Anthony Jenkins, who increased retention rates and expanded the research portfolio of a small, West Virginia university, was named president of Coppin State University Monday.
A first-generation college student who went on to get his doctorate at Virginia Tech University, Jenkins is currently the president of West Virginia State University, a historically black land-grant university near Charleston with 3,600 students. He will take over Coppin State at the end of May, succeeding Maria Thompson who left in June.
Mickey Burnim, a former Bowie State University president, has served as an interim president since Thompson’s departure. The University System of Maryland Board of Regents made the appointment after a selection committee chose the finalists.
Linda Gooden, chair of the Regents, said in a statement that Jenkins has “demonstrated a clear track record of success on the West Virginia State campus — especially impressive are the global partnerships he has established with higher education institutions in areas such as Africa, Mexico, and the People’s Republic of China. The USM board is delighted to have such an accomplished leader to guide Coppin.”
As president of West Virginia State, Jenkins increased the enrollment and developed a nursing and engineering program. He also is credited with completing a $10 million renovation to the university.
Jenkins graduated from Fayetteville State University. He received a masters from North Carolina Central University. He was an administrator at UNC-Wilmington, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and the University of Central Florida.
Jenkins comes to Coppin at a time of uncertainty for the historically black college in West Baltimore.
The legislature is expected to examine a proposal to create a Baltimore City university system, pooling three of the city’s public higher education institutions: Coppin, the University of Baltimore and the Baltimore City Community College. UB President Kurt Schmoke has floated the concept, which he believes would provide more opportunities for students and cut down on administrative costs. But the idea has been criticized by Coppin alumni who worried, among other issues, whether a qualified applicant would want to take over a university that could find itself less independent.
Jenkins will also be confronted with some of Coppin’s long-term issues, including a 64% retention rate and a 25% graduation rate, one of the lowest among Maryland’s four-year institutions. Many of its 2,900 students are low-income, need remedial classes before they can take courses for credit, and about 40% are older than 25.