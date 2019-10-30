Maryland students’ reading scores on a key national exam declined this year, new data shows, mirroring a troubling trend apparent in dozens of states.
The results are from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, a federally-mandated test that’s referred to as the “nation’s report card.” A sampling of fourth and eighth graders are assessed every other year.
About 35% of fourth-graders in Maryland scored at or above “proficient” in reading this year, compared to 40% in 2017. The drop was less significant in eighth-grade, where the percentage dropped from 38% to 36%.
Across the country, 17 states saw average fourth-grade reading scores drop since 2017, and 31 states experienced a decline among eighth-graders.
“Every American family needs to open The Nation’s Report Card this year and think about what it means for their child and for our country’s future," Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement. “The results are, frankly, devastating.”
Maryland ranks near the middle of the pack, compared to other states. Maryland education officials were not immediately available to comment on the scores.
In Baltimore, the state’s largest city, data shows a more dismal picture.
Baltimore continues to rank near the bottom in reading compared to students in other large urban school districts, many of which also struggle with the impact that high poverty and crime have in the classroom.
In reading — where just 13% of city fourth-graders and 15% of eighth-graders are “proficient” — Baltimore ranks ahead of only Milwaukee and Detroit.
City schools CEO Sonja Santelises has doubled down on literacy efforts, placing reading coaches in certain schools and rolling out new English curriculum. After seeing the NAEP results, she said in a statement that “we still have work to do to realize the gains we know are possible.”
Math scores across Maryland did not decline in a statistically significant way. In 2017, 39% of fourth-graders hit the mark, down from 42% in 2017. In eighth-grade, the proficiency rate remained level at 33%.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress, first administered in the 1990s, is the only national test that allows states’ educational achievement to be compared. About two dozen cities, including Baltimore, also opted into a program that tests a wider sample of students and provides more specific results.
The state in 2015 saw a historic drop in scores that education officials partially attributed to the fact that the state previously excluded too many special education students from taking the tests. Maryland went from one of the top-performing states to the middle of the pack.
Scores among the 27 urban school systems that opt into the broader testing program also remained relatively stable this year.
This story will be updated.