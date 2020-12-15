Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates record-breaking $40 million to Morgan State University

Morgan State University announced it has received $40 million from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott on Tuesday, marking the largest single private donation in the university’s history.
In an interview with The Sun, Morgan President David Wilson said the school — Maryland’s largest historically Black university — received this “transformative” gift around two months ago and has had the difficult task of keeping it under wraps since then.
Scott’s donation more than doubled Morgan’s endowment, which Wilson said was $18 million when he arrived at the school about a decade ago, and will mostly be used to seed the university’s first ever unrestricted endowment fund. Wilson said this fund will be used to support research and faculty development initiatives and bolster the university’s efforts to serve as a “transformational institution” in Baltimore.
With a slight chuckle, Wilson recalled being seated in his office when he first got wind of the donation from Scott, the former wife of Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos. When Wilson reached out to Scott, he said they had a “glorious” conversation, wherein she conveyed how impressed she was with the university’s efforts to promote racial justice and produce graduates who are the kinds of leaders the country needs.
“I had to collect myself,” he said. “I was quite emotional upon hearing this because I wasn’t expecting someone would be on the other line, validating what I’ve known about Morgan since I’ve been here.”
After Wilson learned of the record-breaking gift, he called Donna Howard, the vice president of Morgan’s Division of Institutional Advancement. The two of them wondered at the donation, their “jaws on the floor,” Howard remembered, laughing.
“We’re just grateful that MacKenzie Scott is such an individual that understands the power of philanthropy and also the positive impact that higher education has in the health and well-being of individuals and communities in our nation,” she said.
In a post on Medium announcing the gifts, Scott said her team started with a list of nearly 6,500 organizations, which they culled to about 822. Then they dug into evidence of impact, management and other factors at the organizations.
“We do this research and deeper diligence not only to identify organizations with high potential for impact, but also to pave the way for unsolicited and unexpected gifts given with full trust and no strings attached,” Scott wrote.
Before Scott’s donation, the largest gift in Morgan’s history came from philanthropist and Morgan alumnus Calvin E. Tyler Jr. and his wife, Tina. Their $5 million donation established a scholarship fund, which has supported students who are academically qualified but lack the resources necessary to pursue a college education.
From 1993 to 2019, Scott was married to Bezos, whose current net worth of $182 billion makes him the wealthiest person on Earth. The former couple’s record-making divorce settlement left Scott with $35 billion, which she promised last year to thoughtfully and carefully give away “until the safe is empty.”
In a July Medium post, she announced that she had donated $1.7 billion to 116 organizations in the year since her split from Bezos — many millions of which she directed to other historically Black colleges and universities. Over the summer, Howard University, Spelman College and Morehouse College, among others, announced they had received donations from Scott in amounts ranging from $20 million to $40 million.
Wilson praised Scott’s generosity, expressing hope that it will mark a new age of philanthropic giving, in which donors will invest in organizations that are “doing the heavy lifting” without receiving the resources they are due instead of already wealthy institutions, such as Harvard University.
“Why would you simply just want to grow and Xerox privilege, when there are institutions like Morgan that are not getting the billions, but basically are carrying the heavy load?” he asked. “We’re the backbone of this country. And I think if other philanthropists were to look in at her and see what she is doing, hopefully they too will begin to do their homework and to do their due diligence.”
“And if that is done,” Wilson added, “I am absolutely convinced that Morgan will rise to the top.”
In the meantime, though, Howard said it’s a “great, great, great, great” feeling to know that Morgan will have the sort of undergirding that such a tremendous endowment will provide, allowing the school to maintain stability and enhance its students’ success.
“Its just meant a lot, particularly now with the times that we’re in and all the ways we’ve been struggling and our students have been struggling,” she said. “It’s just a ray of hope.”