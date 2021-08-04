Morgan State University overhauls employee wages, approves $15 minimum wage

“Our employees deserve to earn a living wage and have access to benefits that will enhance their quality of life,” Wilson said in a statement. “Coming from the apex of the pandemic, when many of our contractual employees were still showing up to work and serving on the front line to keep things going despite COVID’s impact on their own families, the workforce inequities were made clear, including those on our own campus. For Morgan to ascend to the next level of national prominence, our first order of business must be to make our Morgan family whole.”