State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury withdrew his request to get a contract extension and stay in his role for the next decade.

In a joint statement from Maryland State Board of Education and Choudhury, the superintendent said he made the decision “to pursue other opportunities.”

Choudhury’s contract is scheduled to end June 2024. His original contract gave him a starting salary of $310,000

He joined the department in July 2021 and planned to roll out the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, historic legislation funneling billions of dollars into the state’s public schools over the next decade. He told the Sun he was committed to staying for a 10-year period.

However, discussion of Choudhury’s contract renewal was accompanied by allegations by some former department employees that he oversaw a toxic workplace. Additionally, the state education department returned more than $800,000 in grants to the U.S. Department of Education, which some former employees blamed this on mismanagement. The money was intended for salaries, professional development and conferences, not schools directly.

The state board will present a transition plan at its Sept. 26 meeting.

“The State Board is grateful to Superintendent Choudhury for his leadership in Maryland through the first phase of educational transformation in the state,” according to a Friday statement from the Maryland State Board of Education. “Over the past two years, he rebuilt the Maryland State Department of Education for the Blueprint era, centered the focus of the State Board and MSDE on comprehensive educational equity, led the charge to build a Strategic Plan, prioritized improving reading proficiency rates which recently improved to their highest level in nearly a decade, and developed innovative programs such as Maryland Leads, Maryland Works, and the Maryland Tutoring Corps initiative. Superintendent Choudhury has also strengthened MSDE staffing infrastructure, resulting in the lowest vacancy rate in a decade while recruiting top tier talent and elevating current employees.”

The board and the superintendent decline to comment requests.

