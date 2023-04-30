Oldfields School alumni say they must raise $20 million by May 10 to save Baltimore County school

Students including senior Lily Farquharson, left, 17, of Montego Bay, Jamaica, sophomore Olivia Morris, 15, of Exeter, New Hampshire, sophomore Fatima Fahnbulleh, 15, Randallstown, Maryland, sophomore Azaria Ford, 15, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania and senior Lyse Wagner, right, 17, of Hunt Valley, Maryland walk to lunch at Oldfields School in Sparks Glencoe, MD on Wednesday, September 14, 2016. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

A group of alumni from Oldfields School, a historic, private, all-girls boarding school in Baltimore County set to close at the end of the year for financial reasons, says they can keep the school open if they raise $20 million by May 10.

Kirsten Porter, who graduated from the school in 1991, said Sunday that an “aggressive” fundraising effort has begun after Nancy Palmer, the interim head of Oldfields who also sits on the school’s board of trustees, agreed to the tight fundraising deadline. The money would extend the school’s life by three years.

“I think we’ll be able to do it easily,” said Porter, who said her phone was “blowing up with donations” Sunday afternoon.

She said the amount they’ve received is still being calculated.

Francesca Troiano, a spokesperson for Oldfields, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Oldfields, the state’s first girls boarding school, was founded in 1867 in Sparks Glencoe and educates about 100 students in eighth through 12th grades. The school announced April 19 its decision to close by the end of the academic year because of “recent trends and obstacles” that have challenged private schools nationwide.

Tuition at Oldfields is $35,700 for day students and $64,150 for boarding students, according to its website. The school announced plans to offer students the option to join Garrison Forest School, a K-12 girls boarding and day school in Owings Mills.

If the fundraising initiative falls short of $20 million, donations will go toward supporting faculty and students, Porter said. Some staff who live on campus face losing both their jobs and their home.

One avenue to raise funds is an “Adopt a Grad” program, through which members of the alumni association can “adopt” one of 17 graduating seniors starting Monday. The adoption into the alumni association will include a graduation party fundraiser.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sabrina LeBoeuf contributed to this article.