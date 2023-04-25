Oldfields School alumnae attempt to save their Baltimore County school after closure announcement

A group of Oldfields School alumnae isn’t taking the school’s closure announcement as final word.

Since the school declared Wednesday it would close its doors at the end of the academic year, 650 alumnae have united with one goal in mind: saving their school.

“I would bet every penny I’ve got on this group of girls,” said Elana Ross, who graduated from Oldfields’ class of 2001. “There’s no question in my mind that we’re going to save the school.”

The alumnae said they planned to ask the Park Board of Trustees on Monday night for a meeting later this week. The group said it wishes to partner with the board on a plan to save the school, though the plan will proceed regardless of the board’s amenability.

Oldfields, the state’s first girls boarding school, located in Sparks Glencoe, said its closure was due to “recent trends and obstacles” that have challenged independent schools nationwide.

“We are 100% at this moment trying to support the school and partner with leadership at the school, and that is our main goal, but ... if they’re not trying to partner with us, we’re not stopping there,” said alumna Gabbi Barnes, Oldfields’ class of 2008.

After learning about the closure, Kirsten Porter, class of 1991, said she’s started sleeping only three hours per night. She said a Facebook group, which now has 650 members, was created to save the school right after the announcement was made

The group’s plan focuses on fundraising and alumnae engagement. Porter said historically, only about 8% of the Oldfields community supports the school financially and that the school relies on the same donors repeatedly. The group aims to engage the other 92% and ask them to “put their money and their time where their mouth is,” she said.

The group plans to ask alumnae to pledge one dollar per quarter for the next five years at a minimum, according to Porter. Those who can’t afford the donation will be asked to share their time to volunteer.

Porter said the group also aims to rebuild transparency, engage more alumnae and reform how the school is run. A portion of the problem lies in the lack of engaged alumnae who don’t know what’s happening “until we are in crisis,” she said.

“I’m tired of the backroom deals. I want it in the light,” Porter said, explaining that the board should acknowledge the group’s efforts. “Only a handful of people know what’s actually going on.”

She said the school and some alumnae are writing off the school closure as “a forgone conclusion.” However, such assumptions hurt efforts to save the school, as well as the school itself, she said.

For example, the school sent an email to its alumnae base Monday discussing the closure and the plan to sell the school. Alumna Amanda Welsh, class of 1990, said the email “doesn’t feel good” and “furthers the wounds.”

Porter said now is the time for the Oldfields community to reflect on how much it loves the school and to let its actions reflect that.