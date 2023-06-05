Parent sues Oldfields School, requests injunction to keep Baltimore County institution open

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Oldfields School, a private Baltimore County institution that announced it will close next school year, is now the subject of a lawsuit as a parent attempts to get the court to keep the school open.

The lawsuit, filed by Lisa Geyer, parent to a 16-year-old attending the girls school, alleges that the Oldfields Board of Trustees and interim head of school failed to maintain the school. According to the complaint filed in county court Friday, the day of Oldfields’ graduation, the school hadn’t experienced significant debt, but leaders knew they wanted to close as far back as October. Because marketing materials concerning the fall 2023 semester were already sent out, the lawsuit claims, officials plotted the closure to be irreversible.

The complaint seeks damages, a preliminary injunction and an emergency temporary restraining order through which the judge would order the school to remain open.

Oldfields School, the state’s first girls boarding school, founded in 1867, declined to comment.

“In sum, the Board now demands closure of the school for one reason and one reason only: the Board is no longer committed to leading a flourishing school,” the complaint reads.

The listed defendants are Interim Head of School Nancy Palmer; trustees Carol Hubbell Engebretson, Elizabeth Labrot, Jennevee Frias Crespo, Scott S. Menzies, Jamila Hubbard, Lulu Laubenstein Good, Susan Andrews Leschen, Elizabeth Turner Love, Dominique Young Mejia, Kae Nomura, Ramsay M. Whitworth and Carolyn Ewing Woods; and Bryan Engle, chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Doug Gansler, the plaintiff’s lawyer, is a former Maryland attorney general.

The school, located in Sparks Glencoe, made its closure announcement in April, citing “recent trends and obstacles” that have challenged independent schools nationwide. Officials were working on a partnership with Garrison Forest School, a K-12 girls boarding and day school in Owings Mills, to allow current Oldfields students to transfer.

Some members of the Oldfields community have attempted to save the school through fundraising efforts. A member of the fundraising group reported it had exceeded its goal of raising $20 million in mid-May. However, the board said the school needs $35 million to stay afloat.

The board has yet to say if the funds raised will keep the school open.