Morgan State University announced Thursday it will begin exploring creating a new medical school in Baltimore that would open as early as 2023.
The new medical school would offer a doctor of osteopathic medicine, a D.O degree rather than an M.D. degree. The medical school would be the first to open at a Historically Black College or University in nearly 45 years, according to a statement from the institution.
The Board of Regents of the university has given its approval to President David Wilson to look into signing an agreement with Salud Education, LLC to build the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Morgan. Salud has helped set up seven other colleges of medicine in the country.
“This is a unique opportunity not only to further the progress happening at Morgan but to do so in a way that could also reap huge benefits for the City of Baltimore, the State and the nation," Wilson said in the statement. “We have an obligation, given our mission and charge, to explore any and all possibilities to create meaningful educational opportunities for our students.”
This story will be updated.