton Elementary School are frustrated about overcrowding at the school. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Jeffries said he still wants to do his best to keep communities together.

Superintendent Darryl L. Williams is set to visit Hampton Elementary this week as parents continue petitioning for an emergency boundary study, Culotta said.

Board of education member Maggie Litz Domanowski asked the board to consider an emergency boundary study for Hampton Elementary at the board’s next meeting March 28. She also asked the board to find long-term solutions that aren’t conducting frequent boundary studies.

The board will receive the Central and Northeast Area Middle School Boundary Study committee-recommended map on May 2. A public hearing will be held May 17 before the board makes a vote June 13.