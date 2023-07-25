Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A former Oldfields School administrator who went from serving as faculty to the top brass of the all-girls boarding school over four decades will become the Baltimore County institution’s new head of school, leaders said Monday.

Ansley Smithwick, a former French and history teacher who most recently served as interim head of the school, will take the reigns of the Sparks Glencoe-based institution that was revived this summer after former school officials announced it would close at the conclusion of the spring semester after 156 years.

In a news release, the chair of the school’s new Board of Trustees described Smithwick as “well qualified to lead Oldfields” and “has the knowledge, skills and academic acumen that Oldfields needs.”

“Ansley is an obvious choice to lead the School as we move forward — she understands Oldfields’ past and she has an inspiring vision for its future,” said Taylor Smith, who took charge of the private, all-girls school’s board after a legal settlement ousted the former leadership and kept the school open.

Smithwick lived on the Oldfields campus for 17 years, raising her three children at the boarding and day school with her husband. Over the past summer, she has been volunteering to help the school’s transition. The release said she seeks to bolster inclusivity in the curriculum and reinvigorate the school’s founding concepts of support and appreciation.

“In other words, Smithwick intends to concentrate on what has historically made Oldfields so special for 156 years while introducing innovations that will equip young women with the skills and knowledge they need in order to thrive in changing times,” the release says.

After the school’s former administration announced in April it would close due to financial struggles from declining enrollment and the coronavirus pandemic, alumni and parents rallied to keep the institution open, fundraising to prop the campus up. The matter culminated in a lawsuit seeking for a judge to order the school to keep its doors open and an ensuing settlement that revived the institution and put Smith in power.