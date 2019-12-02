The legislature is expected to examine a proposal to create a Baltimore City university system, pooling three of the city’s public higher education institutions: Coppin, the University of Baltimore and the Baltimore City Community College. UB President Kurt Schmoke has floated the concept, which he believes would provide more opportunities for students and cut down on administrative costs. But the idea has been criticized by Coppin alumni who worried, among other issues, whether a qualified applicant would want to take over a university that could find itself less independent.