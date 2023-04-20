Baltimore County’s Oldfields School to close after over 150 years

Students including senior Lily Farquharson, left, 17, of Montego Bay, Jamaica, sophomore Olivia Morris, 15, of Exeter, New Hampshire, sophomore Fatima Fahnbulleh, 15, Randallstown, Maryland, sophomore Azaria Ford, 15, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania and senior Lyse Wagner, right, 17, of Hunt Valley, Maryland walk to lunch at Oldfields School in Sparks Glencoe, MD on Wednesday, September 14, 2016. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The historic Oldfields School, a small all-girls boarding school in Sparks Glencoe, will close at the end of this academic year.

The school, which became the first girls boarding school in Maryland when it was founded in 1867, said in a Wednesday news release the decision to close is due to “recent trends and obstacles” that have challenged independent schools nationwide.

Advertisement

The woes are not the first for Oldfields — the school’s head resigned in 2008 when a looming financial crisis threatened to shutter the school.

But the small school, which hosts about 100 students from grades 8 to 12, plans to offer its students an option to join Garrison Forest School, a K-12 girls boarding and day school in Owings Mills.

Advertisement

Seniors Jennifer Zhang, 18, of Xi'an, China, and Candice Hu, right, 18, of Dalian, China, talk as they walk to lunch at Oldfields School in Sparks Glencoe in September 2016. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Nancy Palmer, the interim head of Oldfields School, said in a statement that the partnership is a “great alignment of values, programs, and shared commitment to educating young women of impact and substance.”

Both schools have pledged to assist families and students to navigate the transition, and are offering a “streamlined admissions process,” which honors current tuition pricing for Oldfields students moving into Garrison’s program.