Maryland to invest $10M in math tutoring program as part of national partnership

Maryland students will soon have millions of dollars allocated toward math tutoring as the country aims to help students recover from the coronavirus pandemic’s academic setbacks.

The Maryland State Department of Education announced at a Thursday news conference it is joining forces with the National Partnership for Student Success, a product of President Joe Biden’s administration’s efforts to help students recover from the pandemic.

MSDE will invest $10 million in the Maryland Tutoring Corps, which will focus on helping students with their math skills, as part of the joint work. The $10 million in grant funding will go directly to Maryland’s local school systems, nonprofit partners or government agencies. The grants come with a matching component, which could bring the total investment to $30 million.

“We have witnessed the profound impact of the pandemic on our children’s education, especially in math proficiency. But we refuse to accept the status quo,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “Our goal is to seed a long-term, evidence-based math intervention that will provide ongoing support via a permanent tutoring corps to students who need it the most. By doing so, we can empower them with the tools and knowledge to thrive academically and transform their educational journey for years to come.”

The $10 million comes from remaining dollars from the third disbursement of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, which was allocated by the federal government as part of pandemic aid.

The tutoring program will focus on secondary students, especially those in grades 6-8, who are not math proficient.

