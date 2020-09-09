Here are Maryland’s 2021 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Dozens of students from Maryland scored in the top percentile in the country on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), qualifying them as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
Of about 16,000 students nationwide — less than 1% of high school seniors — some 7,600 will win National Merit Scholarships worth $30 million total, officials announced in a Wednesday news release. More than 90% are expected to advance as finalists, about half of whom will win a scholarship.
This is the scholarship program’s 66th year. You can read the full list of semifinalists here.
The scholarships are supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. and about 400 colleges, universities and businesses.
Finalists will be notified in February and winners will be announced beginning in April.