Doxxers sue University of Maryland, Baltimore County staff, say First Amendment rights were violated

Members of an organization whose members have doxxed a University of Maryland, Baltimore County student and her father are suing university staff members. In a Friday filing, the group says its First Amendment rights were violated after it was barred by a federal court from protesting in several areas of the country earlier this year, which caused UMBC to prohibit the group from reserving campus spaces for demonstrations.

Doxxing occurs when someone’s personal information is published without permission, often with the intent of causing harm.

The group has held demonstrations at UMBC since late last year, handing out flyers featuring the UMBC student and her father while displaying signs and U.S. and New Federal State of China flags. The group has also made many online posts about the student, her father and their family, sometimes taking pictures and videos of their residences. A federal injunction was put in place by a Connecticut U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge on Jan. 13 and bars the New Federal State of China from engaging in protesting, picketing, parading or distributing “harassing material at any time” in the vicinity of several locations, including in Baltimore.

The New Federal State of China is an organization created by exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui and conservative strategist Steve Bannon, who advised former President Donald Trump. The group believes the student’s father is a member of the Chinese Communist Party, which the New Federal State of China opposes.

Plaintiffs Jian Wyatt, Hao Li, Yudong Zhang and Li Chen are suing University of Maryland President Darryll Pines, UMBC Campus Life Operations Director Joel Dewyer, UMBC Chief of Police Bruce Perry, the UMBC student and her father. The plaintiffs seek a jury trial, as well as punitive and compensatory damages.

The plaintiffs claim they have demonstrated at UMBC since early December and that Dewyer knew the subject of the peaceful protests concerned a UMBC student and her father. They paid to reserve the UMBC Commons area by Dewyer’s recommendation, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs argue it is their “duty” to share their distaste toward the UMBC student, her father and the Chinese Communist Party.

The plaintiffs also argue that the Jan. 13 injunction does not pertain to them. The injunction centered around Wengui’s finances but states that anyone “in active concert or participation” with him is affected, including the New Federal State of China organization.

The plaintiffs said they applied for another permit to protest in January but were told they could no longer hold signs, distribute flyers or stream their events online. They said they were asked to conduct their activities at a distance from the UMBC Commons. The lawsuit states that on Feb. 3, police officers arrived at one of the protests and told the plaintiffs “to cease all demonstrations and leave the Commons.” The plaintiffs were then told they could “exercise” their First Amendment rights in a different, more secluded campus area. During this time, the plaintiffs argue, Dewyer had granted the plaintiffs’ their requested permit, which cost $950. The plaintiffs said they were told they could resume protesting at the Commons Feb. 6.

The plaintiffs’ allege the UMBC student they doxxed “made demand to the administration of the university to stop the plaintiffs and the other protestors,” according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs said on Feb. 7, two U.S. marshals appeared and delivered the Jan. 13 federal injunction during another protest at the Commons. Afterward, the plaintiffs said Perry and other officers ordered the protesters to leave immediately.

Protesters resumed later that afternoon, when UMBC police officers again told plaintiffs to cease their protests, threatening arrest if they did not comply. The plaintiffs argue that the officers were not federal enforcement agents. The plaintiffs’ permit to protest was revoked that evening.

Plaintiffs said they returned to the UMBC Commons Feb. 8 and were asked to leave by UMBC police officers, who were present prior to their arrival.

UMBC did not respond to request for comment Monday.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lee O. Sanderlin contributed to this article.