Morgan State University deemed historical site by American Physical Society

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 14, 2020 11:26 PM

The American Physical Society has named Morgan State University a historical site.

The new designation recognizes the university because it was the birthplace of the National Society of Black Physicists in 1977, the society said.

The university organization mentored Black students and helped with professional development along with promoting the well-being of African American physicists within the international scientific community.

University president David K. Wilson said in a news release Monday that the school is “honored” by its designation.
“As an institution rooted in the marvels of discovery and enlightenment, Morgan State University has long served as a haven for the nation’s Black scientific community—as well as a top producer of African-American graduates with degrees in STEM,” Wilson said. "This notable distinction not only acknowledges Morgan’s early contributions to modern physics, but also our unrelenting commitment as an R2 classified doctoral research institution to cultivating tomorrow’s STEM leaders.”

In 2016, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the university a National Treasure, the only such honor for a college or university campus in the United States.

