Oldfields School alumni group exceeds fundraising goal needed to save Baltimore County school, member says

A group of Oldfields School alumni and community members has raised $22 million as part of efforts to save the Baltimore County private school from closure, a member confirmed. The board of trustees gave a May 10 deadline to raise $20 million.

Elizabeth Beckley, a past Oldfields student, said a Facebook group of more than 850 people has come together to raise the funds. They plan to meet with the board of trustees this week, Beckley said.

Oldfields School did not respond to requests for comment.

At a May 3 town hall, the group said that it’d asked the board of trustees for a deadline extension to July 1 but did not receive a response. Beckley said Tuesday that they still don’t know if the extension was granted.

“We are moving forward and are making progress,” Oldfields former student Gabrielle Barnes said in an interview.

Oldfields, the state’s first girls boarding school, was founded in 1867 in Sparks Glencoe and currently educates about 100 students in eighth through 12th grades, down from about 180 in 2016. The school announced April 19 its decision to close by the end of the academic year because of “recent trends and obstacles” that have challenged private schools nationwide.

Tuition at Oldfields is $35,700 for day students and $64,150 for boarding students, according to its website. The school said it planned to offer current students the option to join Garrison Forest School, a K-12 girls boarding and day school in Owings Mills, though Interim Head of School Nancy Palmer said in an April 24 letter to alumni that the deal was not complete.

Beckley said more than 500 individuals have signed a petition to save the school and that Oldfields alumni are “individuals who aren’t afraid to fight for what [they] believe in.”

The fundraising group has put together proposals to restructure school administration and keep the institution from closing, Beckley said, yet there could be a chance the school goes on hiatus. As part of restructuring plans, they have submitted 12 resumes for board seat candidates, who would help fill seats that are already open or about to be vacated, Beckley said.

“We appreciate the efforts and care that has gone into the school by the current administration,” Beckley said. “An institution like this requires a constant influx of ideas, resources and energy from a broader community to keep it evolving and alive.”

However, at the well-attended, virtual town hall this month, alumni showed signs of not meeting the steep goal and differing opinions on next steps.

Members said they’d collected $3 million in private pledges, as well as $34,000 from the Baltimore County Foundation. The briefing on fundraising efforts soured as former students clashed over the arrangement, which some dismissed as a high-dollar payment to what they see as ineffective school leadership.

A few alumni voiced their desires to forgo the fundraiser and instead sue the board members, shut down the school for two years and reopen later with new administration.

“I don’t understand why we’re trying to keep a dead dog alive,” Polly McArthur, who attended Oldfields in the 1980s, said at the meeting. She compared the $20 million ask to “negotiating with terrorists” and advocated for litigation that would result in an ousting of the current school administration, suggesting the school could be shut down for two years while being revamped.

McArthur’s speech was met with resistance from other attendees, such as former student Kirsten Porter, who said a closure of the school would disrupt the lives of current students. Others involved in the fundraising effort suggested legal action only as a backup plan if the fundraising efforts failed.

Porter and fundraising committee head Elana Ross declined to comment.