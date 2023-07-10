Morgan State president says Towson University duplicated business degree program, asks legislators to intervene

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The president of Morgan State University called on legislators to intervene after Towson University was given approval to start a business degree program that he says is similar to one at Morgan State.

Morgan State President David K. Wilson wrote in a June 30 letter to Democratic State Sen. Brian J Feldman and Del. Vanessa E. Atterbeary that Towson University seems to be attempting to gain R2 status, a classification of high research activity, by copying Morgan State’s programs.

“As president of Morgan, I’m urging some intervention in the [Maryland Higher Education Commission] review process by the legislature until an agreed upon process to mitigate undue academic program duplication in Maryland is put in place. Failure to address and redress the issue will only lead us back to the past,” Wilson wrote.

Feldman is chair of the Senate Committee on Education, Energy and the Environment, and Atterbeary chairs the House Ways and Means Committee.

Wilson said Morgan State learned of Towson University’s proposal for a business analytics program on Jan. 25. Morgan State submitted an objection to the proposal to the Maryland Higher Education Commission on February 25.

Morgan State’s PhD in business administration launched in 2001. The university’s objection said both business PhDs are full-time research programs and will prepare graduates to pursue academic and research careers. Both programs will also train students to teach classes in the fields of information systems and supply chain management, as well as prepare them on how to share their research findings.

In an April 7 letter, Maryland Higher Education Commission Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs Emily A. A. Dow denied Towson University’s request to offer a PhD in business analytics, stating the program was “unreasonably duplicative of two specific concentrations within the PhD Business Administration program at Morgan.”

Dow added that should Towson University host such a program, it would cause “demonstrable harm” to the HBCU, as there is no reasoning for having two similar programs at nearby universities. The two schools are about four miles apart.

“Prospective students may likely view the proposed program as a viable option with similar objectives and similar job prospects to Morgan’s existing program,” Dow stated. “If Towson’s program were to be approved, there would be a potential shift in enrollment from Morgan to Towson.”

Towson University requested that Dow’s decision be overturned and got its way, according to a June 28 letter from commission chair Mary Pat Seurkamp. She said the commission made the decision in a split vote.

Seurkamp said the majority of commissioners who attended the vote did not find Towson University’s program “unreasonably duplicative.” The commissioners did not find there to be enough evidence that the Towson program would cause Morgan State demonstrable harm.

Towson University declined to comment, citing its program approval letter from the Maryland Higher Education Commission. The commission did not respond to immediate request for comment.

Towson University has submitted another program for approval that stands to duplicate Morgan State’s bioenvironmental science PhD program, Wilson said.

Maryland’s public universities have a history of making it difficult for historically Black universities to compete for students and resources, as determined by a 15-year-long lawsuit. The court confirmed what Maryland HBCU alumni and supporters claimed since 2006 — that the state harmed its HBCUs by letting historically white universities host similar degree programs. The lawsuit ended in a settlement in which Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, will receive a total of $555 million from the state over a 10-year period.

The state’s HBCUs started receiving settlement funds this year.