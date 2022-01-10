About a third of Baltimore City schools to go online Monday amid spread of COVID-19

Nearly a third of Baltimore City schools will switch to online learning Monday after test results that came in over the weekend showing thousands of students and staff may have COVID-19.
The school system has not yet announced which schools will make the switch, but it expects to make an announcement late Sunday night and post the information on its website, according to spokesman Andre Riley.
Riley said about 40 of the system’s schools that do pool testing for the coronavirus — all of them serving kindergarten through eighth graders — will be closed for in-person schooling Monday. Four to eight high schools are expected to be closed as well. The city has 155 schools.
The switch to online classes comes as school districts across the region struggle to remain open for in-person instruction as cases of the virus rise to levels not seen before during the pandemic. Baltimore County schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday to give staff time to prepare for online instruction if it becomes necessary.
In the city, students in the kindergarten through eighth grade schools were tested Thursday, the first day they returned after the winter break. Unlike other school systems in the Baltimore region, the city does weekly testing of all staff and all students whose parents have signed consent forms.
The city uses testing that pools a classroom of students and staff in one group. If one person is positive, the entire pool will be positive and each individual in the pool then must be tested to see who has the virus. Students in that pool must quarantine until they have a negative test and can come back to school.
When community spread was low, positive pool tests were annoying but did not result in school shutdowns, but with the highly contagious omicron variant sweeping through the community, the numbers have risen dramatically.
According to one administrator, school system leadership spent most of the weekend trying to understand the extent of the problem and deciding which schools should close. The source, who asked not to be identified to protect their job, said school principals were told to go to online instruction if more than 50% of the pool tests in their school were positive for COVID-19.
A lack of staffing is causing some schools to go virtual, too, Riley said. Central office staff is being deployed to schools Monday to keep them open, and he said asking volunteers to help staff schools is “also on the table.”
The school system did not say how long the schools would be closed or when students and staff would be tested.