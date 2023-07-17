New Oldfields School board chair says alumni support, money will help 156-year-old institution move forward

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Oldfields School will depend on alumni involvement, and their money, to keep the school open and moving forward, new board of trustees Chair Taylor Smith said.

The all-girls boarding and day school in Baltimore County was slated to close earlier this year because of financial troubles. But Oldfields got a reprieve from a legal settlement earlier this month that promised new leadership.

Financial commitments surpassing $2 million from alumni also propped up the institution.

“Basically, the alumni are the ones who have given most of the money that is going to keep the school open,” Smith said.

Smith, who took office on July 7, said only 8% of alumni donated to the school last year. In Smith’s 53 years with the school, he said as many as 35% of alumni donated.

Smith said $2.5 million has been pledged to the school, with $1.7 million of that sum pledged specifically for this year. He said this money was raised in two weeks.

“We think we can tap the alums a lot more, and many of them want to contribute,” Smith said. “This is basically what we need. We need a lot of people to roll up their sleeves and help.”

Smith said new board members would be announced early this past weekend, but no such announcement had been made as of Sunday night. He said he hopes to name a new head of school Monday; two candidates, both with Oldfields connections, were interviewed for head of school Thursday, Smith said.

Smith said faculty and staff contracts have been extended until Aug. 15, and the new head of school will assist in hiring and deciding whose contracts are renewed.

The school is aiming to have up to 25 students this upcoming school year, Smith said, and the numbers will grow from there. The school had reported an enrollment average about 100 before the financial troubles, according to the school’s website. It was 180 in 2016.

Leaders of the 156-year-old school located in Sparks Glencoe originally said it needed to close due to declining enrollment and the coronavirus pandemic. Smith said former Oldfields officials knew they were running a deficit for the past four years. They were set to run out of money by the end of summer.

The school’s closure, announced in April, led Oldfields alumni and other members of the community to put together their own efforts to save the institution. One parent successfully sued the board of trustees and interim head of the school in an attempt to keep the school open. As part of the settlement, Oldfields would stay open and get a new board and head of school.

“I think they became pessimistic about the future of the school, and they decided that the only thing they could do was to close the school,” Smith said. “But the alumni didn’t feel that way.”

Smith, 75, previously served in various capacities at Oldfields since 1970. He started out as a teacher and worked his way up to become head of school. During his time in the top spot, he navigated the institution through a 2008 financial crisis. The school had a $200,000 surplus by the time he left in 2013, Smith said.

Alumni butted heads when trying to fundraise to save the school, leading some to be excommunicated for sharing ideas that did not mirror the majority’s. When asked about rifts between alumni who attempted to save the school, Smith said he had heard little of that as he got involved only about a month ago and refrains from using certain social media sites.

He said he’s hoping his return to Oldfields will bring back harmony.

“I’m hoping that they all come home at this point,” Smith said. “Now that the school is back and firm ground that they will all come back.”