Morgan State Board of Regents extends President David Wilson’s contract through 2030

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson received a seven-year contract extension from a unanimous board of regents Tuesday. He will serve as president through 2030.

Wilson will be the university’s fourth-longest-tenured president should he fulfill the entire contract.

“It is a profound honor to serve as president at one of the nation’s best and fastest-rising universities,” said Wilson in a news release. “I am humbled by and appreciative of the Board of Regents’ continued trust in my capabilities and vision as president. Their support of the direction this university is headed under current leadership is laudable.”

Wilson, Morgan State’s 10th president, will commence his 13th year as president this July. During his tenure, the university has experienced record enrollment.

“There’s a lot more work to be done,” Wilson said. “We’re building a research powerhouse here at Morgan, and the pieces we’re putting in place now, along with the work that is being undertaken, will enable the University to continue making a consequential impact on the communities we serve, long after my stewardship has concluded.”